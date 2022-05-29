Kerry boss Jack O’Connor more concerned with four week gap than ease of victory over Limerick

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and Limerick manager Billy Lee exchange a handshake after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Limerick at Fitzgerald Stadium Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Perhaps it’s simply our nature, us denizens of the press, in that we’ll look for a cloud rather than a sliver-lining, nevertheless it felt like an obvious question to ask Kerry boss Jack O’Connor after the match: was it all too easy?

After all the Kingdom had waltzed their way to a 23-point success and looked very much a class apart from their opposition, scoring at will, clamping down utterly on Limerick’s starting six forwards.

“Look, sure of course you’d probably prefer to get a stiffer test, but look, we set out our stall, we had certain targets in the game,” was the Dromid man’s reply.

"By and large we met most of them. We were a bit unhappy with the start, we only had three scores from eight attacks early on so I thought we were a bit wasteful there.

"Towards the end of the first half in particular and the start of the second half we upped the ante and we were comfortable enough after that.”

The paucity of Limerick’s performance in Munster’s showpiece football occasion will probably lead to renewed discussion about the relevance of the provincial championships.

“It’s not my issue,” O’Connor said straight up.

"Sure of course people will talk like that, but what can you do? We just have to play the games that are in front of us and do as good as we can so that’s for somebody else to decide that.”

Of greater concern to the Kerry boss is the next four weeks which he and his players will bridge without any competitive football to sustain them, not to mention a dwindling pool of potential challenge game opponents.

“Look, of course four weeks is an issue and that’s why the system next year is going to be fairer for everybody,” he said.

"I’m not too concerned about the game today, but I am relatively concerned about having four weeks off. I’ve gone on record as saying that we’ve played eight games in 10 weeks in the League and we’re playing three games in 12 weeks in the Championship and sure that can’t be right.

"That system has to be fixed.“

Back to matters on the pitch on Saturday, and from the cheap seats it felt a little like the Kingdom were taking their time figuring out the Shannonsiders early on as they flooded the defence with numbers – Adrian Enright of Fr Caseys immediately dropping back to sweep for instance.

“I’m not too sure,” O’Connor noted.

"We took some bad options early on and maybe shot from angles where maybe an extra pass would have been better. There was actually a bit of a breeze out there and you wouldn’t realise it until you were out on the pitch.

"It mightn’t have seemed like that in the stand or wherever ye were, but actually out there now it’s quite a stiff breeze so that was helping us in the second half and maybe that was the reason why we increased our efficiency.

"I think we had just one wide in the second half and scored 1-16 so you’d have to be happy with that.”

Killian Spillane’s goal, meanwhile, was a thing of beauty. The way Kerry cut the Limerick defence asunder, the crispness of Paul Geaney’s pass, the controlled violence of the Templenoe man’s finish.

“I’ve a bit of an idea that the Limerick corner-back was gone AWOL there for some reason,” O’Connor said.

“I’m not sure where he was, but Killian seemed to be inside on his own. It was great that Killian had a good day out. He’s been patiently waiting for his chance for a good while now and kicked 1-3 from play which is good.

“Killian has been going very well in training and we just went with a very offensive team because we felt we’d have a lot of the ball and we thought that Limerick would go defensive which they did.

"Maybe it had something to do with the process, but Adrian has had a brilliant year for us so far and he'll have a big part to play for us from here on.”

On the basis of what we saw on Saturday afternoon, it could well be a case of onwards and upwards for the Templenoe flyer, that the more game-time he gets the better he’ll become.

“Ah, yeah, of course, but he’s a very natural footballer,” O’Connor continued.

"I had him as a minor and he was the best minor forward I’d say that I put through my hands. He’s very, very talented and just hoping that today will bring him on and just help his confidence.

"He had to wait his chance and, to be fair, he’s reacted the right way and has been very good in training so we kind of had to pick him.”

In all eleven Kerry men scored against the Shannonsiders in Fitzgerald Stadium, an impressive return by any man’s language.

“Yeah look I'm more concerned, more anxious that the inside forwards score,” he said.

"When backs go up to score, it's a bonus. Killian Spillane scored 1-3, I'd say Geaney scored four, Tony scored three. So you want your finishers getting scores because it's all about confidence. They were other fellas contributing then out the field. Good spread of scorers.”

That it was. Onwards and upwards for the Kerry manager and his impressive bunch of players