Kerry boss Jack O’Connor hails improved work-rate in defeat of Armagh

When referee James Molloy blew the final whistle at Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening, the reaction was one of absolute delirium from the youngsters who invaded the pitch to surround their Kerry heroes.

Following the vital one-point victory over Armagh, Jack O’Connor would have been simply relieved. Getting a second Allianz League victory on the board was absolutely essential. Responding to last week’s debacle against Mayo was no less important.

With a performance of grit and determination, and a refusal to become frustrated by a wonderful Armagh defensive display, the Dromid Pearses man was delighted that his players delivered the goods in the closing stages to eke out the result. He knew it was a big win.

“Well yeah, you’d have to say it was, because our backs were to the wall. We didn’t want to be going up to Tyrone with only two points on the board. Every point is hard fought for in this league. I said that before we started,” he said.

“I’ve been saying it pretty consistently that we were behind the curve starting off training. But I think tonight, outside of the fact we had another extra week’s training obviously, I think the attitude was better tonight.

“We weren’t happy with the way we played up in Castlebar. It was an unacceptable performance and the players knew that. They didn’t have to be told that but, just to make sure they knew it, we told them on Tuesday night. Look they reacted the right way, that’s all you can do after a bad performance.

“During the week wasn’t too much about tactics, this was about attitude. We felt we were well off it above in Castlebar. We weren’t tackling, we weren’t tracking runners, we weren’t doing any of the fundamentals that you need to do first before you play football.

“I thought we did that in spades tonight. We gave away no goal chance, Armagh got seven from ten from play, we got seven from 15 from play, so I think so we were possibly a bit wasteful. I thought there were a couple of wides that on another night could have gone over. But listen, we are delighted to get out of here with the two points, that is the main thing.”

Under no illusions about what Armagh were going to bring to the contest, it was never going to be a scintillating display of attacking football that was going to get Kerry over the line. This was about matching the visitors’ intensity from first whistle until last.

“They’re a big physical side, they’re very fit. They have obviously a very defensive style of play which was hard to break down. We knew we were going to get nothing soft, but sometimes those games are great to play in. Above anything, I thought our boys showed real mettle tonight.

“They certainly weren’t allowing us to go down the middle, so we had to constantly switch to the wings. When they blocked it up there, we had to rotate it and go to the other side. Look, that’s the way the modern game has gone.

“Any fella that’s up in the stand that was shouting to kick it in, I mean, outside of the last one that Tom [O’Sullivan] kicked in that we got the break off it, you wouldn’t get much change out of just bating ball in with that many men back for Armagh.

“The important thing in that situation is not to take the ball into contact and not to turn over the ball. Above all else, try and get a shot off. Kicking a wide isn’t the worst thing in the world in that situation, but the worst of all worlds is to get turned over and get caught on the counter-attack, because they’re a counter-attacking team.”

The Kerry manager was delighted to see substitutes Tony Brosnan and Dónal O’Sullivan come up trumps with what turned out to be the match-winning points in the closing stages, while he also had particular words of praise for Stefan Okunbor and Barry O’Sullivan.

“Tony kicked an important score from out near the touchline and Dónal O'Sullivan obviously got the one that put us two up. They all contributed. We were trying to get another sub in, just to give an extra fella a run near the end, but it was a bit hectic and we couldn’t.

“Stefan did a great job. He was on [Rian] O’Neill for patches and he did a right good job on him and Stefan just needs football. People don’t realise that Stefan has very few games of football played in the last three years but his athleticism and his strength was a big factor. I thought he had a great game.

“Barry is doing a great job for us. We are obviously short on options around the middle of the field with David Moran’s retirement, Diarmuid O’Connor’s injury and Joe O’Connor’s injury, so Barry has come in and done a very good job. He’s a mature lad, good head on his shoulders and a fine strong, physical lad.”

While O’Connor revealed that Gavin White and Paul Geaney are back in training with the group, next weekend’s trip to Omagh to play Tyrone will probably come too soon for them. As for whether the Armagh win could be a turning point, the Kerry boss was circumspect.

“We’re not too sure about that. We might look back on it if we can get two more points and get to safety. At the moment, our focus is on winning at least two more points, and staying in this division,” he stressed.