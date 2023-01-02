Kerry boss Jack O’Connor expects no more than three All-Ireland final starters to face Cork in McGrath Cup opener

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor says he doesn’t expect to be have more than three of the team that started last July's All-Ireland final against Galway to be available for Wednesday night’s McGrath Cup games against Cork in Pairc Uí Rinn.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday afternoon, O’Connor named a number of players who are currently sidelined through injury, as well as six others who will be on club duty in next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior semi-finals.

David Moran and Jack Savage, Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan, and the Clifford brothers, Paudie and David, will be in action for Kerins O’Rahillys, Rathmore and Fossa respectively at the weekend, and win or lose, the Kerry manager is planning to be without all six for at least the first two McGrath Cup games, and probably into the early round so Kerry’s League title defence, in order to give them a much needed rest.

Apart from them, Austin Stacks’ Joe O’Connor will miss the inter-county season with a ACL injury, while Jack O’Connor went through the list of players he won’t have available for a few weeks at least.

“Gavin White still hasn’t got back in the field, he’s going for a check-up in mid January and we’ll see if he has the all clear then. Mike Breen is back doing a bit. Paul Geaney has had an ankle issue, Stephen O’Brien has had a bit of an issue with his knee, Seanie O’Shea has a bit of an issue. Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Graham O’Sullivan, they all have bits of issues from the club championships. I don’t want to go into the specifics of what the injuries are but they wouldn't be available in the short-term,” the manager said.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan is expected to play for Rathmore in Saturday’s All-Ireland Club IFC semi-final, but he has been nursing a shoulder injury suffered in the county intermediate final. There is some speculation that the problem might need surgical intervention after Rathmore’s involvement in the All-Ireland series finishes, which could be next Saturday or the weekend after, if they reach the final, but O’Connor said: “I can’t confirm or deny because I don’t know. I was under the impression that he was rehabbing it away and was getting on okay with it.”

With the number of established senior players available to Kerry for the McGrath Cup considerably down, O’Connor is expecting to bring a fairly callow squad to Pairc Ui Rinn for Wednesday’s game, a repeat of last January’s McGrath Cup final, which Kerry won by 2-17 to 0-11 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

"Well I think you have to be realistic. You have a lot of players not available to us, you’ve the six lads involved with their clubs and then we have quite a good share of injuries lingering on from the county championship and whatever, and obviously Gavin White’s injury from the All-Ireland final. We are down a lot of players so by necessity we will have to be more experimental. I couldn't envisage that we’ll have any more than three starters from the All-Ireland team starting the next night,” O’Connor said.

The management have called up 10 players to the squad, with confirmation that James McCarthy (Kenmare), Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle), Ruairi Murphy (Listry), Barry Mahony (St Senans), Devon Burns (Na Gaeil), Dylan Geaney (Dingle), Ronan Buckley (Listry), Eddie Horan (Scartaglin), Shane Cronin (Spa) and Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) are currently in training.

"These are ten lads we’ve drafted in and who’ll we try out during the McGrath Cup and maybe the early stages of the League. I’m not saying everyone on this list is going to make it but at the moment we need extra bodies to get up to numbers in training because of the amount of lads we’re missing,” O’Connor said.