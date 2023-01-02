Kerry

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor expects no more than three All-Ireland final starters to face Cork in McGrath Cup opener

All-Ireland champions will be down a lot of players through club commitments, injury and other factors for the McGrath Cup and into early part of the National League

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor Expand

Paul Brennan

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor says he doesn’t expect to be have more than three of the team that started last July's All-Ireland final against Galway to be available for Wednesday night’s McGrath Cup games against Cork in Pairc Uí Rinn.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday afternoon, O’Connor named a number of players who are currently sidelined through injury, as well as six others who will be on club duty in next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior semi-finals.

