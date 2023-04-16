Kerry boss Darragh Long says League final victory was built on a defence that started in the full forward line

Carrying out media duties after a game can bring out all sorts of emotions in managers. When you lose it’s a pretty chastening experience, but when you win it’s a pure labour of love. Kerry joint manager Darragh Long has never shied away from giving his tuppence halfpenny on what happened in a game in either scenario, but last Saturday’s demolition of Galway was a truly special day for the Austin Stacks man and all associated with this wonderful Kerry team.

There’s no doubt that Long would have preferred to be in the dressing room with his players and dancing the jigs of joy that the media could hear going on in the back ground but days like Saturday don’t come along too often and he was, as always, generous with his time.

“It’s a special feeling today,” said Long with a massive smile across his chiselled features. “Did anyone see that performance coming? I suppose internally we always knew that the girls were capable of really blowing a team away and dominating a game from every aspect. I think today that we were first to the ball and the attitude and effort was top class.

“There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears on the way. A lot of effort has gone into this group for three and a half, probably four and a half years now. I think we’ve then or twelve of our minor group that we had initially when we started this journey. To finish out after thirty one odd years and get a Division One title back to Kerry is massive and we’re just over the moon.”

Kerry’s defensive performance, particularly for fifty minutes of the game, was awesome as they completely snuffed out a much vaunted Galway attack. Long always looks at the bigger picture though, and he was quick to heap the accolades on his team as a whole.

“The defence was brilliant but personally I think our defence started from thirteen, fourteen, fifteen,” said Long. “Galway’s kick outs were something that we looked at and we had them under savage pressure. I think that the girls had them at sixes and sevens, especially in the first half, and that gives the girls the chance to get back the field and get our structures in place.

“I think Eilis Lynch…did Kayleigh Cronin get player of the match? That girl could tog out for the Kerry senior men’s next week-she’s that good. Across the line Ciara Murphy, Cáit Lynch, Emma Sherwood (Costelloe), Aishling O’Connell. Look we’ve three All Stars back there and they’re a phenomenal bunch and I think that our backs set a tone, but I think that our defending all the way from the front really set the tone today.”

It was Kerry’s fourth final in Croke Park in the last two years and Long felt that the experience of playing at the home of the GAA had a huge bearing on Kerry’s performance.

“It was huge. Aishling O’Connell spoke about it during the week. It’s something very familiar to us now and I think two and a bit years ago when we came here Meath handed our so and so’s to ourselves and that was a big learning day for us, and I think that the games (finals) that we played since; Armagh, the All Ireland final last year and today…our routine and our travel day and our morning of the day has become very familiar to us and it’s something that doesn’t phase the girls anymore.

“While there wasn’t a massive crowd here today, Croke Park and the awe of Croke Park will still get to some girls and even the likes of young Amy Harrington on her first run out today …did it phase her? Not a bother. She should have scored but she dropped it short but look we’ll put that down to youth, but I think that she got the calmness from the rest of the group and their familiarity with the surroundings and it’s definitely something that’s going to stand to us going into the future.”

Kerry’s five goals in the final brought their total to nineteen goals scored in this season’s National League campaign. An average of just over two goals per game and something that they didn’t have in their armoury in the past. So where did this new found ability to garner goals come from? Long said that it’s a collective effort.

“It’s probably not something that we work on the whole time, it’s just something that comes from our movement right from the girls at the back all the way up the field,” he said. “I think the off the shoulder running, the cuts, the loops …it’s not something that we deliberately practice. It’s not just to get goals, it’s to create those opportunities and we’re very fortunate that we have the likes of Hannah, Louise Siofra, Carmody, Anna and Lorraine Scanlon to be able to finish off so it’s something that we try to coach and train to get into these girls to create those opportunities and it’s up to them then to take them”.

It was little over a half hour after the game that Darragh Long faced the media but even in the afterglow of victory in the press room under the Hogan Stand he was already looking forward to the new challenges that awaited his side.

“A Division One title is going to make this group feel ten foot tall and it will probably be another target on our back going into the Championship in two weeks’ time, but we’ll enjoy the next couple of days as these girls have thoroughly deserved it and have worked so hard all the way back to the first Saturday in November in Banna beach.

“We’d a little video of it there last night and it brought back a lot of memories of what this success is built on. We look forward to the Munster Championship, it’s a new competition for us and we start again from zero and hopefully we can be successful in that as well.”