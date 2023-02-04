Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry boss Darragh Long: ‘Nine points on the board now allows us to have a right crack at Division One’

Team manager has special words of praise for Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Patrice Diggin

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long Expand

Close

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long

kerryman

Dan Kearney

Three games played and three wins. Not bad, eh? A similar scenario to last year’s league but, of course, that was Division Two. The unfashionable second division – a grand spot to visit when you are rebuilding but certainly not a place to spend too much time in.

Division One football is a different story altogether. The top league is like the shopping mall where all the popular people hang out and the thought of leaving it to go to a cheaper brand would be heart breaking beyond words. In the Division One shopping mall you have your TV coverage, better crowds, and much more respect as a team.

Privacy