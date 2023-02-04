Kerry boss Darragh Long: ‘Nine points on the board now allows us to have a right crack at Division One’

Three games played and three wins. Not bad, eh? A similar scenario to last year’s league but, of course, that was Division Two. The unfashionable second division – a grand spot to visit when you are rebuilding but certainly not a place to spend too much time in.

Division One football is a different story altogether. The top league is like the shopping mall where all the popular people hang out and the thought of leaving it to go to a cheaper brand would be heart breaking beyond words. In the Division One shopping mall you have your TV coverage, better crowds, and much more respect as a team.

After a tough struggle Kerry finally made it to the top tier last season and after three games played they find themselves at the top of the table. Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long is certainly very happy with how things are going for his team.

“Three weeks ago, if you said that we’d be in this position, three wins out of three, nine points on the board, unbeaten, we’d have bit your hand off for it,” Long enthused.

“Our main aim at the start of the year was to consolidate in Division One; I think that we’ve done that. It’s a bit early to be saying that but with nine points you’d be fairly confident that we are okay. Let’s take it game by game after that and like we’ve always said that we want to win every competition that we’re in, but getting these nine points on the board is hugely important and it now allows us to have a right crack at Division One.”

It would be fair to say that Kerry are having a right crack at Division One already but Long is really looking at the big games that are on the horizon for this team with the likes of Dublin, Meath, Cork and Galway yet to be played. Therefore , for the third game in a row a member of the Kerry management expressed that while they were happy with the win, they are less so with the performance.

“I suppose today was similar to the Waterford performance,” explained Long. “We left a lot of scores out there. We’re disappointed in our overall performance. I thought our energy levels weren’t what they were even in the first two games. We spoke about it at half time; we looked a little flat, I can’t put my finger on it as I don’t think we over-trained during the week but at the end of the day we’re in the first week of February and we’ve three wins in the bag.

“We’ve a big couple of weeks ahead. We’ve Dublin here in two weeks time (the league takes a break next week), and I suppose with nine points it will allow us to take the shackles off us and we’ll see what happens for the rest of Division One.”

The Kerry management haven’t been slow to give players an opportunity in their first three games. “We’ve very good depth there, we’ve thirty girls now who’ve played Division One football. Keri Ann (Hanrahan) came on today, Ciara McCarthy started today,” said Long, but he certainly felt that two of his established stars had a huge role to play in the Kerry victory.

“Louise (Ní Mhuircheartaigh) and Siofra (O’Shea) are two class acts. Having the likes of Louise to make her first start this year and replace the likes of Hannah O’Donoghue who came on and I thought contributed very well when she did. We’re in a very privileged position with the squad that we have here at the moment,” he said.

Patrice Diggin is a player that is very well known in camogie circles but the Kerry management persuaded her to come on board with the bigger ball this season and Long said that she’s a massive addition to the squad.

“I think that Patrice had a great forty-two minutes today and did all the simple things well. She’s a worker and she’s a girl who you know what you’re going to get off of and I’m delighted for her as she was probably a bit nervous coming into that game today with her first start for Kerry. We’re just delighted with her performance,” Long said.

Meanwhile, Donegal manager Maxi Curran rued what might have been for his side, and he felt that Kerry’s ability to get goals really hurt his team.

“The two goals were a killer,” said the disappointed Donegal bainisteoir. “The goals were probably two mistakes and that’s six points and we only lost by two in the end. If Kerry didn’t get a goal I think that we would have won the game. That’s the disappointing thing.

“That comes with experience, an inability to see games out when they’re there for the taking and look we’re very disappointed because we put a lot into it and the girls gave it a mighty rattle but we just came up short.

“We’ve had a tough start, Galway away and Meath at home and then Kerry; that’s two All Ireland semi finalists and Galway probably have the best squad in the country. We’ve a lot of young girls and inexperienced girls, and they have to find their feet and this is the only place that they are going to learn.”