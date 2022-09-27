Kerry board will not tolerate misbehaviour but can’t yet comment on abandoned games

Kerry GAA Chairperson Patrick O’Sullivan has underlined the county board’s commitment to rooting out any misbehaviour within Gaelic Games in Kerry, but he stressed that the proper processes must be followed before commenting on any alleged incident.

Mr O’Sullivan’s comments to The Kerryman come in a month in which two underage games were abandoned in the county. An under-11 hurling match between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff was abandoned earlier this month after verbal abuse was allegedly aimed at the referee overseeing the game, while an under-15 football game between Kilcummin and Cordal on Sunday was also left unfinished following an incident that left a mentor for one of the teams needing hospital treatment.

Read More

Mr O’Sullivan pointed out that he could not comment on either alleged incident while the matters are under investigation, but he reiterated the value his board places on protecting all involved in Gaelic Games in Kerry.

“That match [Cordal v Kilcummin] was under the auspices of the East Kerry board, and the East Kerry board will have to examine the referee’s report on that, and obviously decisions on how to proceed will be made after that,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “What I would say is, for us [the county board], we don’t condone any negative actions on our pitches…we’re very much about protecting referees, protecting players, managers, and the welfare of spectators going to these matches. We won’t accept any misbehaviour.

“But we can’t act on anything until everything has gone through the proper processes, and we can’t make any big comments at this point.”