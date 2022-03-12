Kerry better manage game of two halves to hold off Dublin and win John Kerins U-20 Cup final

Kerry captain Seán O'Brien with the John Kerins Cup after they defeated Dublin 1-12 to 1-9 in Nenagh this afternoon. Photo by Odhran Ducie

JOHN KERINS CUP (U-20 FOOTBALL LEAGUE) FINAL

Kerry 1-12

Dublin 1-9

With a performance that required a different set of attributes in each half, a defiant Kerry deservedly got the better of a gallant Dublin outfit in an extremely hard-fought and entertaining John Kerins Cup under-20 development league football final at McDonagh Park in Nenagh this afternoon.

This turned into the proverbial game of two halves, with dry weather in the opening half leading to an invigorating and highly inventive first 30 minutes, but once the rain came down at the outset of the second period and underfoot conditions became extremely difficult, pretty football was certainly not on the agenda any longer.

To that extent, Kingdom manager Declan O’Sullivan and his selectors will have been encouraged by what they witnessed. With Dylan Geaney and Cillian Burke sparkling in the first half, there was a penetrating tempo to Kerry’s attacking play while, after the break, the dogged resistance of men like centre-back Armin Heinrich and captain Sean O’Brien was key to quelling the inevitable Dublin fight-back.

When all is said and done, an unanswered scoring burst of 1-2 from the Munster side in the closing stages of the opening half was undoubtedly the catalyst for Kerry’s eventual victory. By the 25th minute, Dublin were on level terms, 1-5 to 0-8, having performed impressively against the elements. Aided by wing-back Conor Tyrell’s early goal, they would have been delighted with where they found themselves at that juncture.

On the other hand, despite some outstanding score-taking from Geaney and Burke, going into the break on level terms, or with a narrow advantage, would have put Kerry in a precarious position facing into the strong wind and heavy rain of the second half. A good finish to the first half was badly needed, and that was certainly achieved.

First of all, after another superbly-executed turnover (this was the predominant feature of the Kerry display, as it had been in their previous outing against Galway), Geaney rifled over an excellent point to restore his side’s lead, before they struck for the most important score of the entire contest in the 28th minute.

Once more, Dublin were ripped of possession by their hungry opponents in their own defensive line, and after herculean wing-back David O’Dowd made a goal-saving interception to deny Thomas O’Donnell, Kerry full-forward Kevin Goulding was first to the rebound, and the Ballyduff man provided the assist for Burke to palm home from close range at the back post.

With Geaney arrowing over another absolute beauty before the short whistle, Kerry were now five points to the good – 1-10 to 1-5 – heading into the second half, with Dublin wondering just what had hit them. Without a shadow of a doubt, it could have been a whole different story were it not for that vital Kingdom purple patch.

Buoyed by their confidence-boosting first half denouement, Kerry began the second period just as brightly, with Heinrich and O’Donnell lofting over fine points in the opening five minutes, but as the weather rapidly deteriorated, that was to be the end of the Kingdom scoring, as the remainder of the clash degenerated into a roll-your-sleeves-up rearguard battle.

By the three-quarter mark, with Ryan O’Dwyer impressing as part of a dangerous Dublin forward division, Kerry’s lead was reduced to four points, 1-12 to 1-8, but while there was plenty of perspiration from the Leinster outfit, they struggled for inspiration, as the likes of Heinrich, O’Brien and Burke continued to keep the winners’ heads comfortably above water.

Amazingly, there would only be a single score registered in the final quarter, a lovely point from Dublin full-forward Luke Breathnach. Kerry, with great conviction and admirable resolve, held firm to the finish, despite losing substitute Adam Curran to a black card in the 56th minute, with O’Brien’s stunning catch from a late kick-out epitomising their never-say-die attitude.

Three competitive games, three victories, a piece of silverware for the trophy cabinet, some injured players to return in the upcoming weeks, along with the St Brendan’s Killarney contingent. Not a bad scenario by any means. There is plenty of work to do, but the Kerry management are entitled to be well satisfied heading into next month’s Munster Championship campaign.

KERRY: Devon Burns (Na Gaeil); Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), Alan Dineen (Rathmore), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks); Evan Looney (Dr Crokes), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks) 0-1, Tommy Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks); Ruairi Murphy (Listry), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort); Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine) 1-2, Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory) 0-1, Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes); Dylan Geaney (Dingle) 0-7 (3f), Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) 0-1, Keith Evans (Keel).

Subs: Jack O’Connor (Beaufort) for Burke (blood, 30 to 32 mins), O’Connor for Goulding (38 mins), Gearoid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Evans (42 mins), Adam Curran (Austin Stacks) for Cronin (48 mins), Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for Doyle (50 mins), Cathal Ryan (Rathmore) for O’Donnell (58 mins).

DUBLIN: Max Fitzgerald; Harry Donaghy, Theo Clancy, Ben Millist; Conor Tyrell 1-0, Greg McEanney, David O’Dowd 0-2; Adam Waddick, Senan Forker; Darragh Dempsey 0-1 (f), Jack Lundy, Seamus Smith 0-1; Ryan O’Dwyer 0-3, Luke Breathnach 0-1, Darragh Fagan 0-1.

Subs: Adam Gavin for McEanney (injured, 30 mins), Tom Brennan for Dempsey (40 mins), Eoin Wilde for Smith (40 mins), Fionn Murray for Fagan (45 mins), Sean Kinsella for Lundy (48 mins).

REFEREE: Niall Quinn (Clare)