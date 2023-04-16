Kerry battle back for famous draw in classic clash with Carlow

Kerry's Eoin Ross takes on possession despite the attentions of Carlow's Fiachra Fitzpatrick during their Joe McDonagh Cup second round clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 2

Kerry 0-21

Carlow 0-21

That’s what hurling is all about. Tension, excitement and drama of the highest order as, with literally the last puck of a ball in the game, the Kingdom kept their Joe McDonagh Cup hopes very much alive.

Birthday boy Michael Leane taking a ball from a sideline cut by man-of-the-match Shane Conway, before sweeping over from about 70 metres out on the railway side of the ground into the Horan’s end much to the delirium of his team mates and the home support.

A fitting finish to what developed into something of a classic by the finish with two sides going at it hammer and tongs. Kerry thrice drew level with Carlow in the second half and, even with Carlow pulling back away from their hosts each time, the Kingdom still weren’t done.

That’s resolve. That’s character. That’s what this Kerry team have, even coming back from not having played at all well in the first half. Then again, they are a second half team and, with three important players being sprung from the bench, they always had that capacity to strike back.

Especially with Carlow not properly putting the Kingdom to the sword when they had the chance with any one of six – yes you ready that right, six – shots at goal inside the opening thirty five minutes.

To be fair, for much of the first half it was just about possible to believe Kerry were doing well enough. It was level at five each after eighteen minutes. In hindsight, though, the scoreboard probably flattered the green and gold at that juncture.

With a pair of points inside the opening sixty seconds from Marty Kavanagh and Chris Nolan, Tom Mulally’s men certainly seemed to be laying down an early marker.

Carlow, however, lacked that clinical streak to ram home their advantage with Kerry coming somewhat to terms with a pair of points from Shane Conway (one from a free, one from play).

The trouble was for all Kerry’s industry, the ball just wasn’t sticking inside, which heaped the pressure on the home side’s defence. As noted, Carlow had a clatter of goal-scoring opportunities, starting with a Chris Nolan shot saved on the line by Darragh Shanahan just six minutes in.

Given all that the Carlow faithful must have been scratching their heads a little to see Kerry go clear for the first and only time in the game on seventeen minutes (again through Conway following a foul on Colin Walsh) at 0-5 to 0-4.

Carlow shot the next three – all from Kavanagh frees – before Kerry pulled one back on 22 minutes through Michael Leane. Incredibly, though, Kerry failed to score for the next fifteen minutes of the half with Carlow assuming near total control.

Kerry’s transition breaking down time and time again as Carlow’s confidence surged. The only worry from their point of view was they only scored three points during that period of dominance.

As we’ve noted, though, they did have plenty of chances for goal – including three in about the space of thirty seconds on 24 minutes and again 34 minutes when Fiachra Fitzpatrick put Nolan though only for Fionán Mackessy to block him – but still to only carry a four-point lead with them at the break felt scant considering their dominance.

Kerry finally broke their duck again just before half-time – Conway following a foul on captain Gavin Dooley – before another sloppily conceded free was converted by Kavanagh to leave it 0-7 to 0-11 at the break.

They hardly deserved to be, but Kerry still had a real chance in the second half. At the break manager Stephen Molumphy introduced Pádraig Boyle and Daniel Collins, a badly needed infusion of fresh blood and ball-winning ability.

The Kerry second half revival took a little while to fully manifest. Ten minutes into the second half Carlow had it out to a five-point game, 0-10 to 0-15, but with Collins and Boyle on the mark in that spell the groundwork had been laid.

Indeed, the Kingdom went on to shoot five on the spin from the 49th minute onwards to level it back up at 0-15 each – three of those scores from Conway – but Kerry couldn’t quite nip in front.

Carlow actually shot the next three (points from Kavanagh and the impressive Jon Nolan) and, with that, one might have imagined Kerry’s resistance might finally be broken. Demoralised at having to claw their way back again.

Not a bit of it. Kerry even had a chance of a goal, with Eoin Ross shooting wide before a trio of Conway scores pulled Kerry back level again. Such was the tit-for-tat nature of that second half that Kerry were level at 0-15, 0-18, and 0-20 (thanks to a brilliant Paudie O’Connor effort).

When Carlow got back in front mere seconds later through Fiachra Fitzpatrick, the Carlow faithful had reason to think they might have done enough to snatch it. If they did then they didn’t reckon on Leane, didn’t reckon on Kerry’s unbreakable spirit.

With the prodigal sons, Pádraig Boyle and Jason Diggins (who came on early in the second half), now firmly back in the fold, the Kingdom’s ceiling has been lifted. Kerry’s improved second half showing was certainly no coincidence.

The Kingdom can travel to Hawkfield to face Kildare next weekend with a pep in their step. Certainly this was more a point gained than dropped. The dream lives on.

KERRY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Cillian Trant, Paudie O’Connor (0-1), Eoin Ross, Evan Murphy, Eric Leen, Fionán Mackessy, Kyle O’Connor, Michael Leane (0-2), Jordan Conway, Shane Conway (0-11, 7f), Gavin Dooley, Brandon Barrett (0-2), Colin Walsh (0-1) Subs: Daniel Collins (0-1) for J Conway, half-time, Pádraig Boyle (0-3, 1f) for G Dooley, half-time, Jason Diggins for C Trant, 43, Dan Goggin for B Barrett, 46, Niall Mulcahy for E Ross, 68

CARLOW: Brian Treacy, Paul Doyle, Conor Lawlor, JP Treacy, Fiachra Fitzpatrick (0-1), Diarmuid Byrne, Jack McCullagh, James Doyle (0-3), Kevin McDonald, Jon Nolan (0-3), Marty Kavanagh (0-13, 11f), Conor Kehoe, Jack Kavanagh, Paddy Boland, Chris Nolan (0-1) Subs: John Michael Nolan for JP Treacy, 55, Jack Tracey for C Kehoe, 68, Fiach O’Toole for P Boland, 70(+2)

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)