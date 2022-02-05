Kerry are singing in the rain as Dublin challenge is washed away by rampant Kingdom

Diarmuid O'Connor contests a high ball with Brian Howard, left, and Cameron McCormack of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1, Round 2

Kerry 1-15

Dublin 0-11

Quite what it will all add up to when – as remains probable – they meet in an All-Ireland semi-final in July is anyone’s guess, but if this evening’s League game in Tralee was about drawing a line in the sand, then Kerry brought a JCB to Austin Stack Park and dug a ditch.

A 13-point half time lead – fashioned out of 1-9 without reply from the 18th minute on – set Kerry fair at the interval, with many a Dublin supporter in the 12,000 sell-out crowd surely giving serious thought to scampering back up Boberbee to a hot drink and a warm fire.

And let's not forget that in that first half Kerry had the luxury of a rare thing: a David Clifford penalty fired wide of Evan Comerford’s post after brother Paudie was bundled over by Lee Gannon.

The penalty miss came just after Sean Bugler had pointed for Dublin to have them trail 0-4 to 0-5, and it prefaced a Kerry assault on the Dublin posts in the driving wind and rain.

Dublin did manage one more ‘score’ in the first half but it didn’t register after a bizarre sequence of events. Just after the penalty miss Dublin broke upfield and created an opening for Bugler to crack a shot that needed a smart save from Shane Murphy.

A minute later Dean Rock found himself in a similar position on the right hand side and when his shot came off the post it caught Murphy’s hand and end up in the net. But in the lead-up Niall Scully had tangled with Dan O’Donoghue for which the Dublin man received a black card and the goal – rightly or wrongly – was chalked off.

It was a get-out-of-jail-free Kerry were happy to play, and thereafter Dublin became prisoners in their own half. Sean O’Shea scored from play and a free before Dara Moynihan made it 0-9 to 0-4 as Kerry started to do an Armagh on the Dubs.

The visitors might have had a goal in the 26th minute but Loran O’Dell overcooked his pass to Dean Rock with just Murphy providing the Kerry cover at that stage. Kerry weren’t nearly as wasteful. Points from Moynihan, Paul Geaney, David Clifford (two) and a Sean O’Shea free made it 0-12 to 0-4 and then David Clifford’s handpass into Moynihan got the finish it deserved: a right-footed shot to the top corner of Comerford’s goal that made it a 12-point game on the 35-minute mark.

The half finished with a Geaney point, a Jack Barry black card, and Dublin's heads in a spin as they went to the dressing room.

Kerry had opened the game with an O’Shea free and a Paudie Clifford point either side of a Dean Rock pointed free in the early minutes. Comerford landed a free for Dublin, Diarmuid O’Connor nailed a beauty for Kerry, and despite the deplorable weather the scoreboard continued to tick over nicely until Kerry led 0-5 to 0-4 after Bugler’s 18th minute point.

If most of the drama was squeezed into that second quarter, the second half wasn’t nearly as much fun. The best that can be said for Dublin is that the won the second period by 0-7 to 0-1; the worst that can be said for Kerry is, well, they scored just that one point, from Geaney in the 47th minute.

Thereafter the game petered out with black cards for Tom Lahiff and then Paudie Clifford, while Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Howard, Brian Fenton, Ryan Basquel and Dean Rock (three frees) restored some bit of respectability for Dublin in what was their second wash-out in a week.

For Kerry, they can be forgiven that second half blow-out given they had all the hard and important work done in the first 35 minutes, but there will, as always, be work-ons ahead of the visit of Donegal in a fortnight.

KERRY: Shane Murphy, Dan O Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1, Jack Barry, Adrian Spillane, Seán O’Shea 0-5 (0-3f), Dara Moynihan 1-1, Paudie Clifford 0-1, David Clifford 0-4, Paul Geaney 0-3 (0-1m).

Subs: Stephen O’Brien for A Spillane (54), Tony Brosnan for P Geaney (63), Micheal Burns for D Moynihan (65), Jack Savage for P Clifford (temp, 70), Gavin Crowley for T Morley (70), Killian Spillane for D Clifford (temp, 71), Dylan Casey for D O’Donoghue (72)

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford 0-1 (f), Lee Gannon, David Byrne, Sean McMahon, Darragh Conlon, Brian Howard 0-1, John Small, Brian Fenton 0-1, Tom Lahiff, Sean Bugler 0-1, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-1, Niall Scully, Lorcan O’Dell, Cameron McCormack, Dean Rock 0-5 (0-4f).

Subs: Ciaran Archer for L O’Dell (50), Ryan Basquel 0-1 for C McCormack (50), Ross McGarry for N Scully (65), Killian McGinnis for J Small (67), CJ Smith for D Conlon (73)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)