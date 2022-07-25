Kerry

Kerry are now a team in the image of their magnificent manager: pragmatic winners

Paul Brennan

Four-time winning manager Jack O’Connor has utterly dispelled any misgivings there were concerning his return 10 months ago

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrate at the final whistle of Sunday's All-Ireland SFC Final win over Galway in Croke Park Expand

It was put to Jack O’Connor in Sunday’s post-match media briefing that on the night he was ratified at the Kerry County Board meeting there had been misgivings from some delegates about the choice of Paddy Tally coming in as a coach.

Sure there were misgivings about myself,” O’Connor shot back to his questioner.

