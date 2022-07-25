It was put to Jack O’Connor in Sunday’s post-match media briefing that on the night he was ratified at the Kerry County Board meeting there had been misgivings from some delegates about the choice of Paddy Tally coming in as a coach.

“Sure there were misgivings about myself,” O’Connor shot back to his questioner.

It was, in fact, a few days after his formal ratification that O’Connor himself confirmed that Tally, the former Tyrone coach and Down manager, would be coming on board as part of Jack’s management team, but the point stood. There was some disquiet about Tally, who many people viewed – wrongly as it turns out – as a defensive coach, or to be more accurate about the inaccuracy, a coach who specialises on making teams more defensive. Which, by the by, isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Tally’s talent and work as a coach does indeed extend through the whole team, but O’Connor was, nevertheless, happy to remind us that this Kerry team conceded just one goal in the entire Championship – and that an exceptional strike from Dublin’s Cormac Costello. Aside from a penalty goal coughed up to Monaghan, this team conceded just one goal, too, across the National League – and that an opportunistic one from Tyrone in a dead rubber game as far as Kerry were concerned.

Last September, when he went before the selection committee looking for the job he had twice before, O’Connor was adamant that Tally had to be part of his team. We don’t quite know if it was an easy or hard sell, but the committee went for O’Connor, and Jack brought Tally. And 10 months later the county has the long-awaited All-Ireland title it has craved for eight years.

The concession of just two goals from play across 16 matches is a remarkable statistic – and a clean sheet in an All-Ireland final is always a major part of winning it – and one that certainly justifies O’Connor’s pragmatism in bringing Tally on board.

As for misgivings about Jack? There was certainly a rump of delegates at the time who felt Peter Keane should have been given another year in the job. And there were clearly some delegates who were smitten by the assembly of star names – Seamus Moynihan, Dara Ó Cinnéide, Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Donie Buckley – that Stephen Stack enlisted for a management ‘dream team’ to replace Keane.

And then there was Jack. Successful? Absolutely. Strong track record? Sure. Still relevant in the game? Well, he had just put down two years with the Kildare seniors.

Coming up on his 61st birthday last October, no one was being ageist about O’Connor, but there was some uncertainty – silent and spoken – about whether he still had what he took at the very highest level. The man himself had no doubt about what he could and would bring to the gig the third time around, but, more importantly, he knew what and who he was coming into. If he choose well in surrounding himself with Micheal Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy as selectors – two astute men – as well as Tally and performance coach Tony Griffin, he also knew of the playing talent he was taking on.

“It isn’t about myself. It’s about that group of lads,” he said on Sunday evening – a group of lads, several of whom he managed to back to back All-Ireland minor titles in 2014 and 2015.

“We’ve been trying to put them together since 2014. I finished up with the Kerry seniors in 2012 and we knew that a new group needed to come, because the great team from ‘04 to ‘09 had come to an end here eleven years ago.

“We knew that a new group had to be developed or whatever and that began in 2014. We didn’t think it would take eight years maybe to go the distance with that group. I know we won one in 2014, but this is the five in a row minors really coming through today. I’m just hoping it’s the start of something good.”

O’Connor referenced Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane and Micheal Burns (he ruefully name-checked Mark O’Connor too) from the 2014 and 2015 minor teams, while Shane Ryan, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Gavin White, Graham O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea, Dan O’Donoghue and Mike Breen have also graduated to the senior squad and are All-Ireland senior medal winners this week.

Players cannot speak highly enough of O’Connor. Last week Tadhg Morley spoke about how the incoming manager went to each player personally for a chat, something the Templenoe player said was ‘a good touch’. There is no doubt that for the sometimes bristly exterior, O’Connor has the emotional maturity to know what makes a player tick. And he seems to have a particular knack of tapping into the younger players he coaches. Maybe it’s the parent of two boys in him; maybe it’s the schoolteacher in him; maybe he’s just at home on a football field cajoling the best out of young players.

His club mate is a case in point.

“I’d a couple of meetings with him there at the start of the year,” O’Connor said of Graham O’Sullivan, our shout for the Man of the Match award. “He wasn’t making the team and we just spoke about what he needed to do to progress and he’s some transformed player, no doubt about it. At the start of the year he wasn’t kicking the ball for love nor money, now he’s one of our best kick passers, right and left. Kicked a great score, made at least two to three other scores. Absolute revelation. I’m very proud, being a Dromid man, of how that man has developed this year.”

The same improvement – and more confidence – could be seen in Shane Ryan, Jason Foley and Brian Ó Beaglaoich too.

It is those small, incremental improvements that got Kerry over the winning line. And as much as the mean defence and the genius of the Cliffords and Sean O’Shea played a huge part, a lot of this All-Ireland title was won in the six inches between the players’ ears.

“We have worked incredibly hard on the mental side of the game this year with Tony Griffin,” O’Connor said, a hat tip to the former Clare hurler brought in as a performance coach.

The mental fortitude was evident in the closing minutes of the semi-final win over Dublin, and again on Sunday when Galway wiped out Kerry’s two-point lead between the 56th and 65th minutes. Kerry never wobbled, never deviated from the game plan, never shirked their responsibility, never doubted themselves.

This was an All-Ireland Final win – and a Championship victory – fortified in Tyrone and in Clare, but conceived and worked on and brought to fruition in Ballinskelligs where Jack O’Connor lives and does his thinking.

He has now managed Kerry to four All-Ireland senior titles, which puts him joint-third (with Meath’s Sean Boylan) on the list of most successful football managers in the men’s game. Only Mick O’Dwyer and Jim Gavin have won more in the modern era post-1970.

"I’m just hoping it’s the start of something good,” he said Sunday evening. He is just two behind Gavin’s six wins, and has half of Micko’s eight. Don't think for a second he hasn’t allowed himself a private thought since Sunday night that he could come up level with the the former Dublin manager. He might even have Micko’s record in mind.

Any misgivings about Jack now? Didn’t think so.