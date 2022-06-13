Kerry and Mayo last into action on All-Ireland quarter-final weekend with 4pm Sunday start confirmed

The All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals dates and times have been confirmed the GAA's CCCC, with Kerry to play Mayo at 4pm on Sunday, June 26

Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo will be the last of the four to be played the weekend after next, with their game fixed for 4pm on Sunday, June 26.

The match will be preceded by the meeting of Connacht champions Galway against Armagh at 1.45pm. Both games will be played in Croke Park and will be broadcast live on RTE television.

The previous day, June 25, sees Croke Park host Clare against Derry in the first quarter-final with a 3.45pm throw-in, followed by the meeting of Dublin and Cork at 6pm. Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The GAA have also confirmed the dates and times for the All-Ireland semi-finals. The winner of the Clare v Derry game will play the winner of Galway v Armagh on Saturday, July 9 at 5.30pm, with RTE and Sky Sports having rights to broadcast the game live.

The next day, Sunday, July 10 will see either Kerry or Mayo take on the winner from the Dublin v Cork quarter-final at 3.30pm, again with a dual broadcast on RTE and Sky Sports.

The Tailteann Cup final between Final Cavan or Sligo against Westmeath or Offaly will preced the first SFC semi-final, with a 3pm start in Croke Park.

The All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Final, which will see either Warwickshire or New York take on London or Kilkenny will be the curtain-raiser to the Sunday semi-final, with a 1pm throw-in.

With regard to the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-finals involving Kerry against Mayo and Derry against Galway, there have been no fixtures arrangements released yet.