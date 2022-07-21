Kerry and Galway, two counties bound by a common language and a love of football

No two counties so far apart are so tightly linked. Hills and waves separate Kerry from Galway, but what binds the Kingdom and the Tribe skips breezily over land and sea.

Music, language, football, and attitudes won’t leave a physical link like the 83 miles of road from Knocknagoshel to Gort, but the unseen connection they weave is just as real, and more solid.

The above route takes 90 minutes to drive, and it’s twice that from Corca Dhuibhne to Conamara, but what makes the counties neighbours in mind is most apparent in its largest Gaeltachtaí. It’s naomhógs over gleoteoigs in Kerry, and what’s peil elsewhere is caid down here, but though we’re not reading from the same book, it’s just the same story told differently.

“As the crow flies, there’s a fair amount of miles between the Kerry Gaeltacht and the Galway Gaeltacht, but it’s hard to explain, there is a connection, maybe stronger than what there is with the Donegal Gaeltacht,” says former Galway footballer Seán Óg de Paor.

“You have the language. The similarities between the Munster dialect and the Conamara dialect are stronger, I think. We speak a bit more softly, the Donegal dialect might be a bit edgier, and the vocabulary would be quite dissimilar to what they use in Galway or Kerry. I know there are differences between the two of us as well, but we’re more alike.

“So it’s in the language, yeah, but if you’re into the music, that brings a lot of the people of the places together. We have the boat races, we have football. All those links are strong.

“In 2004, An Ghaeltacht [Kerry] played Caltra [Galway] in the All-Ireland club final, and I had people in Galway suggesting to me that I’d be supporting the Gaeltacht team in the final. People are aware of the connection. But, for the record, I was supporting my Galway colleagues!”

Near the end of one millennium, An Cheathrú Rua became the first Gaeltacht winners of Galway’s Senior Football Championship. Their triumph in 1996 remains one of a kind. At the start of the next thousand years, Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht twice went where they’d never been before by winning the Bishop Moynihan Cup in 2001 and 2003.

Hosts An Cheathrú Rua beat Corca Dhuibhne to the 1997 Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta title, but the best of both teams met again three years later with the sport’s greatest prize for the taking in Croke Park.

The Gaeltachtaí count football among their many common passions but, excluding the annual Comórtas Peile, Conamara and Corca Dhuibhne footballers had never collided as notably on-field as they did when Kerry played Galway for the All-Ireland in autumn 2000.

“You probably shouldn’t be looking around while you’re in the parade,” Dara Ó Cinnéide says of that year’s drawn final.

“But I remember Aodán Mac Gearailt was in front of me, with Tomás and Darragh [Ó Sé] further in front again. I looked across and saw Seán Óg de Paor and Seán Ó Domhnaill [both of An Cheathrú Rua] in the Galway parade.

“There we were, six of us from Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta on the biggest day of football of the year, Páidí Ó Sé was our manager, and yeah, you’d be proud of it. It stood out for me a lot at the time, though I hadn’t thought of it until that parade.”

“He’s right, but it’s not something I was thinking about,” de Paor says of the same day.

“Dara must have been very relaxed. Before a final, mad thoughts go through your head, and I was looking at the boots the Kerry lads were wearing – at the time it was either the Puma Kings or [Adidas] World Cups, they were the top-of-the-range – and the Kerry lads’ boots were so clean and so shiny. That’s all that was going through my mind!

“But yes, I ended up marking Aodán Mac Gearailt, so that was a Gaeltacht-versus-Gaeltacht match-up, and I have to say he got the better of me. I meet him regularly enough now through TG4 coverage.

“I always thought he had scored two points on me, but I noticed something a few weeks ago showing he actually scored three points, so I hadn’t a great day – not good at all.”

It’s too steep a claim to say the opposing Gaeltacht players all knew each other well before the two finals in 2000, but it wasn’t a gathering of complete strangers. Ó Cinnéide met Ó Domhnaill in colleges football, and the broadcaster knew de Paor through his sister, Aoife, herself a journalist.

Gaeltacht teams convene annually at Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, and An Cheathrú Rua had sent teams to the Corca Dhuibhne-based Comórtas Páidí Ó Sé.

But the connections between those players are stronger today than they were 22 years ago, and the mutual respect and understanding of each other’s Gaeltacht roots have deepened.

“There have been a lot of famous speeches while lifting Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire, but Dara’s speech entirely in Irish in 2004 was the best acceptance speech that I’ve heard in Croke Park…it was musical, eloquent, brilliant,” says de Paor.

“I couldn’t say I knew the Kerry Gaeltacht lads well in 2000. But in 2004, I had Dara’s number – I left it about a week because you’d be getting loads of congratulatory texts in the first few days after winning – and I sent a message to him, congratulated him on winning, but more so on his speech.

“That stuck with me. I’m a school teacher myself, and you might try to think outside the box to show kids how Irish does play a part in Irish life, and that speech is something I’ve shown to students.”

“With my work in radio, I’ve really gotten to know Conamara,” says Ó Cinnéide. “I know the parishes, the townland names, who owns such and such a place, where the community centres and schools might be, and who teaches there.

“I’d listen to Nuacht an Iarthar [the section of Raidió na Gaeltachta’s news service under which Conamara falls], and through Raidió na Gaeltachta, you get to know the people who are active in those communities.

“We have the same traditions. A lot of Conamara is by the sea, as it is by us in Corca Dhuibhne. You have the regattas. We have our comharcumanns [co-operative societies], a similar outlook. If a politician raises an issue in Conamara, every chance the same thing is being brought up in Kerry.

“People from the Gaeltacht in Kerry have even played for Galway. Dan Larry Ó Cíobhán played with Galway. Micheál Eisirt Feiritéir won an All-Ireland with Galway in 1934…In the 1970s and 1980s in particular, many from Corca Dhuibhne travelled to Galway for college in UCG [now NUIG]. Pádraig Ó hÉalaí was a senior lecturer there, Professor Seán Ó Cinnéide was there.

“But a lot of people from the two places get to know each other through the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta or the Oireachtas, and I think Raidió na Gaeltachta is the glue that holds them together during the year.

“We understand each other, maybe something that wasn’t the case 50 years ago, before Raidió na Gaeltachta was founded.”

Though Ó Cinnéide is accurate in mentioning Corca Dhuibhne’s historic influence not only on Kerry but on Galway teams, the Tribe has rarely lacked for home-grown talent.

Leaving Cork to one side, Galway is the top dual county and has 14 senior men’s All-Irelands across both codes. With nine football titles, it’s clear of everyone bar Kerry and Dublin.

But while football and hurling blend across much of Cork, Galway has the look of two very different counties welded together. The rule of thumb has it that hurling dominates south of a line from the city to Ballinasloe, and football’s the game north and west of that, and though that’s an oversimplification, there is a divide so pronounced that Galway had separate county boards – one for either code – until quite recently.

Connemara is football country, and that becomes clearer where the spelling changes to Conamara.

“The Gaeltacht part of Conamara, I’d say 95% of what’s played there is Gaelic Football,” says de Paor.

“An Spidéal do play hurling, and Micheál Breathnachs play hurling, Maigh Cuillin would have a fairly strong hurling tradition, but you’re right, football is number one for the majority of Irish-speaking clubs.

“It’s the heartbeat of most of the parishes, really. I’m living in Oranmore for the last 20 years, but I would think football is still very much revered in the Conamara clubs, and it will help having role models like Finnian Ó Laoi [An Spidéal] and Seán Kelly [Maigh Cuilinn] on the team this year to carry on that tradition.

“Outside of the players, there are Gaeltacht people involved. The one county title Ceathrú Rua ever won was in 1996, and the captain, Micheál Ó Domhnaill, known locally as Micheál Chóilín, is a selector.

Aoife Ní Bhreathnach is the physio, she was in 2000 as well, she’s from Ceathrú Rua. [Cian Breathnach] McGinn is a strength-and-conditioning coach, and he’s a Gaeltacht man.”

If Kerry line out in the final as they did against Dublin, Corca Dhuibhne will provide a trio of starters in Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Geaney, and Ó Cinnéide’s fellow club man, Brian Ó Beaglaoich. Graham O’Sullivan also plays for a Gaeltacht club, Uíbh Ráthach’s Piarsaigh na Dromoda the same club as Kerry manager, Jack O’Connor.

So it’s unsurprising to hear the excitement pulsing through Kerry is as prevalent where Irish retains a presence as it is anywhere else, but the banter Gaeltacht locals will share with Galway men and women between now and July 24 might be of a livelier variety.

“We’d have been talking to each other during the year, half joking and half serious, to mark July 24 in the diary because it would be a Kerry-Galway final,” says Ó Cinnéide.

“I’m not surprised Galway are in the final, and it seemed to me that the Galway people were the ones who were most sceptical. But I felt they were a different animal this year, and so it proved to be that they were one of the last two teams standing.”

De Paor hasn’t seen his county in the final since he won his second All-Ireland medal in 2001, but while bookmakers don’t expect Galway’s 2022 vintage to gain retribution for the loss to Kerry in 2000, de Paor is not as sceptical as the Conamara company Ó Cinnéide seems to keep.

“I’m out in Spain at the moment with my family, and Derek Savage’s family are with us,” he says. “I arranged the flights out here at Christmas, and I said – just in case! – that I’d book it so that we’d be back in the country for the final.”