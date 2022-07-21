Kerry

Kerry and Galway, two counties bound by a common language and a love of football

Kerry and Galway have more in common than most counties, with Gaeilge and Gaelic football defining passions in both regions, writes Tadhg Evans

Dara Ó Cinnéide receiving the Sam Maguire cup in 2004 before delivering an iconic all-Irish acceptance speech. Expand

Tadhg Evans

No two counties so far apart are so tightly linked. Hills and waves separate Kerry from Galway, but what binds the Kingdom and the Tribe skips breezily over land and sea.

Music, language, football, and attitudes won’t leave a physical link like the 83 miles of road from Knocknagoshel to Gort, but the unseen connection they weave is just as real, and more solid.

