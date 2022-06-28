Kerry

Kerry and Dublin will surely fill Croke Park but trying to call a winner at this stage is for the birds

Paul Brennan

Indifferent form and uncertainty over injuries adds to the intrigue of the imminent All-Ireland semi-final between the Kingdom and the capital

David Moran gets his pass away as Jordan Flynn of Mayo tries to intercept during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

David Moran gets his pass away as Jordan Flynn of Mayo tries to intercept during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile

By our crude count, there were slightly more seagulls at the Dublin versus Cork game on Saturday evening than attended the Kerry and Mayo quarter-final 23 hours later. For the first 15 or so minutes of Saturday’s second quarter-final it was actually difficult to spot the ball at times from our vantage point in the upper Hogan Stand such was the number of birds circling around the stadium. By the time the second half of the Dubs versus the Rebels game got underway most of the feathered interlopers had fecked off, doubtless having seen enough as Dublin dished out an 11-point defeat on Cork.

The Dubs were only leading 0-10 to 0-7 at half time but – like the rest of us – the seagulls knew the score. They knew Cork might have another ten minutes of fight in them but that a Dublin win was a fait accompli. Dessie Farrell’s men won that second half by 0-11 to 0-3, by which time the airborne spectators had moved on, bored and disengaged as the rest of us.

