Kerry and Ballyduff GAA mourns the death of Brendan Hennessy, one of the greatest hurlers of his generation

The death has taken place in the US of Brendan Hennessy, one of the greatest hurlers of his generation.

A member of a renowned Ballyduff hurling family, Brendan and his late brother, Mick, starred at midfield in a famous New York victory over All-Ireland champions, Wexford, in the final of the St Brendan’s Cup at Croke Park in 1958. Such were the performances produced by the Hennessy brothers that they were named as Sports Stars of the Week the following day in the Irish Independent, having outplayed two Wexford legends in Jim Morrissey and Ned Wheeler.

Brendan was a star from his very early days, as was well proven by the fact that he won four North Kerry juvenile championship medals in succession with Ballyduff. He was a perfect fit for the great hurling nursery that was St Flannans, of Ennis, where he received his secondary education, and he won a prized Harty Cup medal with St Flannans in 1957. All-Ireland glory that year agonisingly eluded St Flannans due to a late goal scored by the great Eddie Keher for St Kieran’s, of Kilkenny, in the All-Ireland final.

Brendan was an automatic choice for the Munster colleges hurling team and he won two inter-provincial colleges titles in 1955 and 1956. Also in 1956, he won a Munster junior hurling championship medal with a Kerry team deemed very unlucky not to have won the All-Ireland title (they lost in Thurles to a Kilkenny team which provided the bulk of the side that won the All-Ireland senior title the following year).

Brendan, as midfielder with Martin Ross, captained Ballyduff to victory over Crotta in the 1957 Kerry senior hurling championship final and, to make it a real family affair that day, his brothers, Michael, Teddy and Thomas, also starred on that Ballyduff team. Brendan was also at midfield with Martin Ross on the Ballyduff team that won the 1955 county senior hurling final against Kilmoyley, with Michael captain of that team and two more Hennessys, Teddy and Patrick, in defence and attack, respectively.

Brendan went to New York in 1958 and he played there for 16 years – hurling with the Kerry, Kilkenny and Clare clubs and football with the Kerry club. His impact in the Big Apple was immediate and he was a member of the 1958 New York All Star hurling team which defeated Kilkenny in the Polo Grounds, to be followed by the historic St Brendan’s Cup victory over Wexford in Croke Park. He was also very prominent with the New York football team.

Brendan won two New York senior hurling championship medals with Clare, a New York junior hurling championship medal with Kerry, and six New York senior football championship medals with Kerry. In 1964, he was honoured as New York Footballer of the Year after playing a leading role in helping New York beat Dublin in the National Football League final and in 1969 he was honoured as New York Hurler of the Year after his outstanding exploits with the camán.

That 1964 New York team was rewarded with a round the world tour and, indeed, New York contested six National Football League finals from 1963 to 1969, winning again in 1967.

Brendan retired from hurling and football in 1974 and such was the magnitude of his achievements on the playing fields over the years that the Munster GAA Council deemed it proper that he should be honoured with a Hall of Fame Award at a function in the South Court Hotel, Limerick, in 2003.

In making the presentation, the secretary of the Munster Council, Donie Nealon, a Tipperary hurling legend himself, said that Brendan could be very favourably compared to the one and only Jack Lynch. “He was such a powerful figure when he was playing and unbelievable for New York,” said Nealon.

Brendan Hennessy’s remains were brought home from the US and, following Requiem Mass in the Church of St Peter and Paul, Ballyduff, on Tuesday, he will be laid to rest in in Rahela Cemetery.