Kerins O’Rahillys survive David Moran dismissal to edge past Éire Óg and qualify for Munster Club SFC final

Kerins O'Rahillys midfielder David Moran clashed with Ikem Ugwueru of Éire Óg with the Kerry midfielder getting a second yellow and a red card by referee Sean Lonergan for the incident

David Moran of Kerins O'Rahillys is shown a red card by referee Sean Lonergan during the Munster Club SFC semi-final against Éire Óg Ennis at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh

MUNSTER CLUB SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-9

Éire Óg Ennis 1-8

Showing admirable strength of character, on an afternoon that showcased all the pandemonium of winter championship football, 14-man Kerins O’Rahillys dug deep to eke out the narrowest of victories over Eire Og Ennis in this hum-dinger of a Munster senior club semi-final at Austin Stack Park.

Where do you even start when trying to process everything that occurred in this gripping encounter? Forget the overall quality of the exchanges, things certainly varied from the sublime to the ridiculous, but with the vociferous Clare support only adding to the atmosphere, this was a contest to warm the hearts on a cold November day.

In case we miss anything, it’s better to start at the beginning. After three minutes, the Strand Road side were in dreamland. Jack Savage had pointed straight from the throw-in, and when the centre-forward’s next effort for a white flag dropped short, there was the towering figure of Tommy Walsh to flick the ball to the back of the net.

Four points to the good, it was the perfect start for the Kerry representatives. But any possibility of this turning into the proverbial walk in the park were instantly put to bed, as Eire Og recovered quickly and thundered into proceedings – Gavin Cooney slotting over two fine scores, and Mark McInerney adding another after a brilliant mark.

Savage, heavily involved, steadied the O’Rahillys’ ship by closing out the first quarter tally with a magnificent 45 metre free off the ground, 1-2 to 0-3, but William Harmon’s charges would soon be reeling from the sending-off of midfield talisman David Moran.

In the 21st minute, an innocuous foul on Eire Og centre-forward Ikem Ugweuru, inexplicably, led to a yellow card being issued to the Strand Road number eight, and within a minute, Moran was off the field – picking up a second booking for pushing the same player to the ground as he attempted to take a quick free while being held by his opponent.

The boos from the home crowd told you everything you needed to know about their thoughts on Moran’s dismissal but, to give them their due, Kerins O’Rahillys regrouped strongly, with the inspirational Walsh leading the way. Two points by the full-forward (one from a mark), to a free from Cooney at the other end, left a goal between the sides at the break, 1-4 to 0-4.

As they had begun the opening half, the Tralee men, once again, flew out of the blocks on the resumption. On this occasion, it was the galloping O’Brien, who kicked a right-footed stunner from out on the right wing, followed by a Savage tap-over free, and O’Rahillys were five points clear by the 35th minute. They would come to need every single one of them.

The swashbuckling, electric figure of Einne O’Connor had already given numerous examples of his ability to cover the ground from deep for Eire Og, and within two minutes, after a one-two with Oran Cahill, the umpires were raising the green flag, with Strand Road custodian Shane Foley helpless to prevent the wing-back’s rocket from billowing the net, 1-6 to 1-4. Game on now, that was for sure.

Once more, Kerins O’Rahillys’ character was being tested. Once more, they responded in great style. Cormac Coffey, on one of his many buccaneering runs from the back, blazed over the bar, and from the resultant poor kick-out, lively substitute Ben Hanafin made an immediate impact, himself and Conor Hayes combining for Jack Savage to slot over an easy point.

With a four-point cushion, O’Rahillys just needed to hold their composure. Yet, in the circumstances, and in the conditions, that was easier said than done. Eire Og were still full of ambition and self-belief, and with the error count piling up on both outfits as the tension increased, the Clare champions gradually made inroads on the deficit.

After two unanswered points from the visitors, Barry John Keane and Karl Mullins instigated a move that resulted in O’Brien careering down the centre again to blast over the bar in the 49th minute, 1-9 to 1-6. Little did anybody realise at that juncture that Kerins O’Rahillys would not register another score, as the game descended into a dramatic rearguard battle for the leaders.

Cooney pointed another free, wing-back Ciaran Russell launched over a beauty from play, and by the 58th minute, the much-coveted place in the provincial decider was, well and truly, in the melting pot. Could Kerins O’Rahillys regain their nerve and hold on? Would Eire Og eventually pay the price for their erratic shooting (nine wides to three recorded over the hour)?

The closing stages were absolutely manic. Eire Og corner-forward McInerney was dismissed for a second bookable offence, then Talty wasted an easy chance to equalise (or maybe even create a second goal) with a really weak attempt that was blocked by O’Rahillys’ corner-back Darragh McElligott, and, on the counter-attack, Coffey shot wide with a very inviting point-scoring opportunity.

Finally, in the fourth minute of added time, Savage and the hard-working Keane brilliantly carried out their defensive duties to foil one last Eire Og assault on their goals. In the mayhem that followed a foul on the latter, midfielder Darren O’Neill received a black card, and wing-forward McMahon (who had already been replaced) was sent off after re-entering the pitch and getting involved with Savage.

After all that, the final whistle sounded, and Kerins O’Rahillys could breathe again. With Clonmel Commercials stunned in the other semi-final by Newcastle West (after extra-time), the Strand Road men can now look forward to a Munster final in a fortnight. By God did they earn their place in it!

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley; Darragh McElligott, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey 0-1; Con Barrett, Karl Mullins, Padraig Neenan; David Moran, Tom Hoare; Gearoid Savage, Jack Savage 0-4 (2f), Gavin O’Brien 0-2; Barry John Keane, Tommy Walsh 1-2 (0-1m), Conor Hayes. Subs: Ben Hanafin for G Savage (39), Ryan Carroll for Barrett (49), Diarmuid O’Sullivan for Hoare (59).

EIRE OG ENNIS: Shane Daniels; Manus Doherty, Aaron Fitzgerald, Ronan Lanigan; Einne O’Connor 1-0, Aidan McGrath, Ciaran Russell 0-1; Darren O’Neill, David McNamara; Oran Cahill, Ikem Ugwueru, Niall McMahon; Jarlath Collins, Gavin Cooney 0-5 (3f), Mark McInerney 0-1 (mk). Subs: David Reidy for McMahon (38), Philip Talty 0-1 for Cahill (40), Conor O’Halloran for Lanigan (49), Dean D’Auria for Collins (60+2).

REFEREE: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)