Kerins O’Rahillys ‘nearly men’ simply would not countenance defeat this time

John O'Dowd

The Kerry club champions went to the depths of the character and resources to pull victory from the jaws of defeat against Éire Óg Ennis and return to the Munster Club final 13 years after the first and only appearance in the provincial decider

Kerins O'Rahillys manager William Harmon celebrates with Barry John Keane after the Munster Club SFC semi-final win against Éire Óg Ennis at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

William Harmon will have a satisfied smile etched across his face when his post-game analysis of Sunday’s Munster club senior football championship semi-final against Eire Og of Ennis reaches the fourth minute of added time in the second half.

Down to fourteen men, hanging on for dear life, by a single point, against the most redoubtable and passionate of opposition, the Kerins O’Rahillys manager will see an image that, in a nutshell, sums up the character of this group of players.

