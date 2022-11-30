Kerins O’Rahillys ‘nearly men’ simply would not countenance defeat this time

William Harmon will have a satisfied smile etched across his face when his post-game analysis of Sunday’s Munster club senior football championship semi-final against Eire Og of Ennis reaches the fourth minute of added time in the second half.

Down to fourteen men, hanging on for dear life, by a single point, against the most redoubtable and passionate of opposition, the Kerins O’Rahillys manager will see an image that, in a nutshell, sums up the character of this group of players.

As the Banner representatives launched one final assault on the Strand Road side’s defence, in a throwing-the-kitchen-sink late attempt to snatch a point that would bring the game to extra-time, who were the cavalry repelling the visitors? None other than Jack Savage and Barry John Keane.

First of all, the former turned over an opponent, but the ball was not fully cleared. Then, with the tension now pretty much unbearable, out from the back charged the latter, out on his feet but still willing to go through the pain barrier for the blue and white.

Keane was felled to the ground, Eire Og midfielder Darren O’Neill received a black card for the indiscretion, the already substituted Niall McMahon entered the pitch again and got involved with Savage, resulting in a red card being issued, and after all the madness and mayhem, the final whistle was sounded.

By hook or by crook, after rolling all afternoon with the ups and downs of winter championship football, including the occasionally bemusing decisions of referee Sean Lonergan, not to mention their own myriad of mistakes and loss of composure at times, the Tralee men had qualified for a Munster final.

Two of their most creative forwards might not have expected waking up on Sunday morning to be mucking in and getting down and dirty with their defensive duties right at the death, but needs must, and with that sort of one-for-all attitude, as epitomised by Savage and Keane in that one example, the Strand Road supporters are entitled to be damn proud this week.

As Tommy Walsh succinctly put it afterwards, Kerins O’Rahillys are sick and tired of being the ‘nearly men’. Last year’s county championship final defeat to Austin Stacks stung them badly, very badly. Things could have gone pear-shaped after that epic disappointment – especially as the cards they’ve been dealt in 2022 haven’t been the best in the pack.

Being drawn in the same group as East Kerry and Dingle virtually put the kibosh on their Bishop Moynihan Cup aspirations from the word go, so the club championship campaign was always seen as their fall-back – if they could deliver the goods – and if they could get their full panel of players together on the big days.

Edging out Templenoe in the club decider has done wonders for their self-belief. Being able to bring Savage, Cormac Coffey and Gavin O’Brien home from their current overseas bases has been of gigantic significance. Coming out on the right side of this mother of all battles against Eire Og can only add to their growing momentum.

Having to do it without their chief talisman David Moran adds another string to their bow. When the midfielder was dismissed in the 22nd minute, after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession, the remainder of the Kerins O’Rahillys squad had to stand up and be counted. They were fuming at the red card, briefly frustration almost got the better of them, but they then dug in. They simply had to.

Walsh himself led the way, adding two points before the interval to the goal he had flicked home in the early stages. It had looked like it might be a comfortable afternoon for O’Rahillys at that juncture, but that all changed when faced with a numerical disadvantage. Grit and guts was now the order of the day. Eire Og had all that in abundance, O’Rahillys had to follow suit.

It wasn’t just the big guns that stood in the trenches either. Ross O’Callaghan, Con Barrett and Karl Mullins commanded the back division with determination, O’Brien and Tom Hoare threw themselves into the midfield battle after their leader was sent to the line, and young Ben Hanafin was a little pocket dynamo on his introduction.

Despite all that, there was panic and countless errors and bar-of-soap handling malfunctions, and Eire Og could easily have nicked it. Nine wides to three over the hour, with other attempts dropping short, and a terrible messing-up of a possible goal chance in the closing minutes, all combined to leave the Clare champions understandably feeling sick as a parrot afterwards.

Kerins O’Rahillys simply would not countenance defeat. Rustiness would not stop them. Nor would the sending-off of their inspirational figure, nor their own huge litany of indecisive moments that they would prefer to forget. They know only too well that they have a lot of work to do in the next two weeks, but better that than the season being over right now.

Newcastle West, surprise conquerors of Clonmel Commercials, await in the Munster final. Kerins O’Rahillys have lifted one piece of silverware already this season. Getting their hands on the next one, for the first time in the club’s entire history, would be the proverbial icing on the cake.

In 2009, the Strand Road side were pipped at the final post by Kilmurry/Ibrickane. This is now their, somewhat unexpected, opportunity to lay those ghosts to rest. Becoming provincial champions would also mean the ‘nearly men’ tag will be consigned to the rubbish bin. For good.