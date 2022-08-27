Kerins O’Rahillys edge past Spa and into Senior Club final after extra-time thriller

Spa's Evan Cronin tries to evade the challenge of Kerins O'Rahillys' David Moran in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship semi-final in Spa on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Spa 0-16

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-16

(after extra-time)

Ten euro won’t buy you better entertainment all weekend that what was on offer at Spa this evening as the home club and Kerins O’Rahillys went hammer and tongs at this Senior Club Championship semi-final into which both team threw everything including the kitchen sink over eighty-something minutes after which O’Rahillys fell – exhausted – into the final where they will meet Templenoe.

Deadlocked at the end of the regulation hour – Spa 0-15 O’Rahillys 1-12 – the Tralee club made their decisive move in the first half of extra-time when Barry John Keane and substitutes Conor Hayes and TJ Heaphy kicked the visitors into a three-point lead at the turnaround.

The second period produced just a point from each side as Spa began to run out of gas and accuracy, with O’Rahillys point coming from the penalty spot, with Keane opting to go over crossbar to put his side three ahead with the final whistle sounding on the restart.

That was O’Rahillys second penalty of the game, the first coming in the 41st minute when Diarmuid O’Sullivan was sent sprawling in the square as he went to claim a ball sent his direction. Jack Savage placed the spot kick tight inside his left-hand post, and it had to be the perfect penalty because James Devane did get across and get a hand on the ball. That made it 1-9 to 0-10 and was the first time O’Rahillys led in the game.

They would lead all the way to the fourth minute of additional time when Spa’s excellent centre back, Shane Cronin, raided forward to kick an equalising point and send the game to extra-time, but not before Cian Tobin hit the post for Spa in the 66th minute with the very last play.

At that stage O’Rahillys had just 13 men on the pitch, and Spa 14 after Jack Savage and Dan O’Donoghue had been sent off – for two yellow cards each – in the 54thh minute, and Ross O’Callaghan was in the sin bin for a foul that resulted in himself and team mate Shane Brosnan getting injured, though Spa’s Eoin Fitzgerald came off worst in the three-man collision and couldn’t play and further part.

O’Callaghan’s was the third of five black cards – along with the two reds and a plethora of yellows – issued by referee Sean Joy, and yet this wasn’t a dirty game by any means, and very few, if any, of those players could have much complaints about Joy’s officiating.

O’Rahillys first black came in the third minute when Gavin O’Brien third man tackled an opponent, and two minutes before he was due back in, Jack Savage was sin binned for what looked like dissent. At that stage Spa led 0-4 to 0-1, with Evan Cronin and Mike Foley leading their attack.

A pointed mark from Evan Cronin made it 0-5 to 0-1 in the 15th minute, but David Moran boomed over a super point for Strand Road who started to settle into the work, even though they were still a man down.

The visitors were 0-7 to 0-3 behind when Savage returned to the action, and they won the remainder of the half by 0-3 to 0-1 with Tom Hoare converting a free before Savage converted from a free and from play as Spa led 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

Hoare pointed 13 seconds into the second half to half the deficit, but Spa responded with scores from David Spillane and Evan Cronin.

Jack Savage converted a from won by his brother Gearoid, and then some patient play from O’Rahillys was rewarded with Moran lofting over his second point to make it 0-10 to 0-9, before the visitors wrestled the lead for the first time with that neatly converted penalty from the older of the Savage brothers.

The intensity and effort never relented, with Gearoid Savage scoring a fine point, Shane Cronin nailing a score after great set-up play from Liam Kearney, and then Sean Walsh came on for O’Rahillys and raked over a point with his first possession of the ball.

O’Rahillys were 1-12 to 0-13 ahead when Jack Savage and Dan O’Donoghue got their second yellows and their marching orders, and the sense was that the loss was greater for O’Rahillys, which was magnified when the game went to extra-time. But the Tralee club got much more from their substitutes than Spa, with Hayes and Heaphy adding to Sean Walsh’s earlier point, with Conor Stack coming on very late to kick Spa’s solitary score in all of extra-time.

Hayes was a later black card recipient, as was Spa goalkeeper James Devane for the foul on Barry John Keane that led to the second penalty award, with a point enough to send O’Rahillys to the final where they will meet Templenoe in a repeat of their Group 1 game, which ended in a draw.

SPA: James Devane, Eric O’Donoghue, Dan O’Donoghue, Eoin Fitzgerald 0-1, Shane Lynch, Shane Cronin 0-2, Gary Vaughan, Liam Kearney, Ciaran Spillane, Ryan Carroll 0-1, Evan Cronin 0-6 (1f, 1m), Mike O’Donoghue, Brian Lynch, Mike Foley 0-4 (3f), David Spillane 0-1. Subs: Cian Tobin for M O’Donoghue (48), Mikey Moynihan for E O’Donoghue (57), Eoin Cronin for E Fitzgerald (inj, 60+4), Liam Spillane on for extra-time, Conor Stack 0-1 for C Spillane (et, 18), M O’Donoghue for D Spillane (et, 19).

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley, Ross O’Callaghan, Shane Brosnan, Darragh McElligott, Padraig Neenan, Ryan Carroll, Ben Hanafin, Gavin O’Brien, David Moran 0-2, Tom Hoare, Jack Savage 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f, 0-1m), Gearoid Savage 0-1, Darragh O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Barry John Keane 0-2 (1 pen). Subs: Conor Hayes 0-1 for D O’Connor (ht), Sean Walsh 0-1 for G Savage (47), Karl Mullins for R Carroll (58). TJ Heaphy 0-1 on for extra-time, Darragh O’Connor for R O’Callaghan (inj, et 18).

Referee: Sean Joy

