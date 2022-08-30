Kerins O’Rahillys dealt blow for county SFC as Jack Savage moves abroad for work reasons

The 2021 beaten County Senior Football Championship finalists Kerins O’Rahillys have been dealt a double blow ahead of the county SFC with confirmation that Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey have both emigrated to Dubai for work reasons.

Coffey flew to the Middle East last week and missed O’Rahillys extra-time win over Spa in the County Senipor Club Championship semi-final last Saturday.

Savage did play a significant part in that game - scoring 1-5 - although he did receive a black card in the first half and was then yellow carded, and thereby sent off in the 54th minute.

O’Rahillys manager William Harmon confirmed to The Kerryman after the game that the older of the two Savage brothers on the team was due to fly to Dubai today (Wednesday), and he is thought to be planning on spending up to a year in the Middle East country.

“Cormac is gone abroad which is unfortunate. Jack is going as well on Wednesday, to Dubai,” the O’Rahillys manager told The Kerryman.

Harmon, therefore, must plan for the imminent county championship without one of his more reliable scorers and free taker in Savage, and one of his most tenacious and attack-minded defenders in Coffey.

Of course, news of Savage’s departure means Kerry manager Jack O’Connor will most likely have to plan next year’s National League and All-Ireland title defence without the Strand Road man.

While Savage only played sporadically for Kerry this year, he was nevertheless an integral member of the panel and he made a three-minute blood substitute appearance for Paudie Clifford in the second half of the All-Ireland Final win over Galway.

Along with the loss of Savage and Coffey, O’Rahillys are also sweating on the fitness of Tommy Walsh who missed the last two Club Championship games after injuring his knee against Austin Stacks.

Harmon said: “Tommy Walsh has knee ligament damage. It’s going to be short to medium, I don’t know if he’ll be ready for the group stage of the county championship, that’s being honest, I just don’t know.”

With Austin Stacks and Na Gaeil confirmed to get the County SFC underway on Friday week, clubs and divisional teams will be nursing a few key players back to full health in the meantime.

Dara Moynihan didn’t play for Spa against O’Rahillys with manager Aidan O’Shea saying the Kerry forward isn’t back on the training field just yet but will hopefully be fit to see club action soon.

Stacks are looking to get Dylan Casey, Greg Horan, Darragh O’Brian and Ronan Shanahan back fit, while Dingle are still without Conor Geaney who didn’t play against Templenoe last weekend.