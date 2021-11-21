Kerins O’Rahillys bring manic intensity to upset Dr Crokes and set up old-firm final

Kerins O'Rahilly's Barry John Keane comes under pressure from Dr Crokes' John Payne during their Garvey's County SFC semi-final clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC SEMI-FINAL

Dr Crokes 0-14

Kerins O’Rahillys did what they had to in the second half: they changed the terms of engagement, and in doing so stormed their way to a famous county championship semi-final victory.

To set up a mouth-watering clash with their town rivals, Austin Stacks, Strand Road needed to bring a bit of madness to the John Joe Sheehy Road and they did just that in the second half.

After a relatively tame first half display, the Tralee men emerged a different side for the second half bringing a manic intensity to proceedings. Sometimes that went a little over the line – the sending off of corner-back Donagh Buckley evidence for that – but for the most part it was good, controlled aggression, the sort that helped turn the tide on what looked a Crokes side in cruise control at half-time.

The Killarney men carried a five point lead at the break – 0-8 to 0-3 – and looked very much at their imperious best. So much so that it was hard to imagine that Strand Road would be able to trim their sails sufficiently thereafter, especially not the way they had been shooting in the first half, taking just three scores from nine opportunities.

Dr Crokes – who led three to nil at the water-break – weren’t massive more clinical (they had seven missed chances in the first half), but the sheer weight of numbers was in their favour. With Gavin O’Shea pulling the strings with some beautiful early assists, with Tony Brosnan menacing with intent and with Brian Looney delivering as he so often does, the Lewis Road outfit looked well worth their half-time lead.

When that lead was stretched to six right at the start of the second half thanks to a Micheál Burns point, it really was looking quite ominous for Strand Road. Soon enough, though, it became readily apparent that Kerins O’Rahillys were a different beast in the second half.

Having failed to win a Dr Crokes kick-out in the first half – and actually not challenging them on any of their six first half restarts – Strand Road won their first restart against the head through Gearóid Savage 34 minutes in and from there a much more assertive Kerins O’Rahillys emerged.

Following a pair of swapped points from Barry John Keane and Brosnan (from a placed ball), Strand Road went on a run of four points unanswered starting with a point from Tommy Walsh, followed by scores from man-of-the-match Jack Savage and Conor Hayes (now really getting into the swing of things).

The sending off of Buckley for a strike on Burns around this time looked to have the potential to derail O’Rahillys, but a black card for Gavin O’Shea shortly thereafter and then a straight red for David Naughton (for a foul on Savage) eased any nerves there may have been in the blue and white ranks.

Even though Shane Murphy had Crokes back three clear by the second water break – 0-11 to 0-8 – Strand Road were the side with the momentum and for the next ten minutes had the advantage of an extra player.

Indeed by the time O’Shea came back on to the pitch Crokes’ lead was just a single point and was soon entirely erased when Conor Hayes snapped up a Crokes kick-out (from sub keeper Adam Kelly following an injury to Murphy) to shoot the equaliser.

From then it really did feel like Strand Road’s day. Even so the Crokes being the Crokes they just wouldn’t lie down and pretty much straight away nearly fashioned a goal with Johnny Buckley’s pass to the unmarked Mark O’Shea being stopped just in the nick of time by David Moran. It's on such moments that games and championships are won.

A pair of Savage frees gave O’Rahillys the lead for the first time – 0-13 to 0-11 – inside injury time and even with Crokes back down to thirteen following a black card for Mark Cooper, this still wasn’t done. Crokes kept on pushing.

Dr Crokes, despite their numerical disadvantage, very nearly pulled something out of the bag out-scoring O’Rahillys three points to two in the time remaining and even managed to fashion a last-gasp chance for an equaliser and extra-time. Granted it was from an acute angle from the railway side into the Horan's end.

Alas David Shaw’s effort from a free tailed wide and that was that from the Crokes. Yes they were ambushed, but you have to give them credit for having the wherewithal to still be hanging on in there until the bitter end. That’s what champions do.

No question, though, It was Kerins O’Rahillys’ day. They showed serious resolve. The type of resolve they’ll need in the final against Austin Stacks in a couple of weeks’ time.

It doesn’t get bigger than this. Not that you’ll have to tell anyone in Tralee that.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley, Donagh Buckely, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey, Darragh McElligott, Shane Brosnan, Cian Sayers, David Moran, Con Barrett, Gavin O’Brien, Jack Savage (0-8, 6f, 1 ‘45), Gearóid Savage, Barry John Keane (0-3), Tommy Walsh (0-1), Conor Hayes (0-3) Subs: Con Barrett for C Sayers (inj), 5, Patrick Begley for G Savage, 44

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy (0-1f), John Payne, Michael Moloney, Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Cooper, Gavin White, David Naughton, Mark O’Shea, Johnny Buckley, Gavin O’Shea, Micheál Burns, Brian Looney (0-2), Tony Brosnan (0-6, 3f), David Shaw (0-2, 1f), Kieran O’Leary (0-1) Subs: Evan Looney for K O’Leary, 46, Adam Kelly for S Murphy (inj), 51, Jordan Kiely (0-1) for M Burns, 58, Dáithí Casey for B Looney, 59, Tom Doyle for G O’Shea, 65 Black Card: Gavin O’Shea, 44-53, Mark Cooper, 60-full-time

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)