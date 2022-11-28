Kerins O’Rahillys boss William Harmon lauds ‘character, togetherness and composure’ of his players after ‘sweet win’

Kerins O’Rahillys manager William Harmon was a relieved man when the final whistle sounded in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon. He also looked absolutely shattered following his side’s heart-stopping one-point victory over Eire Og in a fascinating Munster club SFC semi-final.

After eventually coming through the mother of all battles, despite a numerical disadvantage after David Moran’s red card in the 22nd minute, this was a very sweet day for the Strand Road outfit. Now they have a provincial decider to look ahead to in a fortnight.

“I think it was a real championship match, it was incredible to watch, there was good play, there were some mistakes, there were great scores, there were poor wides. We hadn’t played competitively in five weeks, and you probably saw at times that we were maybe a small bit rusty,” he said.

“To come through that, being a man down so early, against such a good side, who are well organised, and had good support behind them, I’m just happy. Semi-finals won’t be remembered for the performance, we’re into the final, and we’re delighted to be there.

“It’s a sweet win, in the circumstances. We were down a man, they’re coming at you in droves, I think the character of the group really came through, the togetherness, and composure at times, came through. To win that by a point is really sweet.”

On the dismissal of their midfield talisman in the first half, Harmon stressed that, while it was undoubtedly a huge blow to their prospects, it might also have been a bit of a wake-up call for the remaining players to redouble their efforts on the day.

“I have no problem in saying that we were aware that the referee was likely to dish out yellow cards, going on previous games, so it’s unfortunate really, because I didn’t think David did anything crazy to be sent off, to be honest with you. I didn’t see the first yellow, it’s disappointing, but I suppose the way the lads reacted might have spurred us on a small bit, because we were a bit lax at the start,” he added.

“Down to 14 men, they were organised, they were structured, they’re a good team, I just think the way we kind of stood up together as a group was very important. This time of the year, nothing is pretty, and don’t ever expect anything pretty. Just to get over the line, I don’t even know how much it means to us, it’s just huge.”

The Narries’ boss admitted that, contrary to what you might have expected given the lengthy lay-off since the club final triumph against Templenoe, it wasn’t difficult to keep the momentum going in the camp. And they are determined to keep it going for another couple of weeks at least.

“The first week you are enjoying yourself after your first county final win in 12 years, so you let them enjoy that. Then there’s an enthusiasm and an energy, in that you’re looking forward to something new and fresh, so it’s not that hard. All the players enjoy that, because it’s something different. It’s a total new competition.

“They want to be involved, they want to be part of it, and I thought the attitude of the group over the past number of weeks has been excellent. This is huge for the club, we have two weeks now to look forward, but we have to work really hard. There’s going to be a nice buzz now. We wanted to get to the final, we’re there, and what we will do is give it one hell of a lash.”

Key figures Jack Savage, Cormac Coffey and Gavin O’Brien, who all returned from overseas for the game, will all be back for December 10 as well. Their availability has never been in doubt, according to their manager.

“We committed, as a group, last December that we were going to try and win the club championship. I’m not going to sugar-coat that. The players, who were going to be away, were going to make every effort to be involved with the group. We made that commitment twelve months ago, so that’s not an issue.”