Kerins O’Rahillys are awaiting referee’s report before making call on final appeal

The Kerins O'Rahillys' players, management and supporters will be hoping there's a way for star defender Donagh Buckley to make the Garvey's County SFC Final in a week's time Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The Kerins O’Rahillys club were still awaiting the referee’s report from Sunday’s Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship semi-final victory over Dr Crokes and will take stock of what it has to say before making a call on whether to appeal Donagh Buckley’s straight red card from the game a source in the club told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon.

The defender – who has been one of Strand Roads’s stand-out performers in this year’s championship – was dismissed by referee Brendan Griffin 41 minutes into the contest seemingly for a striking offence.

As things stand he looks set to miss the final with cross-Tralee rivals Austin Stacks. This year’s County Final will be the first time in some 85 years since the two big guns of Tralee football have come head to head in county’s showpiece event.