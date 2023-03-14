Kerins O’Rahillys appoint club man John O'Connor as senior team manager

John O'Connor has been confirmed as the new Kerins O'Rahillys senior team manager

The last of the main club managerial appointments has been filled with Kerins O’Rahillys confirming the appointment of former player and selector John O’Connor as their new senior team manager.

The reigning County Senior Club champions and Munster Club SFC champions had been seeking a replacement for William Harmon since the Milltown native stepped away from the role following the All-Ireland Club semi-final loss to Kilmacud Crokes in January.

And with just days to go before O’Rahillys start their County League Division One campaign at home to Castleisland Desmonds on Friday, the club have confirmed that O’Connor will manage the team for the year ahead.

O’Connor - who won the County SFC with the Strand Road club in 2002 and played for many years with the senior team - had worked alongside Harmon in the out-going management team, and he had taken charge of the team in their recent Tralee / St Brendans League fixtures.

The make-up of O’Connor’s management team will be confirmed in the next couple of days.