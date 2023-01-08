Kerins O’Rahillys’ All-Ireland dream comes up short as Kilmacud Crokes hang on for three-point win

Dara Mullin of Kilmacud Crokes catches the ball before kicking it out of the goal area in the last seconds of the All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tommy Walsh of Kerins O'Rahilly's tries to pass the ball to Conor Hayes (15) as Dan O'Brien, left, and Theo Clancy of Kilmacud Crokes tries to tackle him in the All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND CLUB SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-14

Kilmacud Crokes 1-14

For a game that they never really looked like winning, Kerins O’Rahillys will reflect long into the year and wonder how they didn’t win it. Could they have? Should they have? Well, they were right there in it to the very last play, a punched ball from David Moran that had to be caught on the Kilmacud Crokes goal line by their full forward Dara Mullin before the final whistle sounded on 66 minutes.

A goal then would have sent this All-Ireland semi-final to extra-time, and who knows what might have happened, but O’Rahillys had chased this game from about the 10th minute and in the end, despite a gutsy late rally that closed a seven-point gap to three, they quite simply ran out of legs and time.

We had suggested that the fortunes of full forward Tommy Walsh for the Munster champions and Galway star Shane Walsh in the Kilmacud attack might have been decisive, but in the wind-up neither impacted the game like they would have been expected to or would have hoped to. Each finished with a point from play (Shane converted a free as well) but both were somewhat peripheral to the action.

O’Rahillys got off to as near a perfect start as they could have hoped for with Walsh gathering a long delivery and popping a simple assist to Barry John Keane who floated the ball over the bar for the game’s first score. It suggested that the Tralee club were happy to go route one, and that there would be pay off in it. However, for far too much of the game Walsh was left isolated inside, starved of the sort of delivery of ball he can thrive on, and as a consequence the O’Rahillys attack seldom had that fulcrum around which to revolve and cause Crokes problems.

In the end O’Rahillys scored 14 points, but they reflect on a 12-minute period in the first half, and a 19-minute stretch in the second, when they failed to score, and wonder what if they had just a little more penetration and accuracy in that department.

That early Keane point was the perfect settler, and though Kilmacud responded well with points from Cian O'Connor and Shane Cunningham, O’Rahillys were doing fine. A couple of Jack Savage frees made it 0-3 apiece after 15 minutes, but then the Tralee men began to lose their way a little. Or perhaps it was that KIlmacud Crokes – beaten All-Ireland finalists a year ago – began to find their way. Either way, the Dublin champions kicked on into a 0-7 to 0-3 lead by the 26th minute and it seemed, briefly, that the game was going to run away from O’Rahillys.

Gavin’s O’Brien’s point halted the Crokes’ momentum, and he might have even done a little better in keeping his stinging shot a bit lower to test goalkeeper Conor Ferris.

O’Rahillys were struggling a little on their defensive wings, Con Barrett and Padraig Neenan standing off their men a bit too much and allowing Kilmacud too much time and space to kick a couple of scores that edged them four clear on the 30-minute mark, but Conor Hayes and Keane engineered late scores to make it 0-8 to 0-6 at half time and leave O’Rahillys feel very good about themselves heading to the interval.

In the first minute of the second half Barrett won a free for Savage to convert and make it a one-point game, but it would be another 19 minutes before the Strand Road men would score again. By that stage Kilmacud would be seven points clear, the decisive score being Hugh Kenny’s 35th minute goal.

A long punt for a point by Shane Walsh was coming down on the crossbar, forcing goalkeeper Shane Foley to bat the ball back into play, and Kenny was first to react and gather the ball. He still had plenty to do with it, but managed to twist and turn and get a low shot away that made it across the goal line despite Foley’s best effort to keep it out.

A point soon after from Kenny, followed by another from wing back Aidan Jones made it 1-11 to 0-7 and for the second time the game seemed to slipping irreversibly from O’Rahillys collective grasp.

And yet with David Moran leading the charge from midfield, Cormac Coffey keeping Shane Walsh in the margins, Tommy Walsh, Conor Hayes and Jack Savage all found the target to cut the deficit to four points after 52 minutes.

Shane Walsh kicked his first and only point from play, but there was a defiance about O’Rahillys – maybe a desperation – as they had a couple of half-hearted penalty claims rightly waved away.

As the game ticked over into five additional minutes they were five adrift, but substitute Gearoid Savage pointed, his brother Jack converted a free, and then, the later scrambled through the cover only to fumble the ball as he tried to find Walsh with a pass.

Then, in the very last effort, Jack Savage floated a free into the square, Moran got a fist on the ball to send it goalbound, but Mullin was there to avert the danger and O'Rahillys All-Ireland Final dream was over.

Afterward, manager William Harmon said the game’s only goal was the key score, giving Kilmacud a buffer on the scorebaord they were able to protect despite O’Rahillys late rally.

Harmon was effusive is his praise for his players’ efforts, but wouldn’t be drawn on speculation that this was his last game as O’Rahillys manager. “That’s a conversation for another day,” he said, while adding, in response to a question about David Moran staying on with Kerry this year, that while Harmon firmly believes there isn’t a better midfielder in Kerry right now, Moran’s inter-county future is totally a matter for David Moran to decide on.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley; Darragh McElligott, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey; Con Barrett, Karl Mullins, Padraig Neenan; David Moran, Tom Hoare; Cian Sayers, Jack Savage 0-7 (6f), Gavin O’Brien 0-1; Barry John Keane 0-2, Tommy Walsh 0-1, Conor Hayes 0-2. Subs: Diarmuid O’Sullivan for C Barrett (35), Ben Hanafin 0-1 for D McElligott (42), Darragh O’Connor for T Hoare (46), Ryan Carroll for C Sayers (56), Gearoid Savage for C Hayes (61)

KILMACUD CROKES: Conor Ferris; Michael Mullin, Theo Clancy, Dan O’Brien; Andrew McGowan; Rory O’Carroll, Aidan Jones 0-2, Ben Shovlin, Craig Dias 0-1, Cian O’Connor 0-1, Shane Cunningham 0-2, Shane Horan 0-1, Hugh Kenny 1-2, Dara Mullin 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-2 (1f). Subs: T Fox 0-1 for S Horan (43), Cillian O’Shea for A Jones (46), Conor Casey for B Shovlin (46), Luke Ward for C O’Connor (52), P Purcell for S Cunningham (60).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)