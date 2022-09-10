Kerry

Kerins O’Rahillys 2002 SFC win: Ger O’Brien’s man of the match performance came on the perfect day

Twenty years on from their County SFC title-winning season, Man of the Match winner in the county final Ger O’Brien tells JOHN O’DOWD of an unforgettable campaign for Kerins O’Rahillys

Ger O'Brien who won the Man of the Match award for his performance in the 2002 County SFC Final win for Kerins O'Rahillys over Kilcummin Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

When people sit back and analyse the Kerins O’Rahillys team of 2002, that ended a 45-year wait in Strand Road for a county senior championship, several names will always stand out, none more so than charismatic manager Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston.

On the pitch, the teak-tough and grizzled full-back line of Ken Savage, Barry O’Shea and Morgan O’Shea provided an almost impregnable rearguard that was, undoubtedly, the foundation stone for their eventual success. Centre-back Gareth Walsh, outside them, was a swashbuckling operator in his own right.

