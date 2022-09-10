Kerins O’Rahillys 2002 SFC win: Ger O’Brien’s man of the match performance came on the perfect day

When people sit back and analyse the Kerins O’Rahillys team of 2002, that ended a 45-year wait in Strand Road for a county senior championship, several names will always stand out, none more so than charismatic manager Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston.

On the pitch, the teak-tough and grizzled full-back line of Ken Savage, Barry O’Shea and Morgan O’Shea provided an almost impregnable rearguard that was, undoubtedly, the foundation stone for their eventual success. Centre-back Gareth Walsh, outside them, was a swashbuckling operator in his own right.

In the middle of the park, the partnership of Micheal Quirke and Timmy O’Sullivan could always be relied upon as a ball-winning and hard-working presence while, up front, youngsters like the precocious Declan Quill, John O’Connor and Ger Molloy really stood up and were counted that season, despite their tender years.

However, when you cast your mind back to that November county final Sunday against Kilcummin, one man in the blue shirt stood out among all his team-mates. Ranging far and wide from his wing-forward berth, and kicking four points from play to boot, the then 28-year-old Ger ‘Mush’ O’Brien was the recipient of the man-of-the-match award that afternoon.

Now, approaching the 20th anniversary of such a famous season in the history of the Strand Road club, O’Brien, when reflecting on the side’s achievement earlier this week, was still buzzing about what bringing the Bishop Moynihan Cup back to the ‘Narries’ had meant to everybody involved.

“The first thing that comes to me is the fact that it’s twenty years ago which is a bit of a shock. It wasn’t long passing, but I suppose it was a bit of a roller-coaster of a year,” O’Brien said.

“It came kind of unexpected, we had been knocking on the door earlier, we had won a couple of county leagues and a couple of club championships, and we had gotten to a few county semi-finals, but it just opened up for us.

“I suppose that year, in particular, we wouldn’t have been one of the fancied choices, but like that, I think the first round was against Castleisland in Castleisland and we won by three or four points. It was by no means easy.

“Then we played West Kerry in Strand Road, we came through that, and we were still a bit under the radar. The toughest game for us would have been Rathmore in Killorglin, and we scraped through by a point. I remember our goalkeeper Declan Sweeney making some super saves on the day, it was probably a day that we could have lost.

“The semi-final against Crokes was another bit of a heroic effort by the likes of Declan Quill and the younger lads that had come into the team, Gareth Walsh, Ger Molloy, and those lads. I remember Declan was unstoppable that day, outstanding.

Then, before we knew it, we were in a final, and obviously everyone was expecting An Ghaeltacht to get to the final, and Kilcummin turned them over in the second semi-final that day,” O’Brien recalled this week.

“In lots of ways for us, it was the unexpected, and then the euphoria of getting there and winning. At the time Eoin Liston was our manager and, as a group, particularly when we got to the final, as a man, I was about 28 myself, I realised that I wasn’t probably going to get to many more finals, if any. So it was one as a group that we were definitely not going to let go, and I think it showed on the day where we probably kept our best performance of the year until the final.”

Not alone did Kerins O’Rahillys end up with a nine-point (0-14 to 0-5) winning margin over Kilcummin, but O’Brien himself enjoyed possibly his most influential outing in his club career. He puts a lot of it down to the man-management skills of the ‘Bomber’ Liston.

“From a personal note, he would just give fellas belief, you would be thinking that you were unbeatable going out onto the field. He gave players, particularly like myself, who might not have been the easiest to manage, we’ve had a bit of fun and a laugh about it in the years since, but he gave us a great sense of belief. He would make you a far better player than you actually were,” O’Brien said.

“Bomber just had a great way about him. His biggest attribute, I suppose, was his man-management skills. He knew the fellas to put a hand around, and he also knew the fellas that maybe needed the odd kick in the backside, and that’s a talent in itself. I don’t think you can learn that, you either have it or you don’t, and Bomber had it in spades.

“And, to be fair, he stuck with us for five or six years, or whatever it was, before we got to the county final, albeit previously we had won a number of county leagues and a couple of club finals, which are not to be sneezed at either. He had a belief in the group that we could get over the line, whereas, even some players included, might have thought that it was a step too far for us.

On his own county final performance, O’Brien says: “The fact that it was a final, I get a bit of slagging in Strand Road that I only played one good game for the club, but I always retort, that, if I did, well it was a good one to have. Like in every game you need to have a bit of good fortune and bit of good luck.

“Funny enough, I was struggling with a hamstring injury through the earlier rounds, but then I got a bit of a run for five or six weeks, and I got a bit of training under the belt, and that would have helped. Things went right for me on the day, whether I was making those runs, or getting under those kick-outs for the breaking ball, another day it might not come for you. Thankfully, things worked out for me that day, I was due a good one!”

Eager to pin-point the role that the full-back line, and goalkeeper Declan Sweeney, played in that successful campaign (they did not concede a goal all through), O’Brien is now in the position of watching his son, Gavin, attempting to become part of the next Kerins O’Rahillys side to win county title number seven. Getting so close last year, but losing to arch rivals Austin Stacks was a tough one to take.

“With my own son involved at the moment, there’s definitely a bitter-sweet feeling because I am sick to death of saying that we were the last team that won it. I wish it was put to bed.

“This team that’s there at the moment is a fantastic team, but it remains to be seen if they will get their rewards because there is serious opposition out there.”

Same as it ever was. It is never easy to win a county championship in Kerry. That’s what it makes it all the more memorable when you do.