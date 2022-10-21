Kenmare Shamrocks hoping their luck can change to keep them up and consign ‘bogey team’ Austin Stacks to Intermediate

COUNTY SFC RELEGATION FINAL

​

Austin Stacks v Kenmare Shamrocks

Sunday, October 23

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 1.15pm

(replay after extra-time, if required)

If ever the bit of luck attached to the Shamrocks was needed, Sunday would be as good a time as any. That’s according to Kenmare Shamrocks manager Jackie Tuohy, who, while far from playing the poor mouth ahead of Sunday’s county senior football championship relegation final, feels his team is due a rub of the green.

Tuohy won’t make any excuses for where his team finds itself on Sunday: facing the reigning (for another week anyway) county senior football champions, Austin Stacks, in a win or bust play-off, the bust part meaning the loser will lose their senior club status and drop down to the snake pit of Intermediate championship football in 2023.

Fact is Kenmare and Stacks finished bottom of their respective groups in the Senior Club Championship. After that the scenario was straight-forward: qualify for the final of the county SFC or face a relegation game.

Tuohy and his Stacks counterpart Wayne Quillinan might have private grumbles about a system that could end up relegating a club that has just reached the quarter-finals of this years county SFC (three other clubs didn't make it out of the Group stage) but – all are agreed – we are where we are.

The Kenmare manager mentions a goal his team didn’t get in one of their Group A Senior Club Championship games, which he says video evidence subsequently proved was a legitimate green flag. They lost that game by one point. They lost another by a single point too, and drew with Spa. Fine margins and rotten luck.

In the county championship they qualified comfortably out of Group 1, just behind Dr Crokes on a worse scoring difference, and – more bad luck – drew East Kerry in the quarter-finals. Undaunted, Kenmare gave Jerry O’Sullivan’s star-studded team every bit as good as they got before slipping out of the championship on the back of a marginal defeat. Oh yeah, the width of the post denied them a goal in the last minute, a score that would in all likelihood have sent the game to extra-time and who knows what after that?

“We haven’t had much luck all year,” Tuohy says, “but the lads are upbeat enough. We knew from a long way back that this day might come, but to be honest, we just parked any thoughts of a relegation play-off and concentrated on the county championship. We gave that all our focus, so we’ve only started thinking about it in the last week or so.

“We’ve a few on the injury list, Dara Crowley and Shane O’Sullivan are struggling with injuries they carried into the East Kerry game, Griffin Wharton has a broken nose, so he’s definitely out. Obviously Sean (O’Shea) and Stephen (O’Brien) are big players, big leaders for us. Stephen has been playing exceptionally well for us since he came into after Kerry. But we have a lot of other guys all through the team that are very good too, and you’d be hoping to get the bit of luck on the day and hope it’s enough. It’s a very fifty-fifty game, I think.”

There is a bit of recent championship history between the clubs, of course, Stacks beating Kenmare in two of the finals in their three in a row of Senior Club Championship wins from 2019 to 2021.

“Stacks are a bit of a bogey team for us. I think we possibly should have beaten them in one of those finals, the first one I think, when we had about a six-point lead into the second half. They are a big club with a lot of very good players, it won’t be easy on Sunday, but we’ll focus on what we can control and see from there. We’re not looking beyond the game but whatever comes out of it we will deal with that as a team and a club after Sunday.”

For Austin Stacks the stakes are arguably greater. It is only six years since Kenmare had to win the Intermediate championship to gain the senior status they are now fighting to hold on to. We’re not sure there was ever a time Stacks were not a senior club; not only that but throughout their history they have been one of the pre-eminent clubs in the county.

The Rockies sit at the top of the SFC roll of honour, jointly with Dr Crokes, each with 13 titles. To lose their senior status would be – and this is not to overstate it – an absolute disaster for them.

The Rockies are, of course, the 2021 county SFC champions, along with having won that hat trick of Senior Club Championships between 2019 and last year, and many with a less clear understanding of how the system works in Kerry (for better or worse) will wonder how Stacks are in this predicament.

In Group B of the Club Championship they lost to Templenoe before beating Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahillys, but then a second loss to Dr Crokes left them bottom of the group, level on points with Crokes but with a worse scoring difference and, of course, with that head to head defeat.

Anyway, it all washes out to Sunday’s relegation final, a game that is extremely difficult to predict a winner/loser of. Stacks pedigree, bigger match experience (including winning finals), and their seemingly deeper pool of better players suggests the Rockies should survive, but their recent form has been poor and they are still blighted with injuries.

No more than Tuohy, they won’t make excuses up Connolly Park way, but the loss of Joe O'Connor, Dylan Casey, Fiachna Mangan, Darragh O’Brien, Ronan Shanahan and Brendan O’Sullivan to injury for some or all of the season has been far from helpful, but c’est la vie and they must get on with it.

Stacks will be desperate to win, as much for departing manager Wayne Quillinan as anything else, but they need to show a marked improvement on a stodgy performance against Feale Rangers last week when they relinquished their county title.

Kenmare won’t go in to this game with an inferior complex, far from it, and those couple of Club Championship final defeats will only fire the believe more that they are due to put one over on their ‘bogey team’. If Sunday lends itself to being the tension-filled, scrappy, foul-ridden affair that it could become, and Stacks’ form continues on its rocky road and Sean O’Shea can fire the bullets over bar with his usual accuracy, and the Shamrocks get the bit of luck their manager has been yearning, then Kenmare could be in clover by Sunday evening.

Verdict: Kenmare