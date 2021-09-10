Keel make strong start to Premier Junior campaign

COUNTY PJFC Group 1 Round 1

Keel 0-13

St Pats 0-11

Keel timed their winning run to perfection to crawl over the line in this keenly-contested and evenly-balanced encounter with St Pat’s in the opening Group 1 fixture in the County Premier Junior FC at the John Mitchels’ GAA Grounds in Tralee on Saturday evening.

Putting the disappointment of their relegation play-off defeat to St Senan’s behind them, which catapulted the Mid Kerry men down to Division 4 of the County League for next season, Keel were never in the ascendancy until the 57th minute of a clash that didn’t hit any real heights but stayed in the melting pot due to the closeness of the exchanges.

In the end, the ability of Keel to hang in there against the breeze in the opening half, at the end of which they only trailed by two points (0-7 to 0-5), along with the individual excellence of full-forward and captain Aaron Murphy, were probably the most decisive factors in swinging the contest away from a St Pat’s outfit that will rue some wasteful shooting in both halves.

The physically imposing figure of Murphy was a thorn in the side of the Blennerville side’s defence from start to finish, and his ball-winning credentials, the ability to give Keel an attacking focal point, and his accuracy from play and placed balls, just could not be curtailed. At the other end of the pitch, the elusive David O’Callaghan was a similarly talismanic figure for the losers.

Indeed, the St Pat’s corner-forward was the star of the show in a first half where both sides operated with a spare man at the back – Aaron Cahillane for Keel and Joe O’Connor for their opponents. The Blennerville men were quicker out of the blocks, despite Aaron Murphy being foiled of an early goal chance by a smart save from Paudie Bailey, and they led by 0-4 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

O’Callaghan recorded two of those scores, off either foot, and with Eoin Greaney operating to good effect as a target man, St Pat’s would have been pleased with their early scoring output, though Keel soon settled, with midfielder Thomas Ladden powering over an inspirational point from long range to keep them in the first quarter mix, as that man O’Callaghan fired over another beauty to give his side a narrow lead at the water break (0-5 to 0-4).

Murphy landed an excellent point to level the contest immediately after the play restarted, but that was that from a scoring point of view for Keel in the opening half. A fortuitous effort from wing-back Tommy Lynch bounced over the crossbar, and the outstanding O’Callaghan continued his immaculate form with another special point, to give St Pat’s a two-point cushion at the break, though missed goal opportunities from Brendan Poff and Luke Mulligan could have enhanced that advantage.

Impressive 2020 Kerry minor Keith Evans, who operated in too deep a position in the first half, thundered into the game on the resumption with two points from play, and with St Pat’s kicking four wides in succession, Keel restored the game to parity by the 42nd minute when the extremely effective Murphy tagged on a nice right-footed point (0-8 apiece).

Thereafter followed a tit-for-tat spell where Keel just could not get their noses in front, as St Pat’s substitute Kieran Hurley mixed the good with the bad when it came to finishing, and the destination of the spoils was still in the balance (0-11 each) entering the closing stages.

It was Alfie Giles’ charges who had that little extra left in the tank, however, with veteran Gary Sayers (free) and full-back Shane Prendiville (with a superb effort) sealing victory for the Mid Kerry men with late points, the evergreen Sayers encapsulating his side’s resoluteness by winning a vital defensive turnover down the final straight.

KEEL: Stephen Cahillane; Aaron Cahillane, Shane Prendiville 0-1, Donal O’Neill; Garret Prendiville, Sean Corcoran, Darragh O’Dowd; Thomas Ladden 0-1, Tommy Buckley; Gary Sayers 0-2 (frees), Luke Flynn, Keith Evans 0-2; David Couchman, Aaron Murphy 0-7 (0-3 frees, 0-1 mark), Colin Foley Subs: Dylan Prendergast for G Prendiville, half-time, Lachlan Griffin for Couchman, 60, Aodhan Murphy for Flynn (inj), 60

ST PAT’S: Paudie Bailey; Joe O’Connor, Conor Moore, Paudie O’Connor; Tommy Lynch 0-1, Luke Mulligan, Eoin O’Carroll; Liam Poff, Liam O’Sullivan; Gary Savage, Brendan Poff 0-1, Fergal O’Brien; David O’Callaghan 0-5 (0-2 marks), Breandan Savage, Eoin Greaney 0-2 (0-1 free) Subs: Niall McCarthy for P O’Connor (inj), 30, Cormac Lynch for L Poff, 37, Kieran Hurley (0-2, 1m) for B Savage, 41, Shane Jordan for G Savage, 47, Brian Murphy for O’Carroll (inj), 58

REFEREE: Eddie Barrett (Knocknagoshel)