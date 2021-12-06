Keane hopes Novice win can take Moyvane to next level after Moore goal helps take the title to north Kerry

COUNTY NOVICE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Moyvane 1-9

Sneem/Derrynane 1-8

It has been a long year and hard going for both clubs, but Moyvane and Sneem/Derrynane both dug very deep in adverse conditions to serve up a hugely entertaining Novice Final that came right down to a kick of a ball. At the end it was Moyvane that could call themselves champions, by virtue of a one-point win in a tense final, and sometimes the line between agony and ecstasy is just that fine.

Moyvane manager Aidan Keane told The Kerryman that this victory means a huge amount to the club, and it is something that hopefully they can build on to take this team to the next level.

“It was a hard-fought game, in fairness. We left in a soft goal at the start, I thought it might be the difference between us in the end. It was a very hard-fought game, but our guys kept at it and just about got over the line. We're delighted, absolutely delighted.

“It's massive for us. At the start of the year our aim was to try and get out of Division Five. It's a massive bonus for us to get to a final, it's been a huge boost to us all week. A final, winning something, is massive for us because we're hoping to progress as a club and to finally to actually win something is massive. Hopefully we can carry this momentum with us next year, keep the young fellas there, and try as climb as high as we can.

“We seemed very nervous at the start. Taking a lot of wrong options and shooting poorly. That is because we have not been to too many finals and they are a young team. They looked very nervous, but they slowly got into it, and we are delighted to have crossed that line. The goal was crucial, and we badly needed it at that time to finish the job. I wasn't too sure at the time were we going to hold on to it, because we were getting our hands on a lot of ball and giving it straight back to them. Our nerves weren't great now, we were looking at the clock! No, we're just delighted to have won it.”

Both sides made a tentative start in JP O’Sullivan Park in Killorglin. Donal Stack opened the scoring for Moyvane but Sneem/Derrynane replied through Jack Riney after Ciarán O'Sullivan was fouled.

Moments later Ruairí Burns picked out Riney in space and his left-footed shot curled beautifully straight into the top corner of the goal to make it 1-1 to 0-1 after a tight first quarter.

The break seemed to settle Moyvane. Edward Moore won a free, which was adroitly swung over by Eamonn O'Flaherty, who, along with Shane Stack, was really driving Moyane forward. Darragh Mulvihill added another before O'Flaherty made it 1-1 to 0-4. The momentum was clearly shifting, but shortly before half-time Connor O'Brien converted a free to put the South Kerry side back into a slender 1-2 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

O'Brien was instrumental in the next score as well, a superb long pass into Ruarí Burns saw the former Kerry minor coolly split the posts. Shane Stack hit an inspirational reply. O'Brien did increase Sneem/Derrynane's lead to two points, but O'Flaherty won and converted a free to keep his side in touch.

Riney was just wide with a goal effort, but that seemed to galvanise Moyvane. Darragh Mulvihill won and converted a free and the sides were level. Moyvane's starring duo combined for the next score, O'Flaherty picked out Shane Stack who split the posts, and Moyvane were in front for the first time.

A foul on Tim Murphy saw Riney bring it back level again, 0-8 to 1-5. Moyvane had the bit between their teeth now, though, and Darragh Mulvihill restored their one-point advantage. Then came the crucial moment, with just two minutes left on the clock, as Edward Moore managed to break clear and finished to the net soccer style.

Sneem/Derrynane calmly set about reeling in the deficit. Ruairí Burns split the posts. Morgan O'Donoghue added another. Referee Tom Corbett spotted an off-the-ball offence and Burns was duly punished. In the end Sneem/Derrynane attacked with everything they had, but Moyvane were able to soak it up and just hold on to that precious one-point lead.

Afterwards, Moyvane captain Eamonn O’Flaherty accepted the Novice Cup from Kerry GAA Secretary Peter Twiss, who also presented the midfielder with the man of the match award.

MOYVANE: Diarmuid Fitzmaurice, Gearóid Stack Mulvihill, Shane Stack (0-1), Eamonn Stack Mulvihill, Shane Quinn, Shay Leahy, Micheál Kissane, Eamonn O'Flaherty (0-3, 3f), Liam Greaney, Donal Stack (0-1), Micheál Fogarty, Michael Woods, Shane Carmody, Darragh Mulvihill (0-3, 2f), Edward Moore (1-0). Subs: Cian Sweeney for Shane Carmody (44 mins), Ciarán Ahern for Shane Carmody (43 mins), Eoin Stack for Michael Fogarty (50 mins), Pádraig Leahy for Micheál Woods (50 mins), Kieran Swan for Donal Stack (59 mins).

SNEEM/DERRYNANE: Dylan Van Deale, Michael O'Sullivan, Tadhg O'Sullivan, David McGillicuddy, Kevin O'Sullivan, Brendan O'Sullivan, Sean O'Connor, Ciarán O'Sullivan, Connor O'Brien (0-2, 2f), Tim Murphy, Jack Riney (1-2, 2f), Eoghan O'Sullivan, Shane McGillicuddy, Ruairí Burns (0-3, 1f), Morgan O'Donoghue (0-1). Subs: Eric Burns for Eoghan O'Sullivan (42 mins), Paudie McGillicuddy for Seán O'Connor (54 mins).

Referee: Tom Corbett (Milltown/Castlemaine)