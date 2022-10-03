Kayleigh Cronin: ‘There were fifteen of us on the pitch, ten on the sideline, you can’t single out any one of us’

It takes a team to win an encounter like this, but Dr Crokes’ centre back Kayleigh Cronin was a rock at the heart of the defence. In a year when she produced some spectacular performances in the Kerry jersey, this performance in her club colours was as good as any of those.

Not that the Crokes defender was having any of that, though.

“I think on a day like this it’s very hard to single any one player out. There were fifteen of us on the pitch, another ten on the sideline, and you can’t really single any one of us,” she said. “I was marking space more so than any player, really, so it might have been a bit easier than it looked, but any time I was in trouble, there was a black and amber jersey to the left and right of me. I was never on my own.”

Scartaglin certainly made Crokes work hard for it, but Cronin and her team mates had never expected anything different.

“You can be sure of it! I think we were maybe a bit disappointed with our shot selection in the first half, a good few dropped short and so on, and I think it gave Scartaglin a lot of hope, so we tried to be more clinical in the second half.

“They defended very, very well. We couldn’t break them down through the lines but I think that when we went back into our shape and played our own game, it started to happen a bit more for us.

“I think the roles were reversed a bit then in the second half as they started to take some longer shots, but I think overall we deserved it.

“We went into the dressing room at half-time knowing that we hadn’t gone through the gears at all, but also knowing that we were two points up. If we could raise our game a bit, it was there for the taking, and thankfully we were able to do that.

“Scartaglin had a super year. We met them a few weeks ago in Lewis Road and there was only a couple of points between us. I’m sure that Scartaglin will be right back in contention next year.

“I couldn’t even tell you when last we were senior, if ever. We were there a few times with amalgamations, with Kenmare and that, but to be there on our own is something special.

“We have a great group of girls coming up, and I suppose that was our biggest thing over the last couple of years, keeping them involved, and it’s great to see them now coming through to the senior team. Some of those girls are fifteen and sixteen and just starting out in senior football and hopefully we’ll be there for many years to come.”

Next up is a Munster quarter-final against Monagea of Limerick, and Cronin is looking forward to the challenge.

“Look, anyone who wasn’t looking forward to a challenge like that is in the wrong game. We’ll have a good night tonight, but we’ll crack on again tomorrow.

“It’s a joy for us to be in a Munster competition. Two years ago we won the Junior Final and we had no Munster championship. We had been looking forward to that a good bit, so it’s lovely for us to go for the next step and keep pushing ourselves.

“We feel that we are at that standard, we’ve played senior teams in challenges this year and we have been there or thereabouts, so we think we can put up a bit of a battle. Hopefully we can do ourselves proud.”