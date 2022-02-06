Just not to be for Gneeveguilla as Mayo men triumph at the end of a titanic struggle

Gneeveguilla manager Seánie O'Leary reacts during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final match between Gneeveguilla and Kilmeena, Mayo, at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ALL IRELAND CLUB JFC FINAL

Gneeveguilla 1-6

Kilmeena 0-11

It just wasn’t to be for Gneeveguilla as after a titanic struggle they had to give best to Mayo outfit Kilmeena, who claimed their county’s first success at this grade.

Even not playing their best the Sliabh Luachra men dug deep and kept this game alive all the way to the final whistle. All the way to extra-time. It won’t make it any easier to take, of course, especially not when they didn’t really play their best or hit their straps to the fullest extent.

To be fair conditions in a a swirling and gusty Croke Park didn’t help them, then again it was the same for Kilmeena who equally will feel they should have wrapped this one up without recourse to extra-time.

The Mayo men were the superior force all the way through, barring a few spells here and there when Gneeveguilla pushed back against the rising Kilmeena tide, most notably when forcing a draw right at the death thanks to a Pádraig Doyle strike.

At the end of a scrappy first half Gneeveguilla would have been more than pleased with their lot. Not playing well to begin with, under pressure pretty much all the way through against the Mayo men and yet carrying a lead at the break.

Both teams missed chances, Kilmeena more so however. They had six missed chances in the first half to Gneeveguilla’s four and most crucially were denied on a couple of occasions for goals.

The second one of those chances was by far the most damaging, with star midfielder Jack Carney shooting agonisingly wide having been put into position by Neilie Duffy.

Coming just after a brilliant Carney run and likely goal was denied by Conor Herlihy at the expense of a black card (on 25 minutes) it was a fairly demoralising set-back for the black and white clad side.

To be fair it’s not like Gneeveguilla didn’t have a couple of chances for goals of their own – Herlihy blasting wide having opted for a point instead of chancing his luck for a goal just seventeen seconds in, and Pa Warren being fouled bearing down on goal on twenty minutes just outside the box.

In general with the breeze swirling around Croke Park scores were hard to come by with both teams making more than their fair share of handling errors.

After ten minutes Kilmeena were two points to one clear before Seán O’Keeffe (assist Mike Murphy) pegged them back level by 13 minutes. It was level at 0-3 with Corneilus Buckley and Darragh Keavney swapping frees, before a point in injury time by Seán O’Keeffe gave the Kerry men the advantage, 0-4 to 0-4.

Well if Gneeveguilla could consider themselves fortunate to carry a lead at the break, they were even more so to still be alive and kicking at the end of the regulation sixty minutes.

For vast majority of the half they were easily second best to the Mayo men, who started the half brilliantly with points from John McGlynn and Seán Ryder to snatch back the lead inside the opening six minutes of the half.

On 41 minutes Gneeveguilla briefly pulled back level at five a piece through a John O’Leary free, but it was all Kilmeena now who reeled off the next three scores to lead with five minutes to go in the half.

Despite not playing at all well up to then, Gneeveguilla sniffed a little something in a nervy Kilmeena and began to built a little momentum first with Eoin Fitzgerald setting up Pat Brosnan for a good goal chance saved by Paul Groden, which was followed up by both Pádraig Doyle and Jack Cremin and again saved both time.

With the game into time added on Kilmeena’s nerves didn’t diminish. Indeed a mistake by centre back Stephen Staution resulted in a sloppy turn-over, brutally punished by Gneeveguilla who worked a goal with Shane O’Sullivan and John O’Leary combining for an unlikely Doyle finish and extra-time. 1-5 to 0-8.

The momentum then, one would have imagined, would have all been with Gneeveguilla, Kilmeena having suffered a significant body blow.

When Gneeveguilla started extra-time with a point from Pa Warren (at the end of a nice move involving Mike Murphy and Paudie O’Leary) it felt that way too, but as the half went on Kilmeena regained a foothold, levelling it back up with another Darragh Keaveney free.

With the sides level at 1-6 to 0-9 it was all to play for in the last ten minutes. Kilmeena again grabbed the initiative showing resolve and that little bit of extra class.

Still it took them another six minutes to take the lead back again with Joey Smith slicing a beautiful point off the outside of his right boot over the bar from just outside the D.

Not even the Gneeveguilla crowd’s vociferous support could turn the tide from there, with Keaveney following up a minute later following a Keith Joyce assist.

As tough as it will be for Gneeveguilla to take, the better side claimed the spoils. Still there’s great credit due to the Sliabh Luachra men for pushing them all the way.

No shame, heads unbowed. It’s still been a hell of a journey from a hell of a team.

GNEEVEGUILLA: Patrick O’Riordan, Eoin Fitzgerald, Pádraig O’Connor, Pat Brosnan, Michael Murphy, Darren Brosnan, Pa Warren (0-1), Paul O’Leary, Ronan Collins, Pádraig Doyle (1-0), Conor Herlihy, Seán O’Keeffe (0-1), John O’Leary (0-2, 1f), Shane O’Sullivan (0-1m), Cornelius Buckley (0-1f) Subs: Damien Cronin for M Murphy, half-time, Jack Cremin for C Buckley, 37, Shane Crowley for P O’Leary, 47, Paudie O’Leary for S O’Keeffe, 54, Connie O’Connor for P O’Connor, 54, M Muprhy for R Collins, full-time, S O’Keeffe for M Murphy, half-time in extra-time, P O’Leary for P Brosnan, 77 Black Card: Conor Herlihy, 25-32

KILMEENA: Paul Groden, Chris McGlynn, John Keane, John Ryan, Niall Feehan, Stephen Staunton, Jack Carney, Neilie Duffy (0-1), Keith Joyce, Seán Ryder (0-1), Conor Madden, John McGlynn (0-1), Niall Ryan, Darragh Keaveney (0-6, 4f) Subs: Paddy Keane for C McGlynn, 26, Joey Smith (0-2) for N Ryan (inj), 34, Kieran Sheridan for R O’Donnell, 52, Seán Moore for N Duffy, 64, C McGlynn for S Staunton, 69, Tomás Gill for J McGlynn, half-time in extra-time,

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhair (Laois)