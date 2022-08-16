Junior Club Round-up: Reenard secure home quarter-final with comprehensive win over Scartaglen

Knocknagoshel centre back and captain, Mike Walsh goes on the attack while being shadowed by Duagh's centre back and captain, Nigel O'Connor during their Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Football Championship game in Brosna on Saturday evening Photo by John Reidy

GROUP 1

Group 1 was wrapped up last weekend with Reenard’s comprehensively victory over Scartaglen on their newly refurbished group in South Kerry. Their 2-10 to 0-6 victory ensured they topped the group and secured a home quarter-final. The remaining group game between Moyvane and Cromane was not played.

GROUP 2

Ballylongford 0-6

Sneem/Derrynane 4-17

Sneem/Derrynane made the long journey to Ballylongford for the final game of the Junior Championship and it proved a worthwhile one as they came home with the points after a big win.

Most importantly it was a great team performance that will please the management. Early points from Darragh O'Sullivan and Tim Murphy. A good team move led to Denis Sullivan getting in for a goal in the 10th minute.

Ronan Hussey added two more points before the first water break with Ballylongford still to register a single even though they had opportunities to do so. On the resumption Jason Diggins got Bally's first score only for Hussey to cancel it out with a point of his own.

Paddy O'Neill got another point for the home team in the 18th minute. The visitors added three unanswered points from play courtesy of Ronan Hussey, Darragh O'Sullivan and Morgan O'Donoghue.

Aidan Finucane pulled one back for Ballylongford in the 23rd minute. Ciarán O'Sullivan had a nice point from play for the visitors and soon after Ian Galvin got in for a goal to make it 2-9 to 0-3 with 26 minutes gone.

Morgan pointed a free in the 28th minute and David McGillicuddy added a point from play to leave it 2-11 to 0-3 at the break. As in the first half Darragh O'Sullivan opened the scoring for Sneem / Derrynane with a point.

Mike Holly replied with a point for Ballylongford in the 34th minute. Jack Riney had a good point from play and Morgan O'Donoghue had another pointed free to extend the lead.

David McGillicuddy was sprung from the bench by Sneem / Derrynane and his first action was to rifle the ball to the Ballylongford net in the 40th minute. Ronan Hussey added a point to make it 3-15 to 0-4 at the second water break.

Mike McEllistrim got a Bally point on the resumption of play as another substitute Paudie McGillicuddy pointed after a good move. Shane McGillicuddy went on the prowl again in the 54th to poach his second goal to put the game to bed.

Kieran O'Connor had a final point for the home side and Ronan Hussey had the final say with a point at the stroke of time for the South Kerry side to leave it 4-17 to 0-6.

GROUP 3

Tarbert 1-15

Asdee 0-9

Firies and Tarbert face off in the final group game with the comfort of knowing that both are already guaranteed a quarter-final spot, having won both their previous games.

Given the form of both sides so far, it should be a cracker. Tarbert had a comfortable win over an Asdee side struggling badly for numbers (they had to concede a walkover to Firies earlier on) and very reliant on Darragh Keane for scores.

Tarbert led by 0-7 to 0-1 at the break, Cillian Langan scoring their goal on his way to 1-4 in total. Asdee's only score at that stage was a lone Keane free and he added another 0-7, 5f in the second half, but with Langan, Andrew Doherry, Mark Buckley, Finbarr Carrig, and Michael Heaphy all wearing their shooting boots, Tarbert were full value for their 1-15 to 0-9 victory.

They will need to improve on this showing, though, if they are to beat an impressive Firies side who put 3-10 past Beale in round two. Asdee will face Beale in their last game in a winner-take-all clash, with the loser facing into a relegation battle.

GROUP 4

Group Four is done and dusted, with Knocknagoshel topping the pile after a convincing 0-16 to 2-7 win over Duagh.

James Walsh gave a stellar display, kicking 0-3 himself and supplying a lot of the ammunition for his sharpshooting brother Edmund to finish with 0-9. They burst out of the blocks to lead by 0-5 to 0-0 at the first water break.

A young Duagh side rallied impressively after an Aaron O'Connor goal to trail by just two at the break. Knocknagoshel always had their noses in front throughout the second half but had to survive a late scare when Duagh corner forward Killian Buckley saw a goal effort that would have snatched a draw and a quarter-final berth brilliantly saved.

Finuge claimed the second qualification spot with a convincing victory over Kilgarvan. It's no secret that Kilgarvan have be the busier of the two dual clubs of late and that gruelling schedule can't have done them any favours in this campaign.

Finuge made a lightning start, Pat Corridan's goal giving them a 1-4 to 0-1 lead at the water break, and Ricky Heffernan added a second green flag to give them a 2-6 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Keltyn Molloy scored a third goal in the second half as they won out on a 3-10 to 1-7 scoreline – they needed every bit of it as they just edged out Duagh on scoring difference to the second quarter-final spot in the end. Kilgravan, meanwhile, will await the draw for the relegation semi-finals.