Junior Club: Knocknagoshel lay down a marker with big win over Kilgarvan

Knocknagoshel have already enjoyed a brilliant campaign, having sealed their promotion to Division 3 of the County League for next season, and they are determined to give a good cut at the county junior championship if the evidence of their first Group 4 outing is anything to go by.

Admittedly, visitors Kilgarvan were hugely depleted at the weekend, being without several regulars, including Kerry panellist Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan, but that doesn’t take anything away from Knocknagoshel’s impressive victory (1-15 to 0-4).

While Edmund Walsh was his usual talismanic presence on the ’40, scoring regularly from play and frees, it was the young McElligott brothers who caught the eye on this occasion. Cathal scored his side’s goal, while wing-back Jack chipped in with three fine points, in an, overall, very solid team display.

The other game in the group was an absolute cracker in Duagh, with a draw the order of the day between the hosts and visitors Finuge (0-14 to 1-11). Maurice Corridan found the net for Finuge in the first half, but Duagh came back strongly in the second half, and it took a couple of good stops from Kieran Mackessy to keep the sides level at the finish.

Reenard could also be genuine contenders for ultimate honours in this competition, after travelling all the way to North Kerry and coming away from Moyvane with a 12-point victory over the locals (1-19 to 1-7) following a very dominant second half display.

Moyvane were well in the mix at half-time, only trailing by the bare minimum (0-8 to 1-4), Martin Stack notching the home team’s goal, but Reenard took complete control on the resumption, with Seán Teahan, Conor O’Leary, Aodhan O’Neill and goalkeeper Austin Murphy all scoring heavily.

Elsewhere, in Group 1, even without the injured Eddie Horan, Scartaglen recorded an excellent home victory over Cromane (0-12 to 0-9), with Shay Walsh, Pádraig Reidy and Mike Horan leading the charge. Darren Houlihan top scored for the losers with six points.

In Group 2, Seán Brosnan’s early goal set Cordal up for an eventual three-point triumph (1-13 to 1-10) after they successfully came through a tricky trip down south to play Sneem / Derrynane. The point-scoring accuracy of Philip O’Connor and Brian Reidy was also a crucial factor.

Finally, in Group 2, two first half goals from corner-forward Andrew Doherty propelled Tarbert to a six-point win (2-10 to 2-4) over North Kerry rivals, Beale. Ger O’Gorman replied with two green flags of his own (one from a penalty) for the beaten visitors.