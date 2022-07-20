Joyce is hoping to write Galway into history as Tribesmen aim to sack the Kingdom

TWELVE months is an eternity in the world of Gaelic football. Padraic Joyce can testify to that more than most.

Rewind to July 24, 2021 and a wildly fluctuating Connacht final where Galway’s first 35 minutes performance was Dr. Jekyll to the Mr. Hyde which followed in the second. Damien Comer and Shane Walsh goals provided the foundation blocks in a five-point interval lead in Croke Park. A return to the big time was within touching distance. Or so it seemed.

From there it collapsed like a house of cards. No score from play in the second half and none of any description for almost 27 minutes. Ryan O’Donoghue tucked away a penalty and James Horan’s side took complete control, the last rites administered when Matthew Ruane waltzed his way through a passive defence to net late on.

True, there were mitigating factors. Seán Kelly’s hamstring flared up in the early minutes and the injury-enforced departures of first Rob Finnerty and later Shane Walsh left a sour taste. Following the most self-inflicted of relegations in Monaghan, Galway were down, out and a summer that held promise could be only described as a complete failure.

One day shy of a full year later, Galway will run out on the grandest stage of them all. Revitalised, re-energised, recalibrated and reborn. Underdogs they may be against Kerry on Sunday, but 70 minutes now stand between them and the county’s 10th All-Ireland.

Much like his counterpart Jack O’Connor, Joyce’s mantra was to hit the ground running in 2022, ride the momentum and not let up. FBD titles barely rank as a footnote on any campaign yet there was a heightened desire and intent that Galway brought to their pre-season wins over Mayo and Roscommon in the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

The tone was set and promotion to Division 2 followed with two matches to spare. Back-to-back defeats to Roscommon, in a dead rubber and subsequent league final, remain their only slip-ups in 15 outings. A first Connacht title since 2018 was subsequently delivered with victories over Mayo, Leitrim and Roscommon before Armagh and Derry were overcome to earn a shot at the title this weekend.

“It’s definitely the place we want to be, the place we’d love to be for the last couple of years, and it’s great in the third year to be finally there,” said Joyce of reaching his fourth senior All-Ireland final, and first as a manager.

“We’ve had a couple of disappointing results the last couple of years, but this year we have been down in Division Two and probably been able to build a bit of a better bond among us and a bit of a team winning mentality as well, so it’s great and the championship games so far, the five of them have been tough games.

“Obviously, we were away in Castlebar in the first one, really tough game to win. Then we had Leitrim at home here [at Pearse Stadium] and then the Connacht final [with Roscommon] that we probably should have won a bit more comfortably than we did win it.

“The two games in Croke Park with Armagh and Derry were brilliant, the Armagh game especially. Just one of those games where you remember where you were if you’re from Galway, or if you’re at the match, the way it finished up that we were six points up with time up you could say.

“Then you see the board go up with eight minutes or nine minutes on the clock and I was thinking to myself you know the way we played the Connacht final we’ll probably need a few scores here. But we held on and it went to extra-time, and obviously the key for us was Cillian McDaid’s goal and point. That has been a big turning point in the season for us, to get us out of that hole we got ourselves in again at the end.

“Then the penalties were really good for the lads. Massive enjoyment and massive belief came off that game for us. It’s a long time since Galway had won a proper championship game in Croke Park, you know knockout championship game in Croke Park.

“The last day with Derry again, people were giving out about it and talking about it and that’s fine. That’s what football does, it creates debate, but I think the best thing for us is the nature that we won the game. We stuck to our game plan, stuck to our process and won it that way. Would that performance be good enough in an All-Ireland final? On Sunday, no it won’t. But again, the game won’t be the same as that.”

Galway have improved out of sight in 2022 and last month’s victory over the Orchard County a watershed moment that provided the springboard to take down a second Ulster opponent in Derry a fortnight later.

“We’ve got better as the year went on,” Joyce said of his side’s momentum. “Definitely, heading into the final on Sunday, I think we’re battle hardened, we’ve had some really tough games and I think we’re in a really good place. Listen, we have a huge challenge on Sunday with Kerry but again that’s something we’re looking forward to, something we got to try and overcome.”

Graham O’Sullivan and Paudie Clifford may be the only members of Kerry’s probable XV yet to start an All-Ireland final. For many, it will be a third appearance having taken Dublin to the brink before losing out in the 2019 replay. David Moran, Stephen O’Brien and Paul Geaney enter their fourth, having featured in the 2015 defeat to the Sky Blues.

Though Galway players come in with zero experience of Gaelic football’s biggest day, Joyce has been there, done that as a player and believes his charges need to embrace and soak in the build-up.

“I’m not going to wrap players in cotton wool. But they need to enjoy it as well and I think they are enjoying it because they might never see this again you know. While they are in enjoying it now, the flags are going up and the posters are going up for them as players, it is them that have brought the crowd back out watching Galway. I’ve always said since day one, they need to give the crowd reason to come and follow them and they have.

“In fairness the Galway support has been really good all year long. We had a great crowd in Castlebar that got bigger the next day and it’s getting bigger every day, so we’ll have a great support there on Sunday.”

Move the conversation on to Sunday’s opponents and Joyce, like just about everyone else, marvelled at the quality of Seán O’Shea’s 54-metre winning kick against Dublin and acknowledged the boost that ending their championship losing streak in the fixture will bring.

“The semi-final between Kerry and Dublin was a great match. Had Seán O’Shea scored the penalty in the first half it could have been way different, they could have been out of sight. At that stage it would have put them seven, maybe eight up at the time. Probably a bit of fear factor came into Kerry having not beaten Dublin in a while and the game got a bit cagey and a bit tight.

“But in fairness to Seánie the free he took at the end was a magnificent kick. As I was watching it, I said he’s definitely going to score it, I knew by the free-taking ability that he has. He’s a great talent. A super, super kick and he must have got great pleasure kicking it into the Hill as well to have really quietened them. They’ll get a great lift out of that, they’ll carry that forward for Sunday.”

The sides haven’t crossed paths competitively since June 2021, the first match of that Division 1 campaign in Tralee when Kerry dished out a 22-point drubbing in Covid times behind closed doors.

“We got a bit of a trimming down there,” said Joyce. “We’ve moved on from that, I’m sure Kerry have moved on from it as well and got better but you know, we’re under no illusions about the game on Sunday. It’s a huge, huge task. You’re dealing with some of the best footballers in the country, probably one of the greatest managers as well in Jack [O’Connor]. He’s got a wealth of experience, a wealth of knowledge, really good players in there as well.

“We have our own stars in this side you know, obviously we have dangerous forwards as well up front on our side and we’re strong at the back currently, so it’s going to be an intriguing game. A very, very tough game for both teams.”

Billy Coss is sports editor of the Tuam Herald