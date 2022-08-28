Joy of six for Ballymacelligott who crush Senans to reach County Junior Premier semi-final

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JUNIOR PREMIER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Ballymacelligott 6-10

St Senans 0-10

A second half goal scoring spree propelled Ballymacelligott to the Junior Premier Championship semi-final on an evening that they firmly announced themselves as the team to beat in the competition.

Full forward Darragh Broderick was the hero of the hour with a hat trick of goals, and although the north Kerry side gave as good as they got in the early part of the game, the gulf in class between a Ballymac team that had a successful season in Division One – finishing a healthy ninth – and a St Senans team that was relegated from Division Three, became very clear as the game progressed.

The visitors welcomed back Barry Mahony as a late addition to the starting line-up after his sojourn to New York, and the former Kerry underage star went on to have a fine game for the visitors where he operated in the half forward line. The problem was that he didn’t have enough back-up with him, although Sean T Dillon, Sean Weir, Conor Kennelly and Cillian Trant kept plugging away until the end.

Ballymacelligott had a more balance in their line-up and they also sprung a surprise before throw-in when Aidan Breen was named to start having missed a large chunk of the season with an achilles injury. Breen has been a mainstay in the Ballymac line-up for a number of years, and after a quiet start the rangy wing forward played a huge role in his side’s victory where he got on a lot of ball and gave a calming influence around the middle of the field.

The first ten minutes of the game produced a litany of errors as both sides appeared strangely nervous in front of a large crowd on a fine evening. Despite playing into the wind, St Senans dominated possession in the early stages and were level at 0-2 apiece after 11 minutes, with Mahony contributing their first point after three minutes, and Aidan Breen slotting over two frees.

St Senans were giving every bit as good as they got in the first quarter with their tackling tough and aggressive, but the game was turned on its head in the 15th minute when the 20-year-old full forward Broderick got his first goal.

It came about when Vinny Horan received a ball on the stand side of the ground and spotted Breen ghosting into a lovely position at the edge of the square. Horan measured his diagonal ball across the field to perfection, but as Breen’s fisted effort was scrambled off the line, Broderick followed up to slam the ball to the back of the net.

St Senans’ Gavin Parker got his name on the score sheet, but Ballymac shifted gears coming up to the half time break and struck for four points in a row. Dan O’Shea hit a magnificent long-range effort after great work from Cian Counihan and Donal Daly, before Broderick from a mark, the industrious Daire Keane, and Breen from a free, saw them push a 1-6 to 0-3 ahead of half time. They even had the luxury of a missed goal chance when Tadhg Brick took his eye off the ball when through on goal.

Ballymac’s second goal came five minutes into the second half and it had a small touch of fortune about it. Dan O’Shea miscued a shot for a point, but Cathal Dunne was able to steer the ball towards Broderick and he made no mistake from close range. St Senans were rocked but fought back with a David Behan point that he might have goaled, but a minute later it was curtains for the visitors.

Breen found Broderick who showed his basketball skills to flick to Daire Keane in one movement, and the wing forward, better known as a top handballer, made no mistake to hit the back of James Barry’s net. It was now 3-7 to 0-4 in favour of Ballymac and although only seven minutes into the second half the game was as good as over.

Padraig Quille slotted a couple of points for the visitors, but Ballymac substitute Adam Kelly scored a rather fortuitous goal when his harmless enough looking effort evaded an unsighted Barry at his near post. It was tough going for a proud St Senans side, but to their credit they kept asking questions of the hosts and Conor Kennelly, now operating at full forward, popped over a couple of nice scores.

Ballymac weren’t finished by any means and Micheál Reidy fed another sub, Darragh Regan, for goal number five. Broderick was determined to take the match ball home though, and after the best move of the match involving five different players, Regan fed Broderick for his third, and his side’s sixth, to finish off a fine team performance.

Fossa, with the Clifford brothers, will still have much to say about the destination of the Junior Premier Championship title, but on this evidence Ballymacelligott are a formidable unit, and if they can carry this form through to the semi-finals – whenever they go ahead – they might well be the team to beat.

BALLYMACELLIGOTT: Padraig Laide; Luke Sweeney, Tadhg Brick, Dave Long; Cian Counihan, Micheal Reidy, Dylan Dunne; Cathal Dunne, Dan O’Shea (0-1); Adam Sheehy, Vinny Horan (0-1), Daire Keane (1-1); Donal Daly (0-1), Darragh Broderick 3-2 (0-1f, 0-1m), Aidan Breen (0-3f). Subs: Darragh Regan (1-0) for D Daly (37), Mike Sweeney for D Long (39), Adam Kelly (1-0) for A Sheehy (45), Josh O’Keeffe (0-1) for Cian Counihan (51), Mike Herlihy for A Breen (54).

ST SENANS: James Barry; Mike Keane, Sean T Dillon, Kieran Lyons; Rory Mahony, Sean Weir, Tadhg McKenna; Cillian Trant, Bill Keane; Conor Kennelly 0-3 (1f), Barry Mahony 0-2 (1f), Gavin Parker (0-1); Mark Behan, Padraig Quille (0-2f), Darragh Behan. Subs: Sean McGrath for G Parker (ht), David Behan (0-1) for T McKenna (ht), Ronan Kerin (0-1) for M Behan (43), Tomas Dillon for D Behan (50), Jason O’Leary for P Quille (50).

Referee: Tom Corbett.