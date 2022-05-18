Jordan Conway has risen like a phoenix from the ashes

The last thing, the very last thing, you’d want to do is jinx it.

He’s had more than his fair share of bad luck over the last couple of years. Missing out on so much hurling and so many big days. Nevertheless, it would be remiss of us not to comment on such a triumphant return.

Selfishly too we’ve simply have missed seeing him in action. Bringing that little touch of something special, poise and pace, and a touch that sometimes defies gravity.

More so, though, you have to just be pleased for the man himself. He must have been frustrated beyond belief to have to sit on the side lines, unable to do the thing he loves, the thing he was practically born too do.

Almost a year to the day, May 15, 2021, his Crotta O’Neills club posted on their Facebook account a picture of Jordan Conway on his hospital bed in the Bon Secours in Cork starting his recovery following surgery on his hamstring.

364 days later, May 14, 2022, he was back out there, boots laced, green and gold on his back – well Munster blue on this occasion – a must-win game to be won, the Austin Stack crowd cheering him on.

It’s obvious too that he didn’t sit around feeling sorry for himself throughout all that down-time. If he had there’s just no way the Crotta star would have been able to hit the ground running the way he has.

No, Conway has clearly been putting in the hard-yards to get back to where he once belonged. He willed his way back, he worked for it, he didn’t just wait around for it to happen. That’s not how it works at the best of times, and especially not with under Stephen Molumphy’s watch.

Still that it’s taken until now, the second last guaranteed game of the season, for him to get meaningful game-time (he did make a cameo off the bench against Meath in the previous round) is a shame. Unavoidable obviously, still a shame.

All the same when you see the impact he can have, boy couldn’t Kerry have done with him sooner for some of the crunch games they've played this year? Naturally there’s an element of if wishes were horses, beggars would ride to that sentiment.

It’s better instead to be grateful for what we’ve got and that's a fully fit Jordan Conway. We can’t imagine he’ll have to wait too much longer for his first start.

Sitting on the bench watching the action unfold during the first half against the Faithful, the Blenerville man must have been getting itchy feet.

Certainly by the time he was pitched into the fray, coming on as a half-time sub for Fionán O’Sullivan (who’d done pretty well and earned a penalty), he was in no mood for messing around.

Not for him a gentle easing back into the action, instead pointing within seconds of the ball being thrown in by referee Rory McGann to start the second half.

Conway showed that typical turn of pace and fleet-footedness to shoot from wide on the left, sweeping it over the Horan’s end goal with a studied nonchalance only the very best can muster.

Any worries that this guy might have lost something in his spell on the side line dispensed with there and then. And if anyone had any lingering doubts he followed up within sixty seconds with another textbook finish. Welcome back, Jordan.

Another two minutes after that again he was involved in the build up for a goal-scoring chance for Niall Mulcahy, which was later brought back for a foul on Conway. Four minutes on the pitch, directly involved in three scores. It doesn't get much better than this.

And remember this wasn’t some nothing match against a no-hoper opponent. This was the defining game of the season against an Offaly side on the march under the impressive Michael Fennelly. This was the real deal and so too was Conway.

At once stage in the game Offaly put 2-6 on the spin on the Kingdom, which on any other day, against any other opposition, would have been enough to spark a meltdown. Just not on this day, against this Kerry team.

Conway, for instance, didn’t wait this long for a game to simply throw in the towel when the going got tough. To be fair none of his colleagues did either, this was a whole team performance, a collective sense of defiance radiating throughout the side, but Conway can be taken as a emblem for that team spirit writ large.

Not just because of what he did on Saturday – lively, involved throughout, making every effort to keep the Kingdom afloat when things were looking decidedly dicey – but also just by the example he showed in wanting to be part of this group and the journey they’re on.

The Crotta man didn't fade either. He was going as strongly in time added on at the end of the second half as he was at the beginning, taking an assist from the irrepressible Fionán Mackessy on 72 minutes to bring Kerry to within one (they’d trailed by ten less than twenty minutes before that).

It was an heroic display on a day of historic displays. A glorious failure it may have been – and we use the word advisedly – but you got the sense of something special coming into focus in Austin Stack Park nevertheless.

Kerry can build upon this, carrying that energy and hurt and pride with them to greater days. They might even be able to begin this weekend with a victory against Antrim in Corrigan Park.

Winning in Belfast – against the already-qualified Saffrons – would give Kerry a chance of making the final, dependant on results elsewhere. It seems something of a stretch at this stage, but not impossible.

Given the near-misses Kerry have already suffered this year, a run out in Croke Park is probably the least they deserve for their efforts, and if it means Jordan Conway gets just rewards after a year on the side lines all the better.

If Kerry are to get there with a win over Antrim next weekend, something tells us he’ll have played a key part. He's back. With a bang.