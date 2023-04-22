Jordan Conway goal clinches victory for Kerry on the road to fourteen-man Kildare

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 3

Kildare 0-14

Kerry 1-17

A six-point victory, and a worthy one it was too for Kerry in what was a potentially tricky assignment on the road to a hurting Kildare.

It was a game the Kingdom always looked like winning, which is not to say it was an easy victory by any manner of means. Kildare, despite being down to fourteen men for the final twenty minutes following the dismissal of Paul Dolan, make their guests work hard for it.

Even as the Lilywhites hit a number of poor wides in the last five or six minutes – two from David Qualter and one from keeper Paddy McKenna – it still took a brilliant goal by Jordan Conway in injury to give the Kingdom the security they craved.

In the end it was a sweet result for Stephen Molumphy’s men and keeps them very much in contention for a fourth straight Joe McDonagh Cup final appearance.

Most encouragingly it’s arguable that as good as they were, there’s more to come from the Kingdom. In the conditions, it rained non-stop from start to finish on the Curragh plain, some of the hurling they played was sweet, but more so it was the grit that dug this one out.

Fionán Mackessy gave a man-of-the-match display on the half-back line, Paudie O’Connor as ever was stuck in everything and when the fat was in the fire Mikey Boyle came off the bench to settle nerves late on.

That dogged determination was evident from the off as even though Kildare quite encouragingly – forcing a save from John Brendan O’Halloran two minutes in from Brian Byrne before taking an early lead through a David Qualter free – the Kingdom soon got to grips with the situation and before long looked the better side.

Not by a massive margin mind you. It was a nicely balanced contest as the rain fell softly on the Hawkfield turf. All the same when Kerry stretched the game out to a three-point game by the eighteenth minute – with points from Conway (a pair of frees), Darragh Shanahan and Pádraig Boyle – it didn’t feel undeserved.

Kerry were working really hard and putting a high press on the home side, who struggled at times to clear their lines. When they did, however, young Cian Boran at full-forward looked a real danger for Kildare, and a great outlet for long ball.

It was little surprise when he ended Kildare’s drought on eighteen minutes and with it the home side came more and more into the game, going tit-for-tat with the Kingdom for a spell before a run of three points on-the-trot – starting with a poor turnover from Paudie O’Connor, which was punished ruthlessly by Cathal McCabe – to level the game back up at six points apiece by 28 minutes.

With the Kildare crowd increasingly vocal, Kerry needed to do something to settle the thing down again and with Brandon Barrett, playing clever stuff, picking out Eoin Ross they regained the lead just one minute later.

Further points Boyle and Conway (a free) gave the green and gold back their three-point advantage come the half-time whistle – 0-6 to 0-9 – a very decent position to be in, especially considering they have proven very much to be a second half side this season.

Despite that, Kildare started the second half well with a pair of pointed Qualter frees. Kerry eventually getting up to speed five minutes into the half with Pádraig Boyle being blocked for a goal chance by Rian Boran.

After that a trio of points unanswered from Kerry – Jordan Conway making an instant impact off the bench, plus a pair of Boyle points – had Kerry four clear on 43 minutes. On top, in command, just not dominantly so.

Coming up on the 50th minute mark the margin remained at four – 0-10 to 0-14 – but the sending off of Paul Dolan (on a second yellow) seemed to give Kerry a decisive advantage.

The thing was though, despite having a lot of the ball they didn’t score right away – Eoin Ross missing out on a goal chance – allowing Kildare a way back into the game as a pair of points, Cathal McCabe and a Qualter free, left it 0-12 to 0-14 with twelve minutes remaining.

Even if that made for a somewhat nervy finish the Kingdom were able to come up with the goods every time Kildare got close. Niall Mulcahy with a point straight off the bench on 59 minutes proving the point.

Still as the game entered the end stage it was still just about in the melting pot as we’ve said. Indeed, Kildare had a chance for a goal on 61 minutes saved brilliantly by John Brendan O’Halloran at point-blank range following a clever flick by McCabe.

Kerry, though, finished powerfully with Jordan Conway very much to the fore. Having a first chance of a goal on 68 minutes – saved by Paddy McKenna – before finally making the breakthrough in the 71st minute having taken a brilliant assist from namesake Shane to leave it 0-13 to 1-17.

And, while Kildare did get one last score through Qualter, there was never any chance of the Lilywhites striking back at the Kingdom from there. The spoils going back down the M7 with the green and gold.

After three rounds Kerry have five points on the board. Not a bad place to be at all ahead of a fourth round clash away to Offaly in a fortnight’s time.

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna, Niall Ó Muineacháin, Simon Leacy, Cian Shanahan, Paul Dolan, Rian Boran, Drew Costello, Johnny Byrne, Cathal McCabe (0-2), James Burke, Gerry Keegan (0-1), Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne, Cian Boran (0-2), David Qualter (0-8f) Subs: Declan Flaherty for P Divilly (inj), 27, Seán Christanseen for J Burke (inj), 41, Seán Whelan for C Boran, 56

KERRY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Evan Murphy, Darragh Shanahan (0-1), Eric Leen, Eoin Ross (0-1), Jason Diggins, Paudie O’Connor, Fionán Mackessy, Kyle O’Connor, Michael Leane, Pádraig Boyle (0-5, 1f), Shane Conway (0-5, 3f), Brandon Barrrett, Colin Walsh (0-1), Gavin Dooley Subs: Jordan Conway (1-2) for G Dooley, half-time, Dan Goggin (0-1) for B Barrett, 53, Niall Mulcahy (0-1) for E Ross, 58, Mikey Boyle for D Shanahan, 62, Philip Lucid for P Boyle, 72

REFEREE: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)