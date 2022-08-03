John Mike and Gavin Dooley: the Causeway father and son bidding for Kerry hurling glory

He was always likely to go into the family business: scoring goals.

Other than maybe that of Boyle, no other family name has been more synonymous with raising the green flag around these parts than that of Dooley.

No matter the venue, no matter even the sport, when a Dooley is on hand expect goals. Not just any old goals either. Good goals. Special goals. Important goals.

Goals like the one Gavin Dooley scored against Kilmoyley in the County Championship semi-final late last month.

It was the sort of goal that will go down in local folklore. The reason Causeway are now preparing for this County Final and the sort of goal his legendary father, John Mike, would have been proud to call his own.

Standing down the other end of the pitch, still lining out in goal for the club twenty five years after his championship debut and well into his forties, the pater familia was bursting with pride and joy at his son’s skill and courage.

That the two of them have ended up on the same side, chasing the same prizes, is not something many fathers and sons get to experience. It’s a truly special thing. These really are the days for the Dooley clan.

“Yeah [I hung on] more or less to play with Gavin, but it kind of only happened really,” John Mike recalls.

"I wasn’t hanging on either to make it happen. If it happened it happened. It happened in 2018 then and we were beaten in the semi-final by Lixnaw. The year after I kind of retired, but was asked back again then.”

Playing with your son is special enough you’d have to imagine. Winning a championship with him, though, that another level entirely and came about through happenstance for the man who played in goal at underage level before his move to full-forward later on.

“Our goalie got injured there in 2019 and they just asked me to fall into goals and I’ve been there since,” John Mike says.

"I actually had retired that year, but the goalie got injured, tore his hamstring, and we’d no other goalie. Steve [Goggin] gave me a phone call so at the end of the year it turned out a right good one.

"That [winning with my son on the team] was unreal. That was probably the best hurling achievement out of all the years. You can’t bottle that really.

"And Maurice [Leahy, John Mike’s father-in-law] was involved and his uncle was selector, Maurice’s son David. Then we had my own nephew was on the panel as well, Cillian Dooley. It was a right family occasion really.”

For Gavin to win that 2019 title with his dad was coming almost full circle from his early days. The fruition of years of hard-work, and guidance. Right back to those days of pucking ball in the back garden.

"Even underage here he coached us,” Gavin remembers.

"Nearly every year I was involved underage he was manager or involved in some way. He’s been involved since I started young anyway, the whole time on the pitch or somewhere anyway around.”

His father’s status and reputation wasn’t lost on the young man either growing up. After all he could see with his own eyes just how good he was and is.

“When you’re going in [to Tralee] watching games and you see him sticking two or three goals a game that’s what you want to be doing,” he continues.

"It's an inspiration really. When you’d be going into school then and all your friends would be talking, 'oh your dad scored two or three goals’ at the weekend.

"You’d be proud more than anything and hoping to pick up the knack of scoring them yourself.

“He was my inspiration and even the grandfather there [Maurice Leahy] you’d want to hit the heights that they hit and try maybe to push on further.

"It’s just nice to keep the tradition going and keep looking up to the boys and try carry on what they left before me.”

Still there must have been a certain amount of pressure growing up in the shadow of John Mike for Gavin. There would have been an expectation almost that he could follow in those famous footsteps.

“To be honest now I don’t really look at that… there probably is a bit of a pressure alright, but even when you’re in games you don’t really think of that aspect of it,” Gavin says.

"Even coming into games it wouldn’t be in the back of my mind. Just go out, do my own thing, perform as well as I can, you know? Work hard and what happens happens.”

If there’s a common thread between both men’s careers, it’s that ability to adapt, to learn, to grow.

Even though, John Mike started at in goal at an early age, the role of goalkeeper has moved on significantly in the meantime. After a generation spent outfield, it must have taken some getting used to for the one-time Kerry star.

“It’s a lot different [to playing outfield],” he says.

"You're watching their six forwards and you’re watching our six boys, are they on top of them. You’ve a better view of the whole game anyhow. The puck-out strategy is not too bad. Some days you’d have good days, some days you’d have bad days.”

Gavin, meanwhile, has kicked his game up another level or two this season under the tutelage of Stephen Molumphy with the Kerry seniors.

“In fairness now since the boys came in they’re top-class,” he enthuses.

“The training sessions, everything. You really look forward to it. There was nothing repetitive, it was always new. Everyone brought into it. It really lifted everyone then, the sessions were good because of that.

"In fairness to the boys they were top class. Everything they did was professional and it was just brilliant to be part of really. It brought me on then. The strength and conditioning side especially.

"Even before this year, to be honest, I rarely would have gone into a gym. I would have been sick at the sight of it! I put on a bit of weight alright now. The boys coming in would have improved the whole lot. Kerry hurling is on an even better track than it was before.”

Throughout this championship with the odd rare exception, the county players have roared into the fray and looked very much a cut above. The speed at which they’re playing at inter-county level, having tangible benefit in club competition.

“They’re very high-paced games,” Gavin continues.

"Even when you miss a game in there you're nearly sluggish to get going again. That would bring you on a pile. Even the likes of Antrim there, they’re well able to compete as a Liam MacCarthy team and playing against them is a pleasure.

"And playing against Wexford in Tralee there was an unreal occasion and if you’re playing against teams like that every week it’d bring you on even more. The likes of Cork and Wexford. You’ll get a few beatings, but eventually you’ll get there. That’s where you want to be.

“The all around skills have improved really. We’re getting good challenge games there against Waterford and teams like that. It would bring you on a pile playing at that higher standard just above you.

"It would make you think faster on the spot and improve your reactions and everything. When you have two or three men up your back if you don’t have the touch for it, the ball is gone. Even just focussing on that, it’s bringing it all together on the field then.”

John Mike, of course, had a stories career with the Kingdom playing under a host of managers, including a couple of spells under his father-in-law Maurice Leahy, another legendary figure in the Kingdom's hurling firmament.

At club level John Mike started like a house on fire, winning the title in just his second year on the senior squad. Little did he realise at the time it would take a while before he got back to winning ways, 21 years as it turned out.

“We had lost four or five finals on the way,” John Mike recounts.

"We were always in and around the semi-final. We lost 2006 to Ballyduff, we lost 2004 to Kilmoyley they won the four in-a-row. Then we lost 2008 again. We lost one in 1997 as well, before I won it in 1998. It was Ballyheighue that year.”

After the 2019 success, 2020 and 2021 were disappointing ones for the Causeway club. There or thereabouts as ever, just not getting over the line, not pushing on from that breakthrough success.

Oddly enough they’re probably going to go into this weekend’s final as underdogs, but in the wake of Gavin's goal in the semi-final and the manner in which Causeway dug out that victory, the buzz in the camp must be huge.

"There’s always been a good buzz around the place, even from before that game,” the 22-year-old Gavin says.

"We’re enjoying our time this year. We weren’t really looked at very much at the start of the championship with all these guys gone away the likes of Billy [Lyons] and Jason Leahy and all of them, we just came down and said we’d enjoy ourselves, hurl away, go into town and play our game and work hard on the pitch.

"If you can outwork the other team that's half the battle and we’ve skilful enough players that will come to the top in the end.”

From top of the pitch to the bottom, the Dooleys have it covered. Their journey is not yet at and end. Not by a long shot.