John Mike and Gavin Dooley: the Causeway father and son bidding for Kerry hurling glory

With his goal against Kilmoyley in the semi-final, Gavin Dooley showed some of his legendary father’s steel and finesse in front of the sticks

Damian Stack

He was always likely to go into the family business: scoring goals.

Other than maybe that of Boyle, no other family name has been more synonymous with raising the green flag around these parts than that of Dooley.

Privacy