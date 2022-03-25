Joe O’Connor to captain Kerry against Tyrone on his first start of the year

Joe O'Connor will captain the Kerry team for the first time when he starts at midfield against Tyrone

Joe O’Connor will captain the Kerry team to play Tyrone on Sunday as the Austin Stacks man makes his first start of the year in the green and gold.

The Tralee club man made his Kerry senior debut in last year’s League but suffered a leg injury in Stacks’ Munster Club SFC Final defeat to St Finbarrs in January, which has kept him sidelined since. He was nominated by the county champions to captain Kerry this year and so will lead out the team on Sunday for the first time in that capacity.

O’Connor’s inclusion at midfield is one of five changes to the team that started against Armagh in last Sunday’s win in the Athletic Grounds, with three changes in the forward unit.

Shane Murphy returns to goalkeeping duties with Shane Ryan dropping to the bench, while Joe O’Connor plays at midfield alongside Diarmuid O’Connor, whose Na Gaeil club mate Jack Barry also drops to the bench. O’Connor played the last 10 minutes against Armagh last week, having replaced Barry in the 64th minute.

In attack, the Spillane brothers, Adrian and Killian, are replaced in the half and full forward lines respectively by Micheál Burns and David Clifford, with the Fossa man restored to the starting team after scoring the crucial goal in Armagh after coming on as a half time substitute.

Paul Geaney is also recalled to the inside forward line, with Stephen O’Brien moving out to the half forward line where he replaces Paudie Clifford. The eldest of the Fossa brothers was a late starter in place of Dara Moynihan, who isn’t among the substitutes after picking up a slight injury before last week’s game.

Gavin White is named on the match-day squad after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the first League game against Kildare, but David Moran, who continues his rehab on a leg injury, is not among the 26 for Sunday.

Kerry have already qualified for the Division One final on Saturday week, but Tyrone must win in Killarney on Sunday to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation to Division Two.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is 1.45pm.

Kerry team to play Tyrone:

Shane Murphy

Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan

Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

Diarmuid O’Connor, Joe O’Connor

Stephen O’Brien, Jack Savage, Micheál Burns

Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Paul Geaney

Substitutes: Shane Ryan, Paudie Clifford, Jack Barry, Adrian Spillane, Killian Spillane, Greg Horan, Darragh Roche, Pa Warren, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White, Éanna Ó Conchúir