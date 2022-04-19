Joe McDonagh round-up: Antrim assume control with first round win over Offaly

It could well be the defining game of the McDonagh Cup and with the narrowest of victories, Anrim have claimed control of the group and their destiny.

Offaly, meanwhile, will be able to take plenty of positives from their trip to Belfast to take on the home side. Sure the defeat puts them on the back foot a little, and they will be disappointed by how the end-game played out, but they’ll know now they’ve got what it takes to qualify for the final and challenge Antrim should they meet again down the line, as most people expect them to at this stage.

There was very little in it at the break between the two pre-tournament favourites in Corrigan Park. Offaly did seem to be edging in front with a trio of scores unanswered – Jason Sampson, Brian Duignan and David Nally all prominent in the first half for the Faithful – but a goal just before the break for Connor McCann left it all square at the break, 1-8 to 0-11.

Antrim started the second half in determined fashion and by the 53rd minutes had opened out a five point lead and, with Offaly’s Jack Screeney picking up a second yellow card to leave his men reduced to fourteen from the remainder, it was looking good for the Saffrons.

A goal for Conor Johnston around this time seemed to put a hat on Antrim’s supremacy, but Offaly battled back straight away with a goal from David Nally. Indeed, Offaly were back in front late on following a Paddy Clancy goal and a pointed free by Eoghan Cahill.

A late goal for Conor Johnson sealed the win for Antrim 3-22 to 2-24. Their fate now very much in their hands as they head this weekend to face Kerry’s conquerors Down in Ballycran. Offaly, meanwhile, are at home to Meath in O’Connor Park for what should be a routine victory for the Faithful County.

Judging by how the Royals performed against Carlow in Páirc Tailteann one wouldn’t give them too much of a chance of showing up well in Tullamore.

Meath were totally out-gunned by Carlow on Saturday afternoon. The travelling Carlow men got off the mark early doors with a pointed free from Marty Kavanagh, and a point each from Kevin McDonald and Seán Murphy before Chris Nolan slammed home the first of four goals for the visitors.

A second goal followed via Conor Kehoe as Carlow went in at the break 2-15 to 0-10 in front. It didn’t get any better for the Royals in the second half with Carlow doubling their total – their second half goals coming courtesy of Murphy and Kavanagh.

Carlow look back on form ahead of Kerry’s visit there this weekend. Meath look like relegation fodder already.