James O’Donoghue helps point Legion past Kilcummin to book IFC semi-final with An Ghaeltacht

Legion's James O'Donoghue shoots for a score as Philip O'Leary of Kilcummin tries to block him in their County Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final in Derreen on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Killarney Legion 1-13

Kilcummin 0-8

A strong second half performance for Killarney Legion, which they won by 1-8 to 0-3, saw them ease to victory over Kilcummin in an East Kerry derby in Dirreen on Sunday, and into the semi-finals of the Intermediate Championship where they will play An Ghaeltacht in the penultimate round.

This was a team performance from Legion who got five points from James O’Donoghue and a goal from Tomás Moriarty, but it was the overall collective effort that will please manager Ned English more than anything.

The sides were level at the break, as both teams were quite wasteful with their chances. Brendan Kealy had put Kilcummin ahead in the first minute with a pointed free, before Darragh Lyne levelled with an excellent score. Jamie O’Sullivan slotted a free and, after a low scoring first fifteen minutes, Legion led by 0-2 to 0-1.

The home side stretched into a four-point lead, beginning with a superb Conor Keane point. James O’Donoghue added a brace – the first a sideline kick that split the posts (albeit possibly after he broke the whitewash), and a second shot at goal that flashed over the bar to put his side 0-5 to 0-1 ahead.

Kilcummin rallied late in the half, led by midfielder Kieran Murphy who pointed twice from play to halve the deficit, while Brendan Kealy slotted a free before Noel Duggan levelled matters, as the teams went to the interval locked at 0-5 apiece.

Legion were far more clinical after the interval, and scored four points unanswered, with two each for O’Donoghue (one free) and half time substitute Will Shine putting the hosts in the driving seat.

Kilcummin created a gilt-edged goal chance in the 44th minute but Mark O’Shea’s initial shot was stopped on the line by Cian Gammell, before Kevin Gorman’s second effort was blocked down by his opposite number Darragh Lyne. Noel Duggan slotted a free to leave Kilcummin trailing by 0-9 to 0-6 with a quarter to play.

Gammell – a member of Kerry’s extended squad this year – kicked a super score from in front of the stand but Brendan Kealy had a chance to cancel it out with a free on the ‘45’ only for Legion’s Padraig Lucey to pluck the ball out of the air above the crossbar.

A moment of madness from Kilcummin captain Gary O’Leary saw him red carded in the 53rd minute – O’Leary fouling Jamie O’Sullivan before petulantly kicking his opponent while he was on the ground after the whistle was blown. O’Sullivan slotted the resulting free to put Legion five ahead, but Noel Duggan pointed a free on the next play for Kilcummin.

Legion weren’t resting on their laurels and made full use of their extra man for the remainder of the game. James O’Donoghue and Jonathan Lyne added well taken points, before Brendan Kealy was left completely exposed on a counter-attack with four Legion men bearing down on him with no supporting cast of defenders for help. O’Donoghue had the option of Darragh Lyne to his left or to go himself, but chose to pass right to Tomás Moriarty for an easy tap-in goal. That put a definitive end to Kilcummin’s hopes and, although Kieran Murphy added a late point, the final whistle was blown for a comfortable home victory.

Kilcummin were best served by midfielder Kieran Murphy who scored three points, as well as young defender Dara O’Callaghan who has a bright future in front of him.

Legion had a host of players that excelled, with James O’Donoghue, Jonathan Lyne and Darragh Doherty superb in their respective positions, although it was the defensive playmaking efforts of Padraig Lucey that stood out on the day.

LEGION: Brian Kelly, Darragh Doherty, Rob Leen, Peter O’Sullivan, Cian Gammell (0-1), Danny Sheahan, Jonathan Lyne (0-1) , Padraig Lucey, Darragh Lyne (0-1), Luke O’Donoghue, James O’Donoghue 0-5 (3f), Denis Sheahan, Conor Keane (0-1), Jamie O’Sullivan (0-2f), Ryan O’Grady. Subs: Will Shine (0-2) for O’Grady, Tomás Moriarty (1-0) for D Sheahan, Peter McCarthy for L O’Donoghue.

KILCUMMIN: Brendan Kealy (0-2f), Kevin McSweeney, Dara O’Callaghan, Chris O’Leary, Dan Moynihan, Philip O’Leary, Eoghan O’Donovan, Kieran Murphy 0-3 (1f), Kevin Gorman, Cian Foley, Mark O’Shea, Gary O’Leary, Danny Cronin, Paul O’Shea, Noel Duggan 0-3 (1f). Subs: Matt Keane for Cronin, Donal Maher for K McSweeney, Shaun Keane for J O’Sullivan, Philip Casey for M O’Shea, Shane McSweeney for P O’Shea.

Referee: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)