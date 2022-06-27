James Costello suggests Kerry turnovers and ‘a bit of nerves’ cost minors an All-Ireland final place

It can’t have been easy for James Costello to summon up his immediate thoughts after Saturday’s All-Ireland minor football semi-final defeat to Mayo. While Kerry never really performed on the day, the Blennerville man would still have known that this had turned out to be a very winnable game.

However, defeat was indeed the lot of the Kingdom youngsters on a Tullamore afternoon where the contest never rose above the downright mediocre. At the end of the day, Ronan Clarke’s first half goal for the Connacht side was the match-winner, with Kerry left to rue the serious green flag opportunities that were all squandered.

“We’re very disappointed, we never got into our rhythm, and probably a lot of that was down to Mayo. It was free-ridden, the wind was swirling around, we never got into our flow, and full credit to Mayo, they deserved their win,” said Costello.

“I thought there was 15 minutes in the first half where we played well. Mayo had a lot of bodies back, and we were trying to find our way through it, and it was tough. The goal before half-time sickened us, and then when we came out in the second half, we missed a lot of chances, which is unlike us, and we were turning over the ball. It wasn’t to be our day, but very proud of the lads.”

The Kerry boss rejected the suggestion that some of the key forwards in the side were deployed too deep at times, or that the tactical plan was a touch too negative on the day. Instead, he pin-pointed the alarming level of turnovers conceded (25 in total, 16 in the attack) as being crucial to the end result.

“I don’t think that is fair. I thought in the first half the way the game has gone now, there are bodies back there and we were trying to pick gaps in it. Look it wasn’t to be our day as we missed a good bit and I think it was more the turnovers that cost us with lads showing a bit of nerves,” he added.

“I would need to watch the game back to comment (on the referee) but obviously the free count was something like 24/7 against us, but we were not clean in the tackle either. Mayo were a lot more disciplined in the tackle but, as I said, the game never really flowed for us which was the most disappointing thing.

“I just think the day that was in it, there was a real swirling wind hanging around the place, so you really had to be in around the D to kick a score. It dropped in patches, which allowed us to get shots off, but it’s just one of those days where things didn’t go our way.”

Of course, the black card issued to one of Kerry’s more influential performers, Donagh O’Sullivan, in the 25th minute played a significant role in what transpired. The Munster side had been the better team up to that juncture, even accounting for the Mayo goal, but it wasn’t the same scenario after that sin-binning.

“It’s so hard when you get a black card, and Donagh is a really, really important player for us. He links the play, and he is our out ball when we’re trying to get up the field, and losing him for ten minutes really hurt us. You just have to try and get through the ten minutes really. It’s just one of those days, I think Mayo, fair play to them, fully deserved their win.

“It’s hugely disappointing overall. When you come up to an All-Ireland semi-final, you want lads to perform to their potential, and you need ten or eleven of your guys to win their individual battles, and we probably didn’t do that today. You would never fault the effort, but I think the execution was the problem. Why that was, I don’t know, but I think the execution left us down.”

While the St Pat’s club man has just finished his fourth season at the helm, without managing to bring the Tom Markham Cup back to the county, it certainly hasn’t been for the want of trying. Costello is not in it for personal glory however. He is just happy for players to develop and progress to the higher ranks down the line.

“We had three or four good goal chances, and normally our lads are pretty lethal in front of goal, so it was disappointing none of them went in, it just wasn’t to be our day. The year was up and down, the only thing I am sure of it that there are a lot of pretty good footballers in that dressing-room.

“I am sure that they will go on and wear the green and gold as we move up through the levels. At the end of the day, I’ll get as much satisfaction as I would get from winning an All-Ireland if five or six of those lads step up and play for the Kerry seniors.”