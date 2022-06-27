Kerry

James Costello suggests Kerry turnovers and ‘a bit of nerves’ cost minors an All-Ireland final place

Kerry manager James Costello: 'We&rsquo;re very disappointed, we never got into our rhythm' Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

It can’t have been easy for James Costello to summon up his immediate thoughts after Saturday’s All-Ireland minor football semi-final defeat to Mayo. While Kerry never really performed on the day, the Blennerville man would still have known that this had turned out to be a very winnable game.

However, defeat was indeed the lot of the Kingdom youngsters on a Tullamore afternoon where the contest never rose above the downright mediocre. At the end of the day, Ronan Clarke’s first half goal for the Connacht side was the match-winner, with Kerry left to rue the serious green flag opportunities that were all squandered.

