Jackie Horgan fifty-fifty for Kerry’s clash with Meath camogie boss confirms

ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Kerry v Meath

Saturday, July 9

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 4pm

Kerry camogie boss Ian Brick has confirmed that star player Jackie Horgan is no more that “fifty-fifty” for the Kingdom’s All Ireland quarter-final clash with Meath in Portlaoise this weekend.

“It’s fifty-fifty really,” he told The Kerryman.

"It’s just to see on the morning I suppose really to see how she is after getting off the bus. It’s as simple as that. She’s got a thing with her knee and she could be okay for maybe ten minutes and it might not be okay at all. She won’t have a full match at all in her, but hopefully she’ll have some part to play. Hopefully anyway.”

The Kingdom will also be without the services of Danielle O’Leary as she’ll be involved with the Kerry ladies footballers in their clash with Armagh in Tullamore later that same evening.

Kerry also picked up a number of knocks in their seventeen-point defeat at the hands of Galway in their final group phase game in Kenny Park, Athenry.

“Elaine Ryall and Áine O’Connor came off injured alright. They’re bangs, but we’re hoping that they will be okay for the weekend. Just to be assessed I suppose. They’re the two injuries from that game,” Brick noted.

The game against Galway, while a fairly hefty defeat on the scoreboard, wasn’t all bad for the green and gold.

“We did very well in the first half, to be fair,” Brick maintained.

“We were down a few bodies on the day as well and carrying a couple of injuries so we didn’t want to risk anything really. It was about taking positives from the game to take forward to the quarter-final really.”

Kerry could have been playing Cork this weekend, but Wesmeath were docked points for playing an ineligible player against Dublin, which bumped Kerry up the table.

”It was a bit unusual,” Brick said.

"And to only hear it on the bus on the way down wasn't ideal, but anyway instead of meeting Cork, we’re playing Meath. The fact we haven’t played Meath in two years is just better to play a different opposition. We always knew it was going to be Portlaoise, but it’s going to be a different sort of game for us really.

“We met them two years ago and we were hoping to be a little closer to them, but they were just after being relegated from senior. They’re a very physical side.

"They’ve a couple of exceptional players. The goal is to try and stay in the game as long as we can really and to give us a chance going into the last quarter of the match, that’s what we're looking for.”

This year’s Camogie championship has been a much more complete competition than last year, which has helped Brick develop his options.

“It is much more so,” he concurred.

"It was said that our group was the easier of the two, but regardless of that it was very competitive. We’ve had five really good games and we’ve given a lot of new girls and younger girls a lot of experience as well, which is very important going forward.

"The fact that we’re in the quarter-final is what we wanted at the start of the year, regardless of who was available to us. We’ve achieved that, but obviously we want to go a step further.”

Kerry have twice made the quarter-finals in the last two years. It’s become something of a glass ceiling for the Kingdom at this stage, meaning they’ll be more than keen to make that breakthrough this time around.

“Two years ago against Laois we were a puck of a ball away from getting to the semi-finals and last year then we met the outright winners Antrim and they were an exceptional side,” Brick recalled.

"They’re different experiences, but look we seem to be a little bit more mature this year trying to build from the back and a little bit more composure on the ball, but the injury to Jackie is a major loss to us and Danielle O’Leary won’t be available to us either.

"All in all we’ll be trying to be competitive to the final whistle obviously and just see how it works out for us then.”