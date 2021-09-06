Jack O’Connor’s Kildare resignation could open door for Kingdom return

Back on the market: Jack O'Connor's departure from the Kildare manager's job could open him up for a return to the Kerry hot-seat Photo by Harry Murphy / Sportsfile

Kerry GAA’s deliberations about the Kerry senior football manager’s vacancy got a little more complex with news that three-time All Ireland senior winning manager, Jack O’Connor, has resigned his position with Kildare.

Dromid native O’Connor had only two weeks ago committed to Kildare for the third year of his three-year term as manager, but the unexpected news that he is quitting the Lilywhites opens up a possible third coming to a managerial job he likened to that of managing Manchester United on an Irish Examiner podcast last week.

In his statement, released through Kildare GAA, O’Connor said that the reasoning behind his decision was the toll taken by the travel up and down from Kildare.

“A round journey of over eight hours from St Finans Bay to Newbridge and back takes its toll and I felt this was unsustainable for the coming season,” he stated.

The indications up until this morning had been that Peter Keane was probably in pole position to remain in the job should he want to stay in place. O’Connor’s availability now may well be factored into the deliberations around who manages Kerry in 2022 and beyond.

Speaking on that Irish Examiner podcast a week ago, O’Connor did seem to indicate that he might be open to the prospect of returning to the Kerry hot-seat one day.

"The Kerry gig is a fantastic job,” he said. "It’s a very challenging job, but would you want to be anywhere else in many ways because the tradition is here, everything is built towards the Kerry senior football team, the players are coming through. If you want an easy life, you go coach somewhere else.

“It is a very tough environment. I keep telling people this – I’m not bragging, I’m just giving you facts – in my first four years coaching Kerry were '04, '05, '06 and '09, I won three Leagues, three Munster championships, three All-Irelands, I got the height of abuse. That’s a fact.”

O’Connor’s tenure in Kildare was a successful one, having negotiated promotion to Division 1 earlier this year. O’Connor’s Kildare also gave a really good account of themselves having qualified for this year’s Leinster football final with Dublin.

His departure will be keenly felt in Kildare according to Chairperson Mick Gorman.

“We hold Jack in the highest esteem and the impact of his experience, influence and commitment as a manager will leave a lasting impression. We wish Jack the very best of luck in his future endeavours. He will always be welcome here in Kildare,” he said in a statement.

O’Connor previously managed the Kerry seniors from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2009 to 2012. He also won two All-Ireland minors titles in 2014 and 2015, and was more recently Kerry U-20/21 manager from 2016 to 2019 before taking on the Kildare job.

Jack O’Connor’s statement in full:

“After two challenging but very enjoyable years I have decided to step away from managing the Kildare senior football team. This was a very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks.

"I have been made feel very welcome during my time in Kildare and I have worked with some great people up here. However, a round journey of over eight hours from St Finans Bay to Newbridge and back takes its toll and I felt this was unsustainable for the coming season.

"I'd like to thank the Kildare County board for putting faith in me two years ago. As a management we worked incredibly hard since then to improve the standards in Kildare. The first year was about overhauling the panel and introducing a lot of good young players and this year was about building on that and making tangible progress.

"Getting promoted to Division one was crucial for the future development of this team as was reaching a Leinster final and giving the young players a taste of the big day. I hope that the management can build on this and make further strides in the years ahead.

“A big thank you to my backroom team who worked very hard to ensure that the Kildare team was well prepared. Their selfless dedication was inspiring to see. Most importantly I'd like to thank the players for the respect they showed the management and for their total commitment to the Kildare jersey. These are a great group of young men, and the journey is only beginning for them. I look forward to following their progress in the years ahead.

"Thanks also to those who sponsor Kildare teams thus ensuring that the players have the best environment in which to prepare and perform. The new development in St Conleths Park and the new gym in Manguard Plus, Hawkfield will raise the standards even higher.

"Finally, a big thank you to the Moorefield club for welcoming my two sons with open arms seven years ago. It was like a home from home for them and they enjoyed a very successful and memorable period there. They like me have returned home and that also was a factor in my decision.

“Once again thanks to everyone who helped us on this journey over the past couple of years. It was both a privilege and a pleasure to be part of it . I look forward to following Kildare's fortunes over the next few years and I wish them the very best for the future.”