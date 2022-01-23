Jack O’Connor: ‘You don’t want fellas quaking in their boots or looking over their shoulders, but you certainly want lads on their toes’

AFTER following up the earlier comprehensive victories over Limerick and Tipperary by handing out a 12-point beating to Cork in Saturday’s McGrath Cup Final, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor was undoubtedly a satisfied man leaving Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While understandably pointing out a certain degree of sloppiness in his side’s second half display, the Dromid Pearses man will have been very content with the increasing competition for places that is permeating the entire squad, which can only benefit the team performances as the year progresses.

“We’re happy with the day, because any day that you get 6,000 people-plus at a McGrath Cup game, it’s a good day. It was a good, lively game, particularly in the first half, there was a good clip to it. We got a bit tired and maybe a bit sloppy in the second half, but that’s understandable enough, because we are training hard through the McGrath Cup, and we had a good session on Thursday night,” he said.

“We were expecting the lads to get a bit tired, and they did in the second half, but, overall, we’re delighted. Cork were very lively and threatened at times, but I was happy enough with our defending. We kept them to ten or eleven points, could have got a couple of more scores ourselves, probably missed two or three goals, but, in general, 2-17 is a decent score.”

Without nine squad players on Saturday due to club commitments and injuries, Kerry still fielded an extremely strong line-up, with the bench also emptied to good effect, Jack Savage the principal substitute to really catch the eye on his early introduction for the injured Stephen O’Brien.

“We’re missing a lot of players at the moment. We have about three players injured and, up to last week, we had nine players involved with Stacks, Na Gaeil and Gneeveguilla, so that’s twelve, and we’ve only a panel of 35, so 12 from 35, you can do the maths. Then you have to take Sigerson into account. We were missing them for the Tipperary McGrath Cup game and, when you take that into account, we have to play the players that we have.

“You have to get the balance right. You don’t want fellas quaking in their boots or looking over their shoulders either, but you certainly want lads on their toes, and we have good competition now right throughout the field, and that has to be good. Anything you are doing in life, it’s about confidence, and a feeling of positivity and momentum, and I think we have a bit of that.

“There’s a good feeling in the dressing-room, not too happy with the last quarter because we got sloppy and we gave away the ball a bit more than we should have but, in general, I’m delighted with the lads. They’re showing a tremendous attitude, they’re really pushing each other, and we’re just trying to keep pushing the standard, and see where that will take us.

“The amazing thing is that we haven’t a huge amount of training done. We have a nice few sessions done in the month of January but, with the matches, you can’t do that many heavy sessions. The lads have bought in to what we’re trying to do, there are a few areas that we’re working on, they’re showing a good attitude, and that’s all we ask for.”