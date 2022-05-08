Jack O’Connor: ‘We have plenty of rust in that performance and we’ll have to improve’

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor was pleased with how the Kingdom finished out their game with Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Into the dugout to face the assembled press as the evening sun began its slow descent casting dappled shadows across the beautifully coiffed Páirc Uí Rinn playing surface, Jack O’Connor took it all in his stride.

The man is the very definition of been there, done that. Nothing in a Gaelic football or its ancillary activities will faze the Dromid man, not at this stage. Not even a first trip to the Boreenmanna Road for a championship encounter with the Old Enemy.

“It was the right thing to come up here and play the game” he maintained.

"It was a nice occasion. I enjoyed it. I’m sure the crowd enjoyed the game because they really got stuck into that game for large parts of and happy enough to get out of here with the result.”

The latter part of that statement, we can safely assume, is the more important part of it as far was the three-time All Ireland senior winning manager is concerned. The Kingdom remain firmly on course and do so after getting something of a challenge.

The way his charges responded to a Rebel rising down the back stretch will have satisfied the Kerry boss no end. Even the stress test Cork provided for 55 minutes is just what he would have wanted.

“That’s the way we predicted [it],” he said.

"We felt we’d get a good battle up here, we got that and we got out of here with a decent result, but knowing that we have plenty of rust in that performance and we’ll have to improve. Hopefully the game will bring us on.

“We expected a big battle from Cork because, you know, the controversy over the game being played here, they’d no option but to battle and they did that to be fair to them. They gave us a great battle for fifty minutes.

"I think there was only a point in it after fifty minutes so we needed all our experience off the bench to see out that game. The last quarter the big difference was we got on top of Cork’s kick-out and the flow of possession – I don’t have the stats to hand now – but I think we must have won a high percentage of Cork’s kick-outs, particularly in the last quarter. I think that was the story of the score line of the end.

Cork’s defensive structure was much improved from their league performances and the fact that David Clifford was held to just one single score from play is evidence for that. It forced Kerry to think their way around the road-block.

“They got a lot of men back obviously,” O’Connor noted.

"They set out their stall, they played with seven backs, got a lot of bodies back in our half, but we were quite loose in possession and that’s where the rust of not having a game for a few weeks came in.

"I thought we kept Cork in the game for a long time in the first half, by basically coughing up possession. We coughed up seven balls inside the attacking ‘45 and that allowed Cork with the bodies that they had back to counterattack in numbers and that was leading to some of the frees they got inside our scoring zone down the other end.”

An important factor in the outcome was the ability to bring players of experience in from the bench – Paul Murphy, Paul Geaney and David Moran bring a wealth of knowledge as well as talent.

“Absolutely,” O’Connor enthused.

"They’re experienced players, like. It’s a great luxury to be able to bring in experienced men and David Moran in particular settled us down around the middle of the field and gave us a great base. The lads used their experience to close out the game and not do anything foolish.”

With the Munster final looming against either Limerick or Tipperary in three weeks time, O’Connor was pleased to report that nobody had picked up any injuries over the course of the game.

“I wouldn’t think so, not too bad,” he said.

"We got a share of injuries there after the league final for some reason, a few niggly muscle injuries and there were a few players who didn’t train for the bones of three weeks. I think at times that maybe showed in a bit of rust, hopefully now the game will bring us on.”

O’Connor did confirm that Dara Moynihan should be in the mix for a place on the match-day 26 for the final, after an injury ruled him out of Saturday’s clash on Leeside.

“He just picked something up on Tuesday night. Not a serious injury or anything, just a muscle injury and he should be good to go in a couple of weeks,” the Kerry boss said.

After the detour to the former Flower Lodge, the Munster final will return the Kingdom to the familiar surrounds of Fitzgerald Stadium, regardless of who Kerry will face in the final

“Looking forward to that now,” O’Connor said.

“We like playing in Killarney. The Kerry people like watching games in Killarney so really looking forward to that and so are the players.”