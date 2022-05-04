Jack O’Connor: ‘We have no issue with a battle once we’re prepared for it’

Jack O'Connor: 'I know from my past battles with them that they arise to the challenge of playing Kerry always. They obviously want to make a battle out of the game, that’s why they are taking us to Pairc Ui Rinn.'

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor will face a Cork senior team for the first time in 10 years next Saturday, and the Dromid native is preparing his team for the ‘mother and father of all battles’ from a Cork team he expects will thrown everything they have at their old adversary in Pairc Uí Rinn.

O’Connor, who managed Kerry from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2009 to 2012, knows what it is like to lose to Cork in the Munster Championship, and he is not underestimating what Cork will bring to Saturday’s provincial semi-final, despite their struggles in Division 2 of the League this year.

“I’ve been involved in too many battles with Cork down the years to ever take them for granted,” O’Connor told The Kerryman on Monday.

“I mean they clearly have a better squad of players available to them now than they had during the League, they have a good share of players back, good quality players. And they have been very good underage, at minor, under-20, under-21 the last few years, so we’ll never, ever underestimate Cork.

“I know from my past battles with them that they arise to the challenge of playing Kerry always. They obviously want to make a battle out of the game, that’s why they are taking us to Pairc Ui Rinn.

“And we have to make sure we are up for the battle, and that we’re tuned in properly for the game, not to listen to any sort of loose talk that’s going on because we’re expecting Cork to be very good here, be very competitive, be very motivated and to battle like hell and that’s fine once we are tuned in for that battle.

"That’s the message that we will be drumming home to the players that this is going to be a mother and father of a battle and that’s fine. We have no issue with a battle once we’re prepared for it.”

Kerry have a fairly clean bill of health with the exception of Mike Breen, who is a long-term injury, Greg Horan, with a hamstring problem, and corner back Dan O’Donoghue, who is rehabbing a leg injury, and who is expected to be available for the Munster Final on May 28 should Kerry qualify.

O’Connor said there had been a few “niggles and muscle injuries” among the squad since the League Final win, adding that a few players hadn’t trained fully for a couple of weeks since that win over Mayo. However, he confirmed that David Moan, Paul Murphy and Stefan Okunbor have been doing full training and are fully fit and available for selection.

Sean O’Shea – who hasn’t played with Kerry since before the Round 5 League game against Mayo in mid-March – is also fully recovered from a toe injury and is expected to resume his place in the starting 15 on Saturday.

On the issue around the venue and the decision last week of Kerry to accede to Cork’s request to play the game in Pairc Uí Rinn, O’Connor said the decision was made to give the players certainly around the game going ahead.