Jack O’Connor says Kerry players have to forget about last year and realise there is a huge amount of work ahead of them

Kerry’s All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor says there is always a different, and often difficult, dynamic within a team when they are the reigning champions, and that he won’t know if the same hunger is there this year as last until some of the away fixtures in the National League.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s McGrath Cup opening game away to Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn, O’Connor said that while the successes of 2022 were fantastic, the focus has firmly shifted to the defence of the four trophies the Kerry footballers won last year, and it remains to be seen if the players “can go to the well again or do they live off the fat of the land and keep thinking back to last year”.

O’Connor suggested that a successful defence of the McGrath Cup title won 12 months ago could be a tall order, given the amount of last year’s All-Ireland final starting team is currently unavailable, but it will be in the League where the credentials of the team will be properly tested.

"Yeah, sure it was a great year, we entered four competitions and we won the four of them so it was fantastic, and there was a great reaction when we got back in July with the (Sam Maguire) cup. So, yeah, it has been a great success really, but the bottom line we have to wipe the slate clean now and start at the bottom of the mountain again, so that’s the big challenge for us now,” he told The Kerryman on Monday.

"Fellas have to forget about last year and start again and realise there is a huge amount of work ahead of us. The team holiday is sort of a natural end to the season, and that was running into Christmas then, so we’ve very little done, we’ve only met twice I think. A couple of sessions done, so we’d be well behind the curve now so we just need a good bit of work in January to get some way up to pace.”

Twice before – in 2005 and 2010 – O’Connor led a Kerry team into the new season as League and All-Ireland champions, looking to retain the Sam Maguire Cup. And twice O’Connor and the team came up short. Suffice to say, Jack knows a thing or two about reigning All-Ireland champions having a target on their back, and what it can – even imperceptibly – do to the mind-set of the champions themselves.

“Sure of course that will be a factor that teams tend to raise their game for whoever has won the All-Ireland the year before. We cannot do a whole lot about that except to concentrate on our own game, hoping to get ourselves as right as possible,” O’Connor said. “It isn’t easy to deal with and there is no point in denying it. When you win an All-Ireland there is an awful lot of things that come attached to it. Players have been on the go between social occasions and social engagements, as well as football and all the rest of it.

"It can be tough enough to replicate the hunger that you had the year before. It was obvious last year how hungry our lads were, even in the McGrath Cup. We won’t know whether that hunger is still there until the League starts and we have long journeys and tough games behind us. We will know more after our opener in Donegal and places like Omagh and Castlebar and we will know how much of that hunger is there.

"That is the key to it, can fellows go to the well again or do they live off the fat of the land and keep thinking back to last year? We must make sure that looking back is not a factor and fellows have to just move on. I often think of the old [American Football quarterback] Tom Brady line, when asked what was his favourite Super Bowl win he said ‘the next one’. That is the way we have to be looking at it, that it is the coming year that counts not the last one, and that is important.”

To that end O’Connor says the team’s sports psychologist Tony Griffin will have a role to play is keeping the players mentally focussed, but the wily four-time All-Ireland winning manager has his own plan for guarding against any creeping complacency or comfort zone.

“The best way I found to keep players hungry is to make sure that it’s very competitive in there (in training) and that there is some fellow breathing down your neck for your spot so you don’t get complacent, and think that just because you did it last year you’re owned anything because you don’t. We will go with what we see in front us and not what we saw last year. That has to be the rule because it’s dangerous to operate in any other way.”

On the broader issue of the GAA’s split-season – which heads into its second year – O’Connor is in favour of it, certainly from the management point of view, though one slight issue he sees is the workload on the county players in Kerry, some of whom are playing all year round between county and club.

“From a management point of view I think it’s great. We were finished in July and were able to relax for a while, just go to club matches and whatever. Look, from a player’s of view it is obviously better when they are able to devote all their attention to one particular team or another. I thought when they were jumping back and forth between clubs and inter-county it wasn’t great really. It was very unfair on the clubs because it was like clubs were only getting players on loan for a couple of weeks, whereas now they are they are in with their clubs and training with the lads is better from a club point of view,” he said.

"The only reservation I have is in a county like Kerry where you have three championships, as opposed to most counties that have one, in that Kerry have the club championship, the county championship and then the district championships, that can be tough going. You have players playing into November and, for example, in the case of five Kerry lads who had to fly back a day early from our team holiday to play in an East Kerry O’Donoghue Cup final between Crokes and Spa. They are playing into December so that is far from ideal and I would be just a bit worried about issues of burnout in the long term.”

One footballer who has probably played more minutes than any other Kerry player in 2022 is David Clifford, and with an All-Ireland club semi-final next Saturday, and a likely final the following weekend, O’Connor is mindful of his star forward getting some time off.

“It (workload) is of course a concern for David as for the other lads still playing club. I think it is no coincidence that David had such a good year last year, and Paudie, because Fossa was knocked out early from the (2021) club championship and so was East Kerry. So I reckon they got a good break in November and part of December. Players need rest, there is no question about it, so if it’s not built into the season we have to find it for them.”

One thing that O’Connor firmly believes Clifford will carry lightly is the captaincy of the team. “The way we look at the captaincy means that we don’t put any extra burden on a captain to do any extra-curricular stuff. We just want our captain leading by example and we had a great captain last year in Seanie O’Shea who led by example and did not need to say a whole lot. Sure David is the same and he leads by example on the field and that is the most important thing. You could talk for Ireland but if you are not doing it on the field it does not have the same credibility. David will be fine, he is a young man but he has a wise head on his shoulders.”

As for the more immediate business to hand, Kerry’s trip to Pairc Ui Rinn this Wednesday evening in the McGrath Cup, O’Connor is playing down any expectation that the champions will be picking up and performing like they did last July when they beat Galway to recapture the Sam Maguire.

“By all accounts Cork have a good bit of work done and they will have ten times the work done that we have managed. They will be difficult as they will be setting out their stall to make a mark with a new coach on board in Kevin Walsh,” O’Connor said.

“Cork was written off in the early part of last year but I thought they got a good bit out of the season at the end. They maintained their Division Two status, they got a game in Croke Park against the Dubs, and they gave us plenty in the game in Pairc Ui Rinn.

"I am always wary of Cork because they are never a million miles away and they are capable of coming quickly as well, because Cork is a big footballing county with lots of good footballers and it’s only a matter of getting them organised. I think they have a good management in there now that will get the best out of them.”