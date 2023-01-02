Kerry

Jack O’Connor says Kerry players have to forget about last year and realise there is a huge amount of work ahead of them

The Kerry manager says players like team captain David Clifford need rest and ‘if it’s not built into the season we have to find it for them’

Kerry start the new season with a McGrath Cup against Cork on Wednesday. Kerry manager Jack O'Connor says "I am always wary of Cork because they are never a million miles away and they are capable of coming quickly as well"

Kerry start the new season with a McGrath Cup against Cork on Wednesday. Kerry manager Jack O'Connor says "I am always wary of Cork because they are never a million miles away and they are capable of coming quickly as well"

Kerry’s All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor says there is always a different, and often difficult, dynamic within a team when they are the reigning champions, and that he won’t know if the same hunger is there this year as last until some of the away fixtures in the National League.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s McGrath Cup opening game away to Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn, O’Connor said that while the successes of 2022 were fantastic, the focus has firmly shifted to the defence of the four trophies the Kerry footballers won last year, and it remains to be seen if the players “can go to the well again or do they live off the fat of the land and keep thinking back to last year”.

