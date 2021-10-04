Jack O’Connor ratified as Kerry manager after criticism of Board’s handling of selection process

Jack O’Connor has been ratified for a two-year term as Kerry senior football team manager, but only after an hour-long discussion at tonight’s County Committee meeting in which several delegates questioned the selection process and the treatment of out-going manager Peter Keane.

O’Connor – who has managed the Kerry team on two previous occasions – will manage the senior team for 2022 and 2023, with selectors Diarmuid Murphy and Micheal Quirke, after the club delegates supported the proposal of the Dromid man’s name by the five-man selection committee.

O’Connor, who has yet to complete his management team, including the team’s trainer/coach, was ratified with unanimous support.

In what an unusually long, but not unexpected, discussion for what is normally a formality to ratify a new manager, several delegates were quite critical of the whole process, with some even asking if there was a conflict of interest involving some on the selection committee and the candidates for the vacancy.

Delegate Christy O’Connell read a prepared statement from the St Marys club – the home club of Peter Keane – which asked if there was “bias in the process”, suggested that Keane was “treated in a disrespectful way” and stated that the whole selection process was conducted in a “most unsatisfactory manner”.

Kilcummin delegate Tim Ryan asked a number of questions of the chairman, including if the committee felt Keane was fairly treated since the All-Ireland semi-final loss; if the views of the senior players were considered by the sub-committee; if there was a conflict of interest involving two members of the five-man committee and Jack O’Connor; and if the sub-committee was happy with the way the process was handled from start to finish.

County Committee chairman Tim Murphy had at the start of the meeting outlined in detail the process from immediately after the All-Ireland semi-final to Tyrone on August 28 until O’Connor’s name was put forward by the selection committee on September 24.

Responding to the questions from the delegates, Mr Murphy reiterated his confidence that the whole process was conducted fairly and transparently, and rejected any suggestion that Peter Keane was treated badly, or that there was any conflict of interest involved.

"Not only did we respect [the outgoing management] but we protected them,” the chairman said, adding that he personally met and phoned Keane throughout the process to keep him briefed on how it was progressing.

Mr Murphy also strongly rejected any suggestion that the selection committee acted in any way other than with the utmost integrity and with total respect to all candidates who applied for the job.

Following O’Connor’s unanimous ratification by the meeting, the chairman formally thanked Peter Keane for his contribution to Kerry football in general and his work with the senior team over the last three years.