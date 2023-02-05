Jack O’Connor pleased with Kerry’s reaction to Donegal loss by playing with ‘more purpose’ against Monaghan

What a difference a week makes! There was a huge sense of frustration for Kerry leaving Ballybofey last Sunday. Not only did they lose the league opener to Donegal with virtually the last kick of the game, but they knew that they had left at least a point, if not two, behind them.

As a result, Sunday’s home encounter with Monaghan became an early season must-win confrontation, strange as it may seem to say. Nobody wants to be immediately embroiled in a relegation dogfight, least of all the defending league, and All-Ireland, champions.

After a convincing and comfortable eleven-point triumph over the Farney county, Kingdom manager Jack O’Connor was, understandably, in a much more satisfied mood than he had been seven days previously. In an early February test of their mettle, Kerry had stood up to the plate.

“We were very disappointed after last weekend. We felt we should have got something out of the game, and we didn’t. So it was a long old journey down from Donegal. We were trying to bottle the frustration as good as we could and try and bring it into the game today, so the lads reacted well. 3-16 is a good score, so it’s a good day all round,” he said.

“It is one of the advantages of missing so many players that fellas are getting the chance now to wear the jersey that probably mightn’t have got the chance. That was pleasing. I thought there was a lot more purpose to the way we played today.

“After twenty minutes above in Donegal we started to slow down the pace of our play, we went lateral and backwards and sideways, and it doesn’t suit us. We can’t play like that. We need to play the game at pace. That was the message all the week, and I thought we did that today.”

On an afternoon where relative newcomers Darragh Roche and Donal O’Sullivan caught the eye in the full-forward line, notching 2-5 from play between them, O’Connor was also thrilled with the commitment and hunger of Paudie Clifford, who made himself available for selection just three weeks after his long club season culminated in All-Ireland junior glory for Fossa.

“The Cliffords are great lads. Both of them would have played if we wanted them to. We just felt that today’s game was a critical game and we didn’t know if Paudie was available or not until late in the week, that’s why he didn’t appear in the programme.

“He enjoyed the game, it wasn’t the toughest game in the world to come into. We’ll get plenty of rest into those fellas as time goes on. There will be other periods where we will rest them. They love playing football and they love playing here in the stadium, in particular. They love being part of the group which is what it is all about.

“It is a big bonus for us to get two new lads (Roche and O’Sullivan) like that. There will be fair skelping (for places) when they all come back. We’re still down a lot of players, we had none of the starting forwards from the All-Ireland, we’re still missing Diarmuid (O’Connor), we’re missing the two wing-backs from the All-Ireland.

“There aren’t too many teams in Division One who can afford to have that many frontline players absent and be competitive. I’m delighted that this will help the development of these lads, and really strengthen the panel as we go on. Certainly the lads that played today didn’t look out of place.”

While the three goals enabled Kerry to pull away from their opponents in the second half, Monaghan certainly provided the home team with a stern test in the opening period, especially in the first 20 minutes, as the Dromid Pearses man admitted.

“Monaghan are that kind of a team. They gave Armagh a bellyful last weekend up in Monaghan, and when you look back on it now, outside of the goal that Rory Beggan gave away, when he kicked the ball straight to an Armagh player, there was nothing in that game, just a couple of points.

“They’re a hard-working team, obviously they’re missing a few players like McManus and McCarron and a couple more, but they have a good defensive system, and they really tested us in the first half. I always say to the lads, you can still move the ball well here in the stadium, it’s a big pitch, it plays well, there’s a bounce in the ball, and that helped us today.”

With a win and a loss now on the board, Kerry will travel to Castlebar in a fortnight for a glamour Saturday evening meeting with Kevin McStay’s Mayo, who picked up their second successive draw on Sunday after being reeled in by Armagh in the closing stages at the Athletic Grounds. The Kingdom boss is hopeful that a familiar face will be back in the squad for that game.

“Some of them did a session across the road this morning. I’d say Seanie (O’Shea) will be involved in some shape or form in that game. But, outside of him, I doubt if any of the rest of them will be involved. Diarmuid (O’Connor) is still a good bit away, that was a nasty injury.

“Mike Breen tweaked a hamstring, I’d say it was probably a carry-over from the game last weekend. He tweaked it Wednesday night, and, unfortunately for Mike, he’s not getting any run at it. It’s not too serious, but a hamstring is a hamstring, and Pa Warren did fine today.”