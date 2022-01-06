Jack O’Connor most taken by Kerry’s hunger and attitude as newcomers impress returning manager

Jack O’Connor is too long in the tooth to be swayed by what happens in January. Jack is a summer man when it comes to football. Winter talk and spring tides are all well and good for those of us in the bleachers, but when you’re in the trenches – as Jack is again with Kerry for the third time – the game only really matters in high summer.

A relaxed O’Connor took Wednesday evening’s 23-point win over Limerick in a McGrath Cup game in his stride: nothing to get cranky about; nothing to be getting giddy about. When the back slaps and arse kicks are being divvied out next July, no one is going to be delving back into the archives to revisit this fixture for anything.

Stefan Okunbor, Dan O’Donoghue and Pa Warren will, maybe, rip a few reports from the papers to archive their Kerry senior debuts, but beyond that, file this fixture under ‘forgettable’.

On a bracingly cold night in Austin Stack Park, returning O’Connor, privately, will have been suitably warmed by what he saw from his hastily assembled, but nonetheless strong and experienced team that crushed an very callow and inexperienced Limerick team. He will – as he does – extract a few takeaways, have a quiet word with one or two players. Wednesday was a first step, a small step, on what all concerned hope is a 29-week journey that will take them to an All-Ireland Final in late July.

Jack’s main takeaway?

“The lads are very hungry, that is almost the bit that is surprising me. They are very hungry for action. That hunger shows no sign of waning. And that is great because it rubs off on others,” O’Connor said "All I am looking for at the moment is attitude and a bit of hunger. They are showing that and that's great. That’s all you’re looking for at this time of year.

“Seanie O'Shea just came back from a holiday and he wanted to get into the action. He came back from a long enough flight and wanted to play. That's a great testament to him.

“There were new fellas that came back in like Jack Savage and Shane Murphy, they are mad to make their mark. That is what it is about, fellas pushing each other and raising the standards.”

O’Connor referenced the sharpness of Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien, even expressing some surprise at their eagerness for the battle so early again in the year, but at the same time not surprised at all by their drive to drive on again.

For the fifth of January, with just five or six collective sessions behind them, and with the pervading hassle that Covid continues to present, that’s about as much as the Kerry management could hope for right now.

The aforementioned Shane Murphy – back in goal after a few years in the inter-county wilderness – remains a fine talent. The Dr Crokes man is a ’keeper who plays on his toes: always looking to restart quickly, looking to press forward as an auxiliary out-field player, looking to keep the football moving.

Debutants O’Donoghue and Warren – the former playing in front of the latter on the right flank – played well, enough to draw a few words of praise from the manager.

“We had three fellas making their debut. You can't throw all new lads in together, so you have to try to get the balance right. I think we kind of went fifty fifty on that. That’ll stand to them because once you’ve your debut made that’s money in the bank. They’re two good lads and they’ll see plenty of action throughout the year.

"They all looked pretty much at home. Dan O’Donoghue looked very comfortable when he went out the field. I suppose that’s his more natural position, the centre-back area. And Pa was excellent on the wing. And Stefan put in a great shift in the middle of the field so, yeah, happy enough.

Okunbor played the first half at midfield, combining well with the experienced Adrian Spillane to largely dominate against a weakened Limerick team that offered little by way of a stern test for the home side.

Though the team and panel O’Connor assembled was experienced and strong, it came about as much through circumstance as design. He was without David Moran through injury, Paul Murphy, who was married recently, Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor and Joseph O’Connor because of club commitments with Na Gaeil and Austin Stacks.

Others from those two teams that the management are interested in looking at were also unavailable. To that end, the manager was thankful to Na Gaeil and Gneeveguilla for releasing Okunbor and Warren to make their debuts.

Others like Gavin White and Tadhg Morley were unavailable for a variety of reasons, and O’Connor isn’t sure if he will have more or less players for the trip to Tipperary next Wednesday.

Okunbor and Warren will go back to their clubs to prepare for Munster club finals, while Sigerson Cup commitments will shear O’Connor’s squad of a few others, David Clifford among them.

“That was the only team we could put out because most fellas on the bench were either coming back from injury, or coming out of Covid, or they were just coming back from a holiday, and hadn’t trained with us,” the manager said.

"I haven't even thought about next week (against Tipperary). We won’t have Stefan and Pa, there’s a few lads playing Sigerson too,” he said, while confirming that Moran would be “more long-term” as he rehabs from the leg injury suffered in the county final last month.

All in all, then, a solid return to action for all concerned. Without very much pressure at all from Limerick, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan and Gavin Crowley were assured in defence. Paudie Clifford worked the ‘forty’ with typical industry, feeding very winnable ball into his brothers, Geaney and Killian Spillane to work off.

If Kerry can beat Tipperary next week and wring a third game out of it, then great. If not, as O’Connor remarked, they’ll have got two competitive matches anyway.

The big one, of course, is the start of the League at the end of the month and a sooner than expected return to Kildare for O’Connor. That’ll raise the temperature a few degrees, regardless of the weather forecast for Newbridge on January 30.