Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jack O’Connor most taken by Kerry’s hunger and attitude as newcomers impress returning manager

Words of praise from boss for O’Donoghue, Warren and Okunbor on their debuts

Jack O'Connor walks onto the pitch before the McGrath Cup Group B match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jack O'Connor walks onto the pitch before the McGrath Cup Group B match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo Sportsfile

Jack O'Connor walks onto the pitch before the McGrath Cup Group B match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo Sportsfile

Jack O'Connor walks onto the pitch before the McGrath Cup Group B match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo Sportsfile

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Jack O’Connor is too long in the tooth to be swayed by what happens in January. Jack is a summer man when it comes to football. Winter talk and spring tides are all well and good for those of us in the bleachers, but when you’re in the trenches – as Jack is again with Kerry for the third time – the game only really matters in high summer.

A relaxed O’Connor took Wednesday evening’s 23-point win over Limerick in a McGrath Cup game in his stride: nothing to get cranky about; nothing to be getting giddy about. When the back slaps and arse kicks are being divvied out next July, no one is going to be delving back into the archives to revisit this fixture for anything.

Privacy