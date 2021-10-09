Jack O’Connor hoping return tallies up to All-Ireland success for a demanding Kingdom

If there were questions and concerns – and there were – that the return of Jack O’Connor, and the inclusion of coaching whizz Paddy Tally on his ticket, might signal some sort of betrayal of the ‘Kerry way’ of playing football, O’Connor was happy to allay those concerns when he spoke for the first time of his third coming as Kerry manager.

And anyway, Kerry have won only one All-Ireland title since the one O’Connor himself delivered in 2009, and that 2014 All-Ireland final performance against Donegal wasn’t exactly ‘Brazil 1970’ from the Kingdom.

While O’Connor didn’t reference any style of play that has gone before him since he last occupied the managerial seat in 2012, the inference from what he had to say on Friday afternoon was that Kerry supporters can expect the usual blend of hard pragmatism and fancy football from the team that Jack will build.

“I was involved in the Kerry Techs in ‘92 and ‘93. So look, what kind of football do you think those teams played starting then and all the way up? So I’m hardly going to change at this hour of my life and go all defensive. Listen, sure of course that narrative will be out there. I’m managing the team. My old friend Johnny Culloty said to me one time, he said, ‘Jack, it’s not enough just to win in Kerry, you’ve to win with a bit of style’. That’ll be our intention.”

On the matter of Tally’s involvement – the former Down manager, who has coached in Galway and further back his native Tyrone, comes with a reputation, among other things, as leaning towards setting up his teams in quite a defensive structure – O’Connor was happy to knocks any concerns on the head.

“You know when you are in the game what coaches are good, what coaches is average and I would have admired Paddy for a while,” O’Connor said. “I have got to know him better over the past couple of years because we (Kildare) have played Down about four times. We have exchanged… they have come down and we have travelled up. Paddy is just a very clever coach and he has a lot of experience. He has been to three or four different counties, he just happens to be available because he on a work sabbatical. I think we are very lucky to have him on board because he is just a very intelligent clever, organised guy who will bring something to Kerry that we haven’t got.”

Tally’s experience of working in multiple counties is something that appeals to O’Connor, and his own stint as Kildare manager, he feels, has broadened his horizons and made him a better manager.

“I think it’s always good to go outside the county because you are experiencing different cultures and different ways of looking at the game. Kildare played their football in Division 2 for the last couple of years where teams tend to set up very defensively. There is a great challenge in that trying to break that down and trying to get your own game going at the same time. So I am delighted that I went outside the county for a couple of years and I learned a lot in Kildare and sometimes you have to go outside of your own place to really appreciate the game and the way its developing.”

That experience doesn’t stop with O’Connor and Tally. The inclusion of Diarmuid Murphy and Micheal Quirke as selectors (and in a coaching capactity, too, we assume) is something O’Connor is excited about too.

“I was involved with Diarmuid before. Very, very solid guy. Great head for the game. He was involved with the Dingle club so he’s at the coalface. Very calm character. Very bright guy.

"Mike has a lot of experience. He’s a coach with the Kerry county board, a GDA. He’s had experience of managing his club team down here and managing an inter-county team and he will bring a lot to the table as well and it only occurred to me the other day that there will be three current inter-county managers in my set-up: I was managing myself, Mike was managing and Paddy was managing. We’re bound to have learned something unless we’re very dim.”

O’Connor’s first port of call will be doing the rounds of what’s left of the club football season in Kerry. There are club championships to be concluded in the next couple of weeks before the county SFC begins at the end of October. He won’t clock as many miles of a Sunday as the arduous trip to Kildare he made for the last two years, but he will scout the county for a player or three who might help take Kerry that extra mile to win back the All-Ireland.

Speaking on that infamous Irish Examiner podcast after the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone, O’Connor suggested the need for a different type of Kerry player: “those middle third players who are prepared to sacrifice their game up and down the field”.

With that in mind will he be on the lookout for Paul Galvin and Aidan O’Mahony type players like he unearthed in 2004?

“There’s a lot of club football to be played in Kerry between here and the middle of December. We’ll be on the lookout for players who can improve the squad. Are those players out there? I think there might be a couple out there. Are there more than a couple? That remains to be seen in the weeks ahead. The way the Kerry county championship works, there’s always a few players who put up their hands.

“Am I looking for a particular type of player? I made the point that the way the game is gone these days, the middle eight is really critical to the way it’s played. Those players have to be savage athletes, Roy Keane type players. You have to earmark certain types of players for those roles.

“Are those players there? I obviously don’t know. Are there Paul Galvin’s and Aidan O’Mahony’s out there? Paul Galvin was a one-off. They threw away the mould when they made Paul – he was just a special player. Look that’s always the challenge: to find players who fit into the kind of system that you want to play. Are they there? That remains to be seen.”

Are recently retired players, like Peter Crowley, or someone like James O’Donoghue, are there inter-county careers over?

“I have no idea whether they are or not because I have seen no club football but I intend to watch a lot of club football over the next couple of months,” O’Connor said. “We will make a decision then in conjunction with the management on who is up to it and who is not. Every year you are involved with a squad you are certainly looking to strengthen that squad and bring a bit of freshness to the squad and bring in players who you think will develop, not just older players but I am talking about younger players as well that you see something in, that you think will develop in the proper environment.”

And the current Kerry players, the elder statesmen, has the new manager a message for them?

“Ah look, if I was giving them a message I’d be giving it to them privately. Look, teams are always… it’s always a case of having a mix. It’s never black and white. You want a good mix of experience, fellas in the mid-20s and some younger fellas coming through.

"The experience that these fellas have built up over the years and the leadership that they develop, you can’t suddenly just throw that into the waste paper basket and we’re going to have a clean sweep here. It doesn’t work like that. You have to talk to these people and just see do they have something left to offer. Is there stuff still left in them? Then it’s a collaborative thing. If they say they’re mad for road and you see them going well in club matches and whatever, sure there isn’t a debate then. So that remains to be seen. I literally haven’t seen these guys even playing club football yet and I look forward to doing it in the next few weeks.”

So, all in all, 18 years after he was first appointed Kerry senior team manager how is O’Connor, now almost 61, a different manager?

“I would openly admit that when I went in in 2004, I felt under ferocious pressure because of the man I was replacing. I was replacing a legend like Páidí, who’d won eight All-Irelands on the field and two more on the sideline. And I’d been involved with him for those two All-Irelands in ’97 and 2000.

“For different reasons, I felt under a lot of pressure to win that year. I know I didn’t have a great start now, got beaten in my first League game above in Longford, which was a bad start. But we happened to turn it around and we did pretty well after that, we won the League and the Championship..

“I think that I’m better able keep things in perspective now. I don’t take criticism as personally as I used to that time. I’m not saying that I like criticism, but I can deal better with it. I’d be a bit more thick-skinned than I used to be. And I now know the areas where you need to direct your energy.

“I think I was going into a lot of areas when I first became manager that really weren’t that productive from the point of view of helping the team or whatever. I don’t want to go into too much detail there, but you learn techniques over the years.

“There’s a saying that you get 80% of your results from 20% of your effort. And you need to know where to plug in to that effort. I’ve even found out in the last few years that you get ferocious gains from man-managing players, from spending time talking to players one on one.

“I would have done a good bit of that in Kildare and I feel it worked dividends. And I feel now that I have the time to spend doing that kind of work. Because it’s a tough environment. Particularly in Kerry for players. There’s all kind of expectation and they have their own issues and sometimes just sitting down with somebody and letting them tell you what their issues are, suddenly you know them better as people. Not just players that you see three or four times a week. So I think I’ve a better perspective on things. I’ve a better handle on where to direct my energy to get the best results.”

He mentions ‘expectation’ and nowhere is the expectation of and demand for success greater than in Kerry. And coming into an eighth year without an All-Ireland title, the natives are getting increasingly restless; the players too, one imagines.

“I was involved in ‘97 when it was won after 11 years and that was a ferocious famine altogether. I was a selector with Paidi. Sure the natives always get anxious down here when you’re not winning it and every year the pressure ramps up a bit, but I think one of the aims that I’d be having and the management would be having is to try and dampen down the pressure.

"We all have our own expectations but sometimes we put too much pressure on players. They’re amateur players. They have to try and enjoy the game, they have to try and enjoy the whole process and sometimes I think we’re awful demanding here and we keep ramping up the pressure and I think the more we do that, the less the chances are that fellas perform so we’ll be trying to come up with ways of keeping the heat off players. I don’t mind taking a bit of heat myself if it deflects off players but to answer your question, there’s always expectation down here, of course there is. The longer it goes on, the expectation keeps ramping up.”

The expectation, as O’Connor knows only too well, means nothing less than the Sam Maguire will do. The Dromid native has helped deliver three of Kerry’s last five All-Ireland titles. There’s every chance that he and his management team will make that tally up to four from the last six. Right now he is the best placed to do that.